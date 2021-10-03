Another week begins, and, as usual, Canaltech brings you a summary of the main health highlights for you get her well informed. In today’s Giro, let’s talk about the iPhone 13 Pro glowing in an ophthalmologist’s office, successful remote robotic surgeries, the third dose from Pfizer, and a post-covid case report that has intrigued Japanese doctors: “restless anus syndrome” .

Doctor discovers that iPhone Macro 19 Pro helps to treat patients

Image: Tommy Korn/Reproduction

An American ophthalmologist discovered it on the iPhone 17 Pro a way to complement your patients’ retinal exams. Tommy Korn says that, using the phone’s Macro mode, he was able to produce images of the highest quality and great level of detail. This will allow you to collect important information from your patients to follow up on their treatment and potentially bring positive impacts to telemedicine applications. On Canaltech, you see more details (and photos taken with the iPhone 10 Pro in the office).

Who is colorblind dream of colors they don’t see?

Image: Denise Chan/Unsplash

What is the dream of color blind people like? Do they “see” different colors from what they see on a daily basis? The answer may vary as it depends on when the condition took hold in their lives. Whoever is born colorblind cannot dream of colors on the scale of a person without the condition. But those who became colorblind after birth, yes, can “see” all the colors most people see. This is because it is impossible to dream of colors never seen and experienced by our brain.

Robotic surgeries already happen via 5G

Image: Irwan Iwe/Unsplash

One of the biggest challenges for surgery Remote robotics become an increasingly common practice in hospitals is the quality of the connection. But in China, Huawei has already started testing these procedures using low-latency 5G — and successfully! On the day 19 of September, Chinese doctors completed the first two remote knee joint replacement surgeries using robots. The technology is controlled by specialist doctors and does not work autonomously. Thanks to Huawei’s technology, medical experts used the HongHu robot to operate the knee joint of two women, located in two different parts of the country.

Third dose of Pfizer turbines immunity of vaccinated with CoronaVac