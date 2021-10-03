how-to-use-paramount+-to-download-and-watch-movies-and-series

Paramount+ (Android l iOS l Web), a streaming service that arrived in Brazil earlier this year, has been trying to catch up with its competitors. Therefore, the platform has successful productions and, in addition, indispensable resources. Among them is the function of downloading movies and series.

Is it worth subscribing to Paramount+?

How to subscribe to Paramount+ 96 successful series to watch on Paramount+

Unfortunately, in the tests performed by Canaltech

no movie with the function was identified. It could be that the option is still being extended by Paramount+ or there is simply a small bug in the platform, for example.

How to watch movies and series offline on Paramount+

Step 1:

Go to Paramount+ and explore the catalog until you find the movie or series you want to watch.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Access the platform and explore the productions available. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: then click on the production poster.

Select the one you want to download. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 3:

Locate the download button and tap on it. In case of series, you have to download each episode manually. At the end of the installation, select the “More” tab in the lower right corner of the screen.

Click on the download button and then access the indicated menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: then click on “Downloads”. Select the downloads tab. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: On the next page, all the productions downloaded on your device are gathered. Click on the one you want to watch. If you want to watch other movies and series compatible with the feature, click on “Search among available videos”.

Choose the production you want to see. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6: If you have chosen a series, select the episode you want to watch and wait for the video to start.

And, if it’s a series, select one of the available episodes. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to use Paramount+ to download and watch productions when you’re offline.