the-10-most-watched-series-of-the-week-(10/03/2021)

The awards season and the many announcements from Netflix gave the public a lot of excitement. It is not by chance that the ranking of most watched series of the week reflects well all the news that have emerged in recent days and show how much the Brazilian is not only looking forward to some premieres, but also looking forward to quality productions.

Want an example? Emmy’s big standout,

Ted Lasso, caught everyone’s attention and appeared in our rankings in a prominent position. Although it is broadcast on Apple TV+, a streaming not so popular in Brazil, the story of the former football player who goes to England to lead a real football team has won several awards, a flurry of praise and public attention .

The same happened with

Cowboy Bebop, which had the opening disclosed during the event from Netflix and got everyone excited. While fans were mad about the fidelity of the adaptation, those who didn’t know the series ran to the streaming to know what the anime is about.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! We also had some premieres coming in very high on our list of most watched series of the week. Star Wars: Visions showed that the franchise continues with a lot of appeal and Missa da Meia -Night is the good old reminder that horror is still the favorite genre of a lot of people. Remember that it still there is no official tool to measure movie audiences in streaming and video on demand services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and where. streaming content is available. So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched series in the week in Brazil. 01. Hacks The series explores politically incorrect humor from its protagonist, a comedian in low career (Image: Disclosure/HBO) The exclusive HBO Max series was one of the highlights of the last Emmy, with 10 nominations and three wins — including Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay in a Comedy Series. And all this shine is really deserved, as Hacks uses Jean Smart’s humor and charisma very well to create a good comedy. out of the ordinary.

The plot here revolves around a legendary comedian from Las Vegas who has to face the worst moment of her career — and, in order to try to get back to the peak, makes a partnership with a screenwriter with a not-so-positive track record after making homophobic jokes on her Twitter. Even so, they’ll have to work together — and despite their constant conflicts — to make it out of the quagmire they’ve gotten themselves into.

Hacks

is exclusive to HBO Max.