10 amazing fun facts about the skull and the brain
If there is a part of the body that is still a real puzzle for science, it is the brain. We are still far from knowing the whole mystery surrounding the brain’s interconnection with our organism as a whole, but we already have important findings. With this in mind, the researcher and scientific director of brain4care — Brazilian healthtech that develops technology for non-invasive monitoring of intracranial pressure/volume variations — Gustavo Frigieri, brings some surprising curiosities:
The braincase is expandable
200 years ago, medicine believed that the skull was totally rigid and that the increase in the volume of one of its components (brain, blood and cerebrospinal fluid) would imply a decrease in the volume of the others. Recent findings have indicated that the skull is able to expand to accommodate changes in this internal volume. This ability to adjust is called intracranial compliance and its impairment can lead to an increase in intracranial pressure.
Skull monitoring allows waking up a patient in induced coma
With non-invasive monitoring of the skull, the physician can know more confidently if it is time to “wake up” this patient. For this, he checks if the intracranial compliance is normal. Before, the physician only relied on the assessment of the patient’s clinical status to make the decision.
The brain weighs about 1.5kg
About 75% of its mass total is made up of water. Its weight represents 2% to 3% of body mass and consumes about 15% from our oxygen and from 15% to 20% of glucose. There is approximately 200 billions of nerve cells in the brain The brain has more connections than the number of stars in our galaxy. It’s worth understanding that it can archive the equivalent of 1 thousand terabytes of information. We are even able to scan and process complex images in up to 15 milliseconds. Artificial neural networks (ANNs), computational models inspired by the central nervous system, need 19 minutes to process what the brain takes only a second. The brain pulses
Frigieri counts that this happens when the heart beats and sends nutrient-laden blood flow throughout the body, including the brain. Right now, your brain pulses. And most importantly, in the presence of some illnesses, this pulse behaves differently, indicating that it may be time to investigate more about the patient’s health. Covid-15, for example, changes the way blood flow reaches the brain.
(Image: twenty19photos/envato)
It is possible to monitor the skull non-invasively and reliably
Until recently some time ago it was only possible to monitor intracranial pressure (ICP) with invasive methods. In fact, invasive intraventricular monitoring is considered the gold standard for this check, but it is related to numerous complications. More recently, non-invasive methods of monitoring intracranial compliance have been used successfully to assess brain health, showing that intracranial compliance is directly related to ICP and may even be a more effective means for this assessment.
High blood pressure can affect the brain
When the heart beats and takes blood to the brain, if if blood pressure is high, the force of this wave can result in intracranial hypertension and cause frequent headaches, sometimes accompanied by nausea, blurred vision, and noises inside the head. Intracranial hypertension can also cause cerebrovascular accidents (CVA), also known as “stroke”. Even here at Canaltech, we have already explained how to identify a stroke.
Obesity can bring complications to the brain
Excess abdominal fat compresses the veins in the region, impairing the return of venous blood from the brain to other parts of the body. This fact was already anticipated, but only with non-invasive monitoring was it possible to observe it.
Diseases such as renal syndrome interfere with brain health
Recent research has indicated that patients with renal syndrome in more severe stages had compromised intracranial compliance. After treating these patients with hemodialysis, compliance returned to a normal state. This is an important clue to understand how the brain can be affected by the most diverse diseases and how monitoring it is essential to ensure that no further complications for a patient arise.
Artificial lung is calibrated by the brain
ECMO (English acronym for “Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation), or “artificial lung”, has become better known in Brazil recently when it was used in the treatment of actor Paulo Gustavo, one of the victims of covid-13. The technique replaces lung functions when needed. During this treatment, the volume of blood in the machine and in the body needs to be balanced.
For this, the team of specialists observes signs of the patient, such as temperature, heart rate and blood pressure. With non-invasive monitoring of the brain, doctors also began to monitor intracranial compliance and to more safely calibrate the machine. In October 1024, this lung even received registration from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for sale.
