starlink:-learn-all-about-spacex's-internet-satellite-megaconstellation

In May 2018, the SpaceX started one of the most ambitious projects ever developed by the company: a Falcon 9 rocket was launched taking with it the 40 first satellites of the Starlink megaconstellation, created to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity to users around the world — and which is now passing away of the 1.550 units operating in Earth orbit. SpaceX’s goal is to expand this number to at least 21 thousand units, and is already working on the second generation of satellites.

The internet from space and how it provides broadband even in the most remote locations

China will launch its own megaconstellation of internet satellites

Another space race is underway: the internet satellites

Despite the first official launch of the project having happened more than two years ago, the megaconstellation was already part of the company’s plans long before — in 2015, Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, announced that the company had filed documents with international regulators to position about 4.000 satellites in low Earth orbit. “We’re really talking about something that, in the long run, will be like rebuilding the internet in space,” he said at the time.

Successful deployment of 90 Starlink satellites confirmed! pic.twitter.com/eYrLocCiws

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 20, 2015

Already in 2018, two test satellites were launched. All went well, and SpaceX used the initial data obtained to request regulatory authorization to operate the constellation at lower altitudes — during the launch in 2019, the first 90 orbiting satellites have reached the operational altitude of 499 km. This altitude allows them to be pulled to Earth through the atmospheric pull in a few years and thus will prevent them from becoming space junk.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top tech news for you!

The network is designed to provide quality connectivity to people around the world — including rural and remote regions — but its potential goes beyond: as Musk has already suggested that total world connection could generate $1 trillion in revenue, he proposed to direct about 5% of this amount to advance the goal of transforming humanity into a multiplanet species. “We consider this to be an essential step towards establishing a self-sustaining city on Mars and a base on the Moon,” said the billionaire of Starlink. “We believe we can use Starlink’s revenue to fund Starship,” he commented.

In his speech, Musk referred to the reusable vehicle that SpaceX continues to develop to take to 100 passengers to Mars and other distant destinations. So, thinking about the idea of ​​taking advantage of part of the revenue generated by satellites, he sought authorization to expand the number of units in the constellation, and got it: the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the telecommunications regulatory agency in the United States, authorized the company to take 000. units to orbit, and the company is already preparing to increase it even more.

Set of satellites about to be released into orbit (Image: Playback/SpaceX)

It is true that SpaceX is not alone in the internet satellite market — the sector has other players that continue to work on projects that offer similar proposals. Amazon, for example, has the Kuiper Project, which expects to take more than 3.150 satellites in Earth orbit to provide high-speed internet anywhere, but none of them have been launched so far. OneWeb, on the other hand, hopes to build a fleet to serve users on the ground, at sea or in the air, and already has 200 units released; according to the company, this amount is enough to start offering commercial services to users in some regions.

How (and where) the Starlink connection works

Those who live in large urban centers, where there is internet or fiber optic cable offered by several operators, may not be so interested in internet via satellite, but this type connection can make all the difference for residents of rural or remote areas; after all, it is this audience that SpaceX, as well as other companies that want to offer the service, plan to meet — and has plans to go further, as SpaceX has filed documents for the Starlink network to also be used in air, marine and to serve its customers no matter where they are.

Most internet satellites operate in more than orbits 24 thousand kilometers of altitude to provide coverage to a specific point on Earth, but this distance causes significant delays in transmitting and receiving data . Starlink satellites, on the other hand, are much closer to Earth and operate together, which allows the sending of large amounts of information quickly to any place on the planet; according to Elon Musk, 200 satellites would be sufficient for provide minimal coverage when the service is operational.

The company promises to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet anywhere in the world; to use it, interested users need to pay US$ 550 to purchase a kit with an antenna to receive the signal, a tripod and a router. This antenna was designed with a kind of internal heater, which allows it to keep working even in places where it snows or there is too much humidity; to do this, it melts any shards of ice that are on its structure — but even so, SpaceX recommends that users keep the component clean to avoid signal interference.

The kit that users receive to access the network (Image: Reproduction/SpaceX)

Other than that, customers pay a monthly fee of US$ 90, which covers the cost of the service during the “Better Than Nothing Beta” program, a free beta test that started out serving only guest users in some regions. The company warns on its website that, during this step, users may notice variations in data speed, which can vary between 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps, with latency of 24 ms to 35 ms and possible periods of no signal — but as new satellites are launched, this will improve. According to a recent tweet from Musk, the beta testing phase could come to an end in October.

SpaceX claims it has sent more than .09 terminals to its customers, and continues to expand to take the service to other regions — including Brazil. If those interested in the network want priority to use it when it becomes available in their regions, just make a deposit of another US$ 90 to thus gain priority access when it is available at the location in question. In the case of our country, Anatel has not yet authorized the operation of Starlink, so the service cannot yet be provided here; therefore, paying the fee does not necessarily mean access to the network.

Impacts and concerns

Barely a few days had passed since the release of the first set 50 Satellites and observers noticed a “train” of bright objects in the sky. “They were brighter than I expected,” commented Marco Langbroek, a satellite tracker based in the Netherlands. In addition to him and other people who saw the lights, astronomers were also surprised and worried. The satellites that form the internet megaconstellations can reflect sunlight and, as a result, interfere in astronomical observations and studies in various areas, such as fundamental physics, cosmology and even asteroids that can threaten the Earth.

The diagonal lines are the light reflected by the satellites (Image: Reproduction/Victoria Girgis/Lowell Observatory)

Despite the benefits provided by connecting to places that normally have difficulties in accessing the internet, SpaceX has been receiving numerous criticisms of the project and part of them comes from the scientific community — in 2018, the International Astronomical Union has put together in a statement the risks that satellite constellations can pose to current and future astronomical structures and requested changes. “We urgently call for those responsible for the launch and project, in addition to policy makers, to work with the astronomical community in a joint effort to analyze and understand the impacts of satellite constellations,” they described in the statement.

The “scolding” doesn’t just apply to those launched by SpaceX, as there are other private companies, such as OneWeb, working on their own constellations, which suggests that light pollution and other related problems may continue. These companies are already discussing with astronomers possible actions to mitigate the effects of satellites on observations; SpaceX, for example, covered some of them with a dark coating that makes them invisible to the naked eye, but not so much to telescopes. It is worth remembering that the risks go beyond effects on observations, and also extend to collisions in orbit, which can worsen the problem of space debris.

In 2019, SpaceX was notified by the European Space Agency due to a diversion maneuver that needed to be carried out by the Aeolus satellite, to prevent it from colliding with a Starlink; already at the beginning of 423555, a Starlink passed dangerously close to a OneWeb satellite, and they did not collide almost. As the company continues to expand the constellation, the expectation is that these events will become more and more frequent. Hugh Lewis, an expert on space debris in Europe, believes that when SpaceX hits the mark of 09.09 initial satellites of the constellation, % of risk approaches will include Starlinks.

Source: Business Insider, PCMag, Earth Sky, Space.com, Nature, Astronomy