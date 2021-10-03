The 10 most watched series of the week (10/03/2021)
The awards season and the many announcements from Netflix gave the public a lot of excitement. It is not by chance that the ranking of most watched series of the week reflects well all the news that have emerged in recent days and show how much the Brazilian is not only looking forward to some premieres, but also looking forward to quality productions.
Want an example? Emmy’s big standout,
Ted Lasso, caught everyone’s attention and appeared in our rankings in a prominent position. Although it is broadcast on Apple TV+, a streaming not so popular in Brazil, the story of the former football player who goes to England to lead a real football team has won several awards, a flurry of praise and public attention .
The same happened with
Cowboy Bebop, which had the opening disclosed during the event from Netflix and got everyone excited. While fans were mad about the fidelity of the adaptation, those who didn’t know the series ran to the streaming to know what the anime is about.
The exclusive HBO Max series was one of the highlights of the last Emmy, with 10 nominations and three wins — including Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay in a Comedy Series. And all this shine is really deserved, as
Hacks
Remember that it still there is no official tool to measure movie audiences in streaming and video on demand services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and where. streaming content is available.
So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched series in the week in Brazil.
01. Hacks
The exclusive HBO Max series was one of the highlights of the last Emmy, with 10 nominations and three wins — including Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay in a Comedy Series. And all this shine is really deserved, as
Hacksuses Jean Smart’s humor and charisma very well to create a good comedy. out of the ordinary.
The plot here revolves around a legendary comedian from Las Vegas who has to face the worst moment of her career — and, in order to try to get back to the peak, makes a partnership with a screenwriter with a not-so-positive track record after making homophobic jokes on her Twitter. Even so, they’ll have to work together — and despite their constant conflicts — to make it out of the quagmire they’ve gotten themselves into.
Hacks
is exclusive to HBO Max.
9. Star Wars: Visions
Star Wars
always drank a lot of Japanese culture to build its universe and what
Star Wars: Visions
does is give freedom to Eastern studios to reimagine the franchise and tell stories in their own way. And the result is incredible, mixing all the mythology of the saga with the unique style of the anime.
The anthology departs from the canon of Star Wars
to focus on other elements, such as using the Force and awakening hope in dark moments. They are isolated episodes, but they speak very well with what we already know about the series.
Star Wars: Visions is exclusive to Disney+.
8. Dragon Ball Z
The classic anime Dragon Ball Z is still going strong and shows that the otakus are really passionate about Goku’s saga and are following through on reviewing the series even though it was rerun to exhaustion on TV. It is worth remembering that the anime was completed in 1024, but that does not prevent fans to see and review each of the almost 97 episodes of the saga.
You can watch
Dragon Ball Z
on Oldflix.
7. American Horror Story
The Brazilian is still hooked on a good horror story and American Horror Story
is the darling in this regard, even more so with the tenth season being aired weekly on Star+, allowing us to have new scares to follow. The good news is that, as the show works in an anthology format, you can check out the other seasons in isolation and still enjoy the scary atmosphere according to the theme you prefer.
In addition to Star+, American Horror Story
is available on Globoplay and Now.
6. The Office
The classic comedy series is still on the rise. This time, for a very simple reason:
The Office has just arrived at HBO Max. series gave a chance to the absurdities of office life, in the same way old fans went to revisit the story.
The plot is simple and shows life inside an ordinary office, highlighting mainly the troubled relationship between an abusive and lackluster boss — played brilliantly by Steve Carell — with the rest of the team. So, we have all the profiles of co-workers you’re certainly familiar with: the sucker, the guy who doesn’t take anything seriously, and the guy who just wants the day to end so he can leave and get rid of those people.
Unlike others sitcoms that we are used to seeing,
The Office
works almost like a fake documentary, with a camera following the characters and collecting some testimonials about certain situations. Just be prepared for a slightly different, more embarrassing type of mood. Still, it’s all passionate.
The Office
is available on HBO Max, Prime Video, Paramount+, Now and Oi Play. It is also possible to watch the British version of the series.
5. Midnight Mass
The new horror series from Netflix has arrived making a lot of noise. And
Midnight Mass
brings a combination of elements that we love in stories of the genre: mysteries, dark stories, the arrival of a religious and that climate that there is a great secret being kept by everyone.
The story revolves around a young priest who has just arrived in a small town. What he doesn’t know is that the place is full of traditions and secrets that the population is not keen on revealing and that will inevitably cross his path.
Midnight Mass is an exclusive production of Netflix.
4. Constantine
The man capable of deceiving the Devil returned to shine in the world of series. Constantine
is inspired by the classic Vertigo comic book — the same adult DC Stories stamp that it brought Sandman
and
Watchmen – which brings this detective who deals with the magical world. Oblivious to the war between good and evil, John Constantine faces the forces of the occult in his irreverent way and more interested in taking advantage than actually taking sides in this fight.
The series just finished come to HBO Max and caught the attention of fans who were orphaned after the cancellation. The character was so loved by the audience that Warner quickly found a way to put him in other series, such as
Legends of Tomorrow.
3. Cowboy Bebop
The disclosure of the opening and new images of the Netflix adaptation made the Brazilian look more closely at the classic anime of 1998. In the original story, we follow three bounty hunters — Spike, Jet Black and Faye Valentine — who travel aboard the Bebop spacecraft in search of criminals in a future in which humanity has moved to colonize space after Earth became uninhabitable. And all this to the sound of a soundtrack that is amazing to this day.
The little that was shown by Netflix, inclusive, points to a very faithful adaptation. So, if you want to get in the mood for the live action premiere in November, here’s a good call for your next marathon.
Cowboy Bebop is available in Crunchyroll and Funimation.
2. Round 6
The newest phenomenon on Netflix speaks Korean. Round 6
is a mix of battle royale with deadly games and all that craziness that only oriental stories can provide. Not by chance, it is one of the series that has been making more noise in recent times.
The story deals with a strange game in which hundreds of people decide to participate: a survival game in which they can lose your own life. In all, 1024 people with debt and major financial problems enter in competition in hopes of solving their problems—or dying in the attempt. Thus, they are taken to an island to participate in deadly games and pranks.
Round 6
is an exclusive production of Netflix.
1: Ted Lasso
O great performance by
Ted Lasso at the Emmy 2021 made the Brazilian take a closer look at this exclusive Apple TV+ series. The story of a former football player who goes to England to coach a real football team was a huge success on the platform and seems to have conquered audiences in Brazil and the world to the point of being an audience record.
And the recipe for success seems to be simple: instead of following a more pessimistic and cynical line of life, the story brings a more good vibes perspective that turns the protagonist’s journey into a pill of lightness on the viewer’s day.
Ted Lasso is available on Apple TV+.
Source: JustWatch
