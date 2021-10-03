Robots and artificial intelligence will control humans, predicts ex-Google
In a recent interview with The Times, a former executive of Google’s Moonshot organization — which at the time was called Google X — issued a warning at least disturbing. He said the singularity is approaching and, with it, a great threat to humanity.
Mohammed Gawdat believes that systems known as general artificial intelligence ( AGI), similar to Skynet, from the movie Terminator of the Future
, are unavoidable and represent a real danger, leaving people closer to an apocalypse generated by powerful machines. "In the not-too-distant future, this hypothetical scenario could turn into reality. Omnipresent artificial intelligence will become the dominant form of intelligence on the planet, with computer programs and robots taking control of humans," predicts Gawdat.
He became aware of this frightening possibility while working with AI developers on the Google X project to build robotic arms capable of recognizing and catching a toy ball. According to Gawdat, after a gradual development, one of these arms grabbed the ball and displayed it to the researchers in an incredibly arrogant way. Mo Gawdat believes that machines will take over the world (Image: Playback/Instagram)
"Suddenly I realized that this is really scary and this robot attitude froze me completely. In just a few days, he learned to do something that children usually take two years to learn. Then, I realized that, in reality, we were creating God," recalls Gawdat. Gawdat isn't the only one worried about this bleak future. The acquisition of autonomous systems is a central concept, often discussed in the field of artificial intelligence. Tesla founder billionaire Elon Musk has already issued similar warnings about the dangers of the AI someday dominating humanity. This devastating scenario has already been widely propagated in cinema in films like
Matrix
,
Avengers: The Age of Ultron, in which a centralized neural system of artificial intelligence deduces that the human race is not good for the Earth and invents a being to eradicate all humans from the planet.
Apocalyptic scenario
Off-screen, facial recognition algorithms used by police have already caused real damage to communities the poorest. Autonomous AI systems continue to spread racist and prejudiced attitudes of their programmers in various areas of society.
“We are dealing with an imminent and real danger. Once installed, this technology has the capacity and speed to learn like no other human being, opening up a gigantic space to take control of everything and everyone in a short period of time”, concludes Mohammed Gawdat.
Source: The Times
