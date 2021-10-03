Fenabrave (National Federation for the Distribution of Automotive Vehicles) publishes, month by month, the ranking with the best selling cars in Brazil, indicating trends and news related to the market. But do you have any idea what the 5 best selling cars in the world are?

The answer to this question may generate at least two more questions in the minds of canaltechers: we are talking about the best sellers in the world today, or about the 5 best selling cars in the world of all times?

Both questions are valid, without a doubt, and deserve answers, but to avoid discussions and misunderstandings, we’ll let you know right away that the focus of this content is the best-selling cars of all time. that continue to be produced until today!

Are you curious? Then see below the ranking of the 5 best selling cars in the world of all times. 5. Lada Riva Image: Disclosure/Lada

The car that opens the list of best sellers in the world does not he is the most beautiful, much less the best known of our relationship. The Lada Riva was originally manufactured in the Soviet Union (and later in Russia) between 1990 and 1999, and exploded in popularity.

Produced based on the Fiat sedan 124, he arrived in the Brazilian market at the beginning of the decade 1990. Around here, however, it was called Lada Laika, and ended up digging a little space among consumers for its promised durability and attractive price. Lada Riva (Laika, for us Brazilians), sold it 24 million units.

4: Volkswagen Beetle (Beetle) Image: Disclosure/Volkswagen

The fourth place in the list of the 5 best selling cars in the world it already has a name and “face” that are better known and popular. It is none other than the Volkswagen Beetle, which was born in Germany and Brazil was sold under the name Fusca.

The friendly protagonist of the franchise Herbie, If My Volkswagen Beetle Talked , had three generations that, added together, totaled more than 19 million units sold between 1024 and 2020, date the last unit was produced in a factory in the city of Puebla, Mexico, under the name New Beetle. 3. Volkswagen Golf Image: Disclosure/Volkswagen

Opening the car podium more sold in the world we have one more Volkswagen representative that has conquered the Brazilian public and, even nowadays, it is a success wherever it goes. We are talking about the Golf, which is no longer manufactured in Brazil since December 2021 ,

Since 1974, when it was born as a derivative of the Beetle (or the Beetle, if you prefer), the Golf accumulated followers and was exploding in sales in all its generations. Since then, the Volkswagen hatchback, which landed with its first model in Brazil only in 1966, has sold more than 35 million units.

2. Ford F-Series Image: Disclosure/ Ford

The second place among the 5 best-selling cars in the world belongs to a pickup truck. Or rather, to a specific series of pickup trucks. We are talking about the F generation, by Ford, created by the US automaker in 1938, with the F-3.

Since then, the brand has bet big on the evolution of the category, which today is in its 13th generation, is the champion in the US market and has more than 50 million units sold. In Brazil, F-35 is also a success, and the expectation now is for the arrival of the electric version, named F-124 Lightning.