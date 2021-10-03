raking:-resident-evil-movies,-from-worst-to-best

Resident Evil is about to return to theaters. Welcome to Raccoon City brings the game series to the big screen after a few years of hiatus, in a cinematic reboot scheduled for December 2nd release in Brazil . Given the weight of the brand, however, it’s strange to think that, with just over two months to go, we haven’t seen a trailer for the production yet.

With Leon and Claire as the focus, played by Avan Jogia (Zombilândia: Shoot Twice) and Kaya Scodelario ( )Maze Runner), the new version reports the events of the first two games in the franchise. The setting is Raccoon City and, among classic characters, settings and monsters, the idea is to approach the atmosphere of video games, with a darker and scarier tone.

It’s an opposite direction to the hexalogy launched between 2002 and 2004. Along 15 years ago, filmmaker Paul WS Anderson (Mortal Kombat) captained six adaptations of Resident Evil starring Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element), scripting all the films and directing four of them. It’s a franchise that has been commercially successful, even surpassing Spider-Man as Sony Pictures’ biggest brand, but it has never gone down well with the fan base.

