How to turn iPhone Airplane Mode on or off

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 3, 2021
2
how-to-turn-iphone-airplane-mode-on-or-off

Activating Airplane Mode before a flight takes off is a usual and mandatory procedure when making air travel and, on the iPhone, it is super simple to activate or deactivate it through from the iOS Control Center.

  • How to use iPhone Personal Access
  • How to customize iPhone Control Center
  • How to troubleshoot Wi-Fi connection on iPhone

However, there are other common ways to use the feature, for example to force your device to charge faster when connected to its power source, and you can turn Bluetooth connections back on and Wi-Fi even with Airplane Mode turned on.

In this case, you can enjoy the Bluetooth connection to listen on your AirPods or pair with your Apple Watch, as well as access the internet via Wi-Fi, but you will not be able to receive normal connections or use ordinary text messages (SMS).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

  • What is iPhone Wi-Fi Support and why you should disable
  • What happens if I don’t put the phone in airplane mode during a flight?
  • How to block access to Control Center in iPhone apps

See in the tutorial below how to enable or disable iOS Airplane Mode in your device.

Step 1:

Access the iOS Control Center on your device , by dragging the top right area of ​​the screen. Find the plane icon and click to activate Airplane Mode.

In the iOS Control Center, click on the airplane icon. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

You will notice that a small airplane icon will appear at the top left of the screen. Simultaneously, all connections will be automatically turned off, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and your device’s cellular data.

The Airplane Mode will be activated on your iPhone. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

if you need to use the Bluetooth connection — such as to listen on your AirPods or pair with your Apple Watch — you can click to turn it back on, even with Airplane Mode turned on.

If you want, reactivate the Bluetooth connection. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4:

if you need to use the Wi-Fi connection — such as to access some Wi-Fi network from a flight — you can click to turn it on again, even with Airplane Mode turned on.

If you want, activate Wi-Fi connection again. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 3, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of New tool lets you create custom illustration to use in Gmail

New tool lets you create custom illustration to use in Gmail

September 27, 2021
Photo of Software and Data Engineers Wanted—XP Inc. IT Accelerates

Software and Data Engineers Wanted—XP Inc. IT Accelerates

October 2, 2021
Photo of How to track the turned off iPhone

How to track the turned off iPhone

October 1, 2021
Photo of Android 12.1 leaks and shows version adapted for large, foldable screens

Android 12.1 leaks and shows version adapted for large, foldable screens

September 28, 2021
Back to top button