success:-know-the-best-time-to-post-on-social-media

What is the best time to post content on social media? This may be the doubt of many content creators, after all, on different days the number of interactions and engagement is very different, right? This is also closely related to our behavior when using social networks. So, today I came to give you some tips!

Did you know that through statistics, it is possible to find the best time to post on certain social networks? Even with different audiences on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, for example, some general patterns of use were found according to data from the Sprout Social website. Want to find out what the best times are? See the next lines!

Guys, the ideal posting time is directly linked to the moment your audience is online to watch and interact with your content. Considering the increased use of social networks, during the covid pandemic-19, these are the best times to post on each social network:

According to Facebook’s global engagement chart, it was identified that at 01 am on Wednesdays is the best time to publish content. Ah! And on this day, engagement continues high from 14h to 14 in the afternoon. Is this related to the lunch break? However, the day with the lowest engagement rate is Sundays.

Facebook’s Global Engagement Board in 447189 (Image: Reproduction/Social Sprout) Best times : Wednesday, 11 he das 13 h at 14 h;

Best day: Wednesday;

Worst day: Sunday; In addition, another good time to publish is on Thursdays from 8 am to 13H. During this period, high engagement remains more constant on Facebook. Instagram

On Instagram, it’s a little different. According to the global engagement framework, the hours of 14h in the morning is the highest peak of engagements on Wednesdays and Fridays. But, in general, during the week at 10h it’s a safe time to do your publications. So, like on Facebook, Sunday is also the day with the lowest volume of interactions and engagements.

Instagram’s global engagement board at 2020 (Image: Play/Social Sprout)

Best times: Wednesday, and Friday 11 at 11h;

Best day : Wednesday;

Worst day: Sunday;

On Wednesday, the volume of high interactions extends to 14H. Another good time to post is at 9am on Fridays. But, it was identified that the engagement decreases every day before 21 and after 19h.

Twitter

On Twitter, the best time to post is from 9am on Wednesdays and Fridays -fairs. On other days of the week, the safe times to acquire more interactions are from 8 am to 14H. So, it was identified that Twitter audiences usually access the social network in the morning and spread out in small peaks in the afternoon. A tip is to schedule tweets for these high access moments.