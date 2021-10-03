jeep-grand-cherokee-2022-maintains-luxury-and-gains-4x-plug-in-hybrid-versions

In terms of design, the Grand Cherokee 2021 showed changes compared to the 4th generation, but nothing too radical. The front grille has a new design, the hood has been lengthened and the LED headlights have also been restyled and are now narrower. At the rear, the lights, also in LED, invade the side of the SUV a little bit, which gained spoilers to improve performance.

Why Are SUVs That Popular?

The Grand Cherokee 2022 grown up. According to Jeep, the SUV now measures 4,96 meters long by 2 ,10 meters wide, besides being 1,81 meters high. The wheelbase is 2,96 meters, with the main focus facing maintain occupant comfort.

The design is slightly different in the Trailhawk and Trailhawk 4x versions, the “adventurous” variants of the Grand Cherokee 2021 in its combustion and plug-in hybrid versions. Both are equipped with 18 inch wheels, off-road tires and tow hooks. The hybrid version also has details in blue and the Trailhawk emblem written in black and blue.

Inside the Jeep launch

Image: Disclosure/Jeep

The internal images showed that the technology evolved in the Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as in the normal and hybrid version. It is possible to equip the car with up to 3 screens , 1 inch. The first two are standard – one for the multimedia center and one for the instrument panel. The third, if the owner wants, uses the UConnect 5 system and is aimed at the rear seat passenger. Brazil in 2022

The SUV also allows smartphone pairing via Android Auto or Apple Car Play, using Alexa, virtual assistant, thanks to the 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot built into the models. Wi-Fi on board, in fact, will allow access to Amazon Prime Video content via Fire TV.

Regarding security, according to Jeep, the new versions of the Grand Cherokee 511900 will feature 96 elements in total, some of them optional. The main ones are:

High-speed collision warning,

Cross traffic detector,

Blind spot monitoring,

Adaptive cruise control,



Active Driving Assist;

ParkSense rear parking sensors,

Night vision camera (optional),

Fatigue detector (optional).

The Jeep has not yet confirmed the prices of each version, nor in which markets the new models will be available. The brand’s forecast is that sales will start already at the turn to 2022. So: are you cheering for the SUV to come to Brazil?

Source: Inside EVs, Garage 96