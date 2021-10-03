check-out-the-featured-comics-from-marvel-and-dc-in-september

What happened that was most relevant in the North American comic book market last month? The answer is here, with a summarized list of the main issues released in September, especially from Marvel Comics and DC Comics.

It is worth remembering that, every week, the gringo market receives many editions, so the “chosen” below have a quick summary and some comments. Several of these news will arrive in Brazil very soon; and the goal here is also to draw attention to things that are likely to influence TV and film adaptations. You can always follow the releases out there through the Comic List website.

So, here we go, remembering that this content brings a good dose of spoilers! Be warned.

Infinite Frontier continues to reformulate DC Comics' Multiverses with the notion that now everyone knows about its existence of parallel Earths and different versions of the same characters transiting around. In issue number five, the Psychic Pirate, who has always been a stingy villain but gained notoriety in the Crises of Infinite Earths, is once again highlighted, precisely because he observed, back there, the existence of different realities. Since the first edition of Infinite Frontier we have seen the reorganization of the Justice Society and the formation of the Justice Incarnate group, which brings together several heroes from different Earths to protect the cohesion of the Multiverse and the most powerful threats that pass through various realities. Behold, the story of number five shows that the Psychic Pirate had been working with Darkseid, who now lives in a lethal land called the Omega. Image: Reproduction/DC Comics The Psychic Pirate joins several villains from the Multiverse in a group that opposes Justice Incarnate. The name, of course, is Injustice Incarnate, and it has among its members a Yellow Lantern Joker, Magog, Crime Syndicate Superwoman, among others. At the end of the issue, the group is defeated by the heroes with the help of Roy Harper, who has come back to life thanks to the fact that he has become a Black Lantern. But… Darkseid himself comes out of his Omega-Earth to announce that he now has the power of the Omega Lantern, which should be explained in the next issue and, apparently, is a combination of the Black Lantern and the corrupting powers of the mighty villain's omega rays. Next, at Infinite Frontier #6 , the Flashes rush to save the Multiverse from Darkseid's domain , which uses Earth-Omega to channel its powers. The villain laments the defeat and the end of plans to try to conquer the Omniverse, but begins to establish a new great threat called The Great Darkness with a new family of New Gods in Earth-Omega, where the great battery of the Lanterns is currently installed. Blacks. And, in the epilogue, Barry Allen meets the Outcast, who reveals the Multiverse-2 — yes, so far everything has been going on in the various Lands of the Multiverse-1 of the Omniverse, and in 2022, DC Comics promises to further explore this set of parallel Earths.

Wonder Girl #3

Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

Yara Flor’s trajectory as the new Wonder Girl continues to reposition Wonder Woman’s legacy , which is now part of DC Comics’ pantheon of cosmic entities. In this issue, we see other Amazons and heroines linked to Diana Prince. The coolest thing about this title are the dynamic and expressive drawings by Jöelle Jones and the references to Brazilian culture. In one of the pages, Yara even mentions the Iguassu Falls.

I Am Batman #1

Image: Reproduction /DC Comics

After After introducing the new Batman Tim Fox in a lukewarm fashion in recent months, DC Comics has finally released a title that brings back world-class art and action on the corrupt streets of Gotham. Fox uses a lot more technology than Bruce Wayne and even introduces a new costume full of tricks, including wolverine-style sticks.

Ah yes, meanwhile, Wayne, who now no longer has his fortune and all his trappings (courtesy of the works of the Clown of Crime in the saga

The Joker War

) follows in its regular title becoming a persona non grata in Gotham.

Action Comics #2022

Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

Superman comes to us the last few months preparing to leave Earth for greater responsibilities across the galaxy, which has been suffering from a campaign of enslavement across multiple worlds. His son, Jonathan Kent, had already become the official Superman of Earth, and, after this edition, this is consolidated, with a touching “goodbye” from Clark Kent, who says goodbye to his adopted world for bigger missions. It’s interesting to see how DC Comics has finally managed to mature the character in a more decent way.

Justice League #19 and #86 Image: Reproduction/DC Comics

In recent issues, the Justice League had been adapting to a new reality, with a much more diverse team and the opposition of the United Order, a space group with members of various planets who claim the jurisdiction to impose order throughout the universe.

