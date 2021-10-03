what-maximum-temperature-reaches-a-processor?

You’ve probably heard that overheating is something that can harm any electronic product. It’s a problem with cell phones, tablets, computers and other electronics. But how do you understand when your PC or notebook isn’t working at safe levels? It’s not enough to note that your machine’s cabinet or stand is heated. You need to understand how your processor is thermally behaving.

Processor overheating No wonder that both in PCs and notebooks, processor cooling is one of the most important aspects to be observed by manufacturers. On desktops, users can replace the fans available from the factory with a more powerful model, for example. And many do it because the processor is the component that “stresses” the most on a daily basis, and needs to be at safe temperatures for the machine to work. (Image: Rawpixel/Envato)

A computer overheating, for For example, it may not only switch off suddenly, but also slow down its use. This is all because there are mechanisms to prevent permanent damage. After all, the temperature can get so high that the chip can simply burn out.

What maximum temperature does a processor reach? So, what is the maximum temperature a processor can reach before it poses a problem to the user ? The answer is: it depends. That’s because over the years, both Intel and AMD have managed to raise the safe thermal levels of their processors. As a rule, no one needs to worry about a chip that is in the house 50 °C. But from there, it’s good to check if everything is right. What is biometrics? What is Magalu Gold Client and what are the benefits Most modern Intel Core Processors (Coffee Lake and Kaby Lake) continue to work safely with temperatures up to 85 °C on average. They can reach 90 °C, dangerous level at which protection mechanisms such as sudden shutdown and clock reduction , can be activated automatically. Older generations can work fully in temperatures between 50°C and 85°C, but above that, the performance may be harmed, as well as the user will be able to deal with the sudden shutdown as a way to avoid physical damage to the CPU. Most modern AMD chips such as Ryzen , also manage to reach a limit of approximately 85°C. However, the manufacturer itself assumes that, due to the nature of the design of this component, it may also be common to observe stable temperatures between 50°C and 85°C without prejudice to performance. Obviously, we are talking about the safe limits officially defined by the component manufacturers themselves, and modifications made by users in search of greater performance are not considered here, as this generally reduces the useful life of the chips. How to solve overheating? Knowing the safe temperature levels for a processor, it is important to know how to intervene when there are problems. (Image: Rafael Damini/Canaltech)

Periodic maintenance, such as cleaning the inside of the cabinet, can prevent dust accumulation — a great enemy of electronic ventilation systems waistband. Also, it’s important to leave the computer a space in which the air vents can effectively blow out the flow. For example, it is ineffective to leave the cabinet against a wall, because the vents will be blocked and will cause the hot air to remain accumulated.

It may also be an idea to evaluate the replacement of the factory fan for a more modern one, if temperatures above normal are noticed, as the CPU’s direct ventilation greatly influences its temperature. Changing the thermal paste periodically also contributes to good maintenance and, in the last case, the use of a liquid cooling system can be studied.

