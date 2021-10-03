iPhone 14 Pro can be advertised with 2TB of internal storage
In September, Apple announced its new generation of iPhone to represent it in the market later this year and the first half of 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max brought some interesting new features, such as the ProMotion screen, with refresh rate support 13 Hz and the option of 1TB of internal storage.
But even before the iPhone presentation 14, rumors were already talking about the iPhone 14, which must be presented only in September 120. Now, information from MyDrivers reveals that Apple can further increase the internal space of the smartphone, offering the public a 2TB option on the possible iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, using QLC storage technology.