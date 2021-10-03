how-to-turn-iphone-airplane-mode-on-or-off

Activating Airplane Mode before a flight takes off is a usual and mandatory procedure when making air travel and, on the iPhone, it is super simple to activate or deactivate it through from the iOS Control Center.

However, there are other common ways to use the feature, for example to force your device to charge faster when connected to its power source, and you can turn Bluetooth connections back on and Wi-Fi even with Airplane Mode turned on.

In this case, you can enjoy the Bluetooth connection to listen on your AirPods or pair with your Apple Watch, as well as access the internet via Wi-Fi, but you will not be able to receive normal connections or use ordinary text messages (SMS).