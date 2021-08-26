What the world feared has come to pass! This is how the Taliban intimidated with American military equipment

With the withdrawal of Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the United States, the Taliban seized billions of dollars’ worth of American military equipment. The Taliban displayed all the weapons they seized during the victory march. The images, which were described as intimidation, quickly sat on the agenda of the world. So what US weapons did the Taliban have? Here are those frames…

