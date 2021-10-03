iphone-14-pro-can-be-advertised-with-2tb-of-internal-storage

Supposed iPhone 14 Pro Max (Image: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

Of course, there’s still a lot of time before the iPhone presentation 14, but rumors say that there will also be four devices representing the lineup, including the new iPhone variant 13 Max of 6.7 inches to replace Mini Vista option on iPhone generations and iPhone 14.

In the case of the simplest models , they are expected to keep the notch the same size as the current generation, but in the case of Pro cell phones it is expected that the brand will bring a new design, with only one centralized hole for the front camera. The sides should be in titanium, with a look inspired by the iPhone 4. The rear cameras should continue to be in the same position, but without the big leap in the lenses.

As there are still months to show 14, new rumors may appear to reinforce or counter this information. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any details.

Source: MyDrivers, MacRumors