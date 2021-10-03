What maximum temperature reaches a processor?
You’ve probably heard that overheating is something that can harm any electronic product. It’s a problem with cell phones, tablets, computers and other electronics. But how do you understand when your PC or notebook isn’t working at safe levels? It’s not enough to note that your machine’s cabinet or stand is heated. You need to understand how your processor is thermally behaving.
A computer overheating, for For example, it may not only switch off suddenly, but also slow down its use. This is all because there are mechanisms to prevent permanent damage. After all, the temperature can get so high that the chip can simply burn out.
Periodic maintenance, such as cleaning the inside of the cabinet, can prevent dust accumulation — a great enemy of electronic ventilation systems waistband. Also, it’s important to leave the computer a space in which the air vents can effectively blow out the flow. For example, it is ineffective to leave the cabinet against a wall, because the vents will be blocked and will cause the hot air to remain accumulated.
It may also be an idea to evaluate the replacement of the factory fan for a more modern one, if temperatures above normal are noticed, as the CPU’s direct ventilation greatly influences its temperature. Changing the thermal paste periodically also contributes to good maintenance and, in the last case, the use of a liquid cooling system can be studied.