And after the obvious clash with this team, the Justice League finally repositions itself with an opposition force and space tracking to the United Order, with the most eclectic lineup of all time: the revitalized Black Adam, Superman, Green Arrow, Black Canary, Hippolyta, Hawkgirl, Batman, Aquaman, Naomi and Flash Barry Allen.

Marvel Comics

While the Avengers go through a syrupy filler saga with the

Woman-Hulk World War

, the Currently, the editor’s highlight is the

Magneto’s Trial, another famous event from the past that gained a version in the new phase of the X-Men by Jonathan Hickman. The Master of Magnetism has been accused of murdering the Scarlet Witch, who undergoes a reboot and is no longer his daughter.

Although the genetic ties are not the same, Magneto feels a strong connection with Wanda and tries to approve his resurrection in the mutating process that is controlled by the Silent Council in Krakoa. Meanwhile, the X-Men, who are now the mutant group that monitors outside threats and also keeps an eye on what’s happening in the Sons of Atom nation, come into conflict with the X-Factor, which acts as if it were a federal agency of investigation.

Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics And, while the X- Men and the X-Factor fall out while analyzing Wanda’s murder, the Avengers show up to claim Wanda’s body and also find out what happened, as well as punish those responsible. Of course, this causes a lot of bullshit and we see another battle between mutants and the Greatest Heroes on Earth — highlighting the fight between Magneto and Iron Man, who manages to face Magnus with a suit that proves his opponent’s powers. Alien #6 and #7 Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics Just as you have done with Conan and Predator, two franchises that have joined Marvel lately, the monthly title Alien expands on the mythology of xenomorphs, explaining many things that were implied in the movies. This number finally confirms what we already suspected of Prometheus: that the creatures were created by the space gods as a biological weapon of mass destruction for eliminate “experiments” that “went wrong” — in this case, the entities believe that the creation of man on Earth was a mistake due to his self-destructive instinct and the “audacity” of exploring space. Here it is also clear that the aliens over time gained another motivation to cultivate offspring in humans: to generate a more cerebral hybrid, which can organize the brood and generate more controlled and strategic armies. Sinister War #4

Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics If one Sinister Sextet was already a heavy load for Spider-Man, then two , are too much for poor Peter Parker. The hero has been suffering defeat after defeat in recent years and now he will face an apparent death. Clone Ben Reilly is the one who should assume the role of arachnid for some time. It’s Marvel doing her constant soft reboot of her flagships. The best way to update a hero and show how important he is to your universe is to illustrate what happens in his absence. And it is worth highlighting a curious fact: just like Peter, Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch also “died” — precisely the three characters who will be featured in the upcoming movies Spider-Man No Return to Home and Strange Doctor at the Multiverse of Madness . Kang the Conqueror #2 Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

One of the things that Marvel Studios movies and series have done to good for comics is to create more tangible and resolved versions of some of the things that have always been made fun of in magazines. This happened to

WandaVision

and also to

Loki

, which better determined how the timelines of the main Earth of the Multiverse work and defined Kang in a simpler way.

This limited series comes precisely to explain who Kang is, who had many identities over the years. In the plot, Nathaniel Richards, an ambitious teenager who lives in the 31st century, receives a visit from a variant of his future, who promises to teach him how to be more powerful. There are some trade-offs and, of course, young Richards ends up failing, which makes him come into shock with himself. And to revisit and better position each villain’s identity, in this edition we see the arrival of another variant: the pharaoh Rama-Tut.

Death of Doctor Strange #1 Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics’ magic corner has received increasing attention in recent years and has been expanding and repositioning its properties. And Stephen Strange’s death, like Spider-Man, serves as a soft reboot: the issue shows the rise of other characters and the connection to other stories, with the magic academy that teaches aspirants, including the mutant Magic, sister of Colossus.

See you next time month!

Obviously, it’s not possible to comment on everything that came out in the North American market in the previous four weeks, but these publications are the ones that did the most noise in August and promise to be relevant in publishers (and in their other media) in the coming months.

