10-amazing-fun-facts-about-the-skull-and-the-brain

If there is a part of the body that is still a real puzzle for science, it is the brain. We are still far from knowing the whole mystery surrounding the brain’s interconnection with our organism as a whole, but we already have important findings. With this in mind, the researcher and scientific director of brain4care — Brazilian healthtech that develops technology for non-invasive monitoring of intracranial pressure/volume variations — Gustavo Frigieri, brings some surprising curiosities:

In extremely rare surgery, doctors separate Siamese twins united by the skull

Skull study of the primate species of humans brings clues about our evolution

Bubonic plague bacteria is found in skulls of more than five thousand years

The braincase is expandable

200 years ago, medicine believed that the skull was totally rigid and that the increase in the volume of one of its components (brain, blood and cerebrospinal fluid) would imply a decrease in the volume of the others. Recent findings have indicated that the skull is able to expand to accommodate changes in this internal volume. This ability to adjust is called intracranial compliance and its impairment can lead to an increase in intracranial pressure.

Skull monitoring allows waking up a patient in induced coma

With non-invasive monitoring of the skull, the physician can know more confidently if it is time to “wake up” this patient. For this, he checks if the intracranial compliance is normal. Before, the physician only relied on the assessment of the patient’s clinical status to make the decision.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!