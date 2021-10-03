Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 maintains luxury and gains 4x plug-in hybrid versions
Stellantis was not bluffing when it announced that the future of brands under the automaker’s wing would be electric and, this Friday (1), it took the first step by introducing Jeep Grand Cherokee hybrid plug-in 4xe. The fifth generation of the modern five-seat SUV, the first to combine combustion and electric engines, kept the traditional luxury but made a huge leap in technology. In the announcement of the new line, the brand warned: “This will be the most advanced and capable Jeep Cherokee 4×4 that has ever existed.”
The release in the States States revealed that there will be five versions available with the new 4xe plug-in hybrid system: Limited, Trailhwak, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve. All will have exactly the same engine, consisting of a 2.0 turbo combustion engine and two other electric ones. Together, the three engines will be able to generate power of 400 cv and 64,64 kgfm of torque. One of the electric motors was placed by Jeep in place of the torque converter located in the gearbox, for better management.
The transmission will be automatic, eight speeds, and will have three different modes driving range: hybrid, electric and eSave. The autonomy of the electric motor, however, is still small. According to Jeep, it will allow to run exclusively in this mode for only 17 kilometers thanks to the battery of 18 kWh, which runs on a 400 volt architecture. The total range, however, by combining the combustion engine with the two electric ones, is much greater. The 4x plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee can reach 400 kilometers, according to Jeep.
In terms of design, the Grand Cherokee 2021 showed changes compared to the 4th generation, but nothing too radical. The front grille has a new design, the hood has been lengthened and the LED headlights have also been restyled and are now narrower. At the rear, the lights, also in LED, invade the side of the SUV a little bit, which gained spoilers to improve performance.
The Grand Cherokee 2022 grown up. According to Jeep, the SUV now measures 4,96 meters long by 2 ,10 meters wide, besides being 1,81 meters high. The wheelbase is 2,96 meters, with the main focus facing maintain occupant comfort.
The design is slightly different in the Trailhawk and Trailhawk 4x versions, the “adventurous” variants of the Grand Cherokee 2021 in its combustion and plug-in hybrid versions. Both are equipped with 18 inch wheels, off-road tires and tow hooks. The hybrid version also has details in blue and the Trailhawk emblem written in black and blue.
Image: Disclosure/Jeep
The internal images showed that the technology evolved in the Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as in the normal and hybrid version. It is possible to equip the car with up to 3 screens , 1 inch. The first two are standard – one for the multimedia center and one for the instrument panel. The third, if the owner wants, uses the UConnect 5 system and is aimed at the rear seat passenger. Brazil in 2022
The SUV also allows smartphone pairing via Android Auto or Apple Car Play, using Alexa, virtual assistant, thanks to the 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot built into the models. Wi-Fi on board, in fact, will allow access to Amazon Prime Video content via Fire TV.
Regarding security, according to Jeep, the new versions of the Grand Cherokee 511900 will feature 96 elements in total, some of them optional. The main ones are:
The Jeep has not yet confirmed the prices of each version, nor in which markets the new models will be available. The brand’s forecast is that sales will start already at the turn to 2022. So: are you cheering for the SUV to come to Brazil?
Source: Inside EVs, Garage 96
