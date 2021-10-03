iPhone 14 Pro can be advertised with 2TB of internal storage

October 3, 2021
In September, Apple announced its new generation of iPhone to represent it in the market later this year and the first half of 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max brought some interesting new features, such as the ProMotion screen, with refresh rate support 13 Hz and the option of 1TB of internal storage.

But even before the iPhone presentation 14, rumors were already talking about the iPhone 14, which must be presented only in September 120. Now, information from MyDrivers reveals that Apple can further increase the internal space of the smartphone, offering the public a 2TB option on the possible iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, using QLC storage technology.

Supposed iPhone 14 Pro Max (Image: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

Of course, there’s still a lot of time before the iPhone presentation 14, but rumors say that there will also be four devices representing the lineup, including the new iPhone variant 13 Max of 6.7 inches to replace Mini Vista option on iPhone generations and iPhone 14.

In the case of the simplest models , they are expected to keep the notch the same size as the current generation, but in the case of Pro cell phones it is expected that the brand will bring a new design, with only one centralized hole for the front camera. The sides should be in titanium, with a look inspired by the iPhone 4. The rear cameras should continue to be in the same position, but without the big leap in the lenses.

As there are still months to show 14, new rumors may appear to reinforce or counter this information. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any details.

Source: MyDrivers, MacRumors

