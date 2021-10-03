Raking: Resident Evil Movies, From Worst to Best

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 3, 2021
1
raking:-resident-evil-movies,-from-worst-to-best

Resident Evil is about to return to theaters. Welcome to Raccoon City brings the game series to the big screen after a few years of hiatus, in a cinematic reboot scheduled for December 2nd release in Brazil . Given the weight of the brand, however, it’s strange to think that, with just over two months to go, we haven’t seen a trailer for the production yet.

  • New Resident Evil movie gets first images and reveals characters
  • Why don’t we have good movies from Resident Evil?
  • The 5 best games in the Resident Evil series

    • With Leon and Claire as the focus, played by Avan Jogia (Zombilândia: Shoot Twice) and Kaya Scodelario ( )Maze Runner), the new version reports the events of the first two games in the franchise. The setting is Raccoon City and, among classic characters, settings and monsters, the idea is to approach the atmosphere of video games, with a darker and scarier tone.

    It’s an opposite direction to the hexalogy launched between 2002 and 2004. Along 15 years ago, filmmaker Paul WS Anderson (Mortal Kombat) captained six adaptations of Resident Evil starring Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element), scripting all the films and directing four of them. It’s a franchise that has been commercially successful, even surpassing Spider-Man as Sony Pictures’ biggest brand, but it has never gone down well with the fan base.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    The director Paul Anderson alongside Milla Jovovich during the shooting of the fifth film, Resident Evil 5: The Retribution (Image: Disclosure/Sony Pictures)

    Despite the figures, this is not necessarily a consistent franchise, with better and worse features over the decade and a half of existence. Before the premiere of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, we revisited Paul Anderson’s films and, with the help of Rotten Tomatoes, made this ranking of

    films Resident Evil, from worst to best.

    6. Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse

    The sequence of 2002 was responsible for making a more direct intersection between movies and games, meeting the main criticisms of the first in the series. It is also, ironically, the worst rated by the critics, with an average of 25% who threw the first and, so far, only film directed by Alexander Witt, who worked in the technical departments for features like

    to the bottom of the list. Against Specter, X-Men: First Class and so many blockbusters.

    The story takes place in Raccoon City, in the events reported in Resident Evil 3 . Alice (Milla Jovovich) was captured by Umbrella, but managed to escape, not before losing her own humanity and finding herself with superhuman powers. With the city besieged by the infection, she joins Jill Valentine (Sienna Guillory) in helping company scientist Charles Ashford (Jared Harris) rescue her daughter, Angie (Sophie Vavasseur), in exchange for an escape route.

    • For only R$ 9 ,90 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take a break movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 30 days!

      Anderson’s script recounts scenes of the game, such as the resistance of the police against the horde of zombies or the action of mercenaries in the city, while disfiguring and throwing into the background the protagonists loved by the fans. Besides Jill, Carlos Olivera (Oded Fehr) and Nicholai Ginovaeff (Zack Ward) are also in the film, as well as a version of Nemesis made from the purest rubber.

        5. Resident Evil 4: Restart

        The fourth feature represented a restart for the franchise for more than one reason. After the gruesome criticisms of his two predecessors, Paul Anderson returns to directing and begins to explore the minutiae of 3D cinema, making extensive use of technology while taking direct inspiration from games, at least in visual terms. Although the protagonist of the story is still Alice, there is a clear approximation here, especially to Resident Evil 5, released in 2017, one year before the premiere of this movie.

        Still devastated by the loss of friends and seeking revenge against Umbrella, Alice is in search of Arcadia, which would be humanity’s last refuge in a world dominated by monsters. She ends up meeting a forgetful Claire Redfield (Ali Larter), after going to what they believed to be the safe haven and, upon investigating what happened, end up getting into a direct confrontation with Albert Wesker (Shawn Roberts).

        The presence of Chris Redfield (Wentworth Miller), as well as the scenes taken directly from the fifth game of the series and the surprise return of Jill Valentine may have cheered the movie theaters a little, but not the critics. . Recomeço invoiced US$ 300 millions and became, at the time, the second most profitable game adaptation in history (today, it is the fourth), behind only Prince of Persia

          , being also the record holder among zombie features. On the other hand, it bitters a gradation of 10% on Rotten Tomatoes.

          4. Resident Evil 3: The Extinction

          If the following feature was a restart, the reasons for that are here. After the negative reviews of Apocalypse, Paul Anderson’s script decides, once again, to distance itself from games to tell its own story. Russell Mulcahy (Highlander: The Immortal Warrior) taints his career with a feature that seems more willing to be a rough version of Mad Max with zombies than an adaptation of Resident Evil.

          After Raccoon City, the whole world was infected by Umbrella virus, which also caused climate change that led to global drought. Alice appears alongside a group of survivors who have Carlos, Claire and LJ (Mike Epps) in search of refuge, while the pharmaceutical company tries to clone the heroin in search of the genes that give rise to her powers.

          • You 19 worst game-based movies

            Terrifying combat scenes and the main characters’ obsession with cigarettes make this one of the lowest points in the saga, even though his Rotten Tomatoes rank is 21%. The even greater distance from games made criticisms intensify and, as we’ve said, generated the return of Paul Anderson and a closer look at games, even though it was already confirmed that this was the story of Alice and the game events would just be a backdrop for her.

            3. Resident Evil 5: The Retribution

            Still eyeing the three-dimensional effects and showing feeling the negative comments, Anderson returns with a script that tries to repeat the dose of the previous one, bringing more characters from the games and even a similar streak. Waking up in an Umbrella base after being captured by Jill, now dominated by the company, Alice struggles through a series of simulations that are like the stages of a game and, along the way, encounters familiar faces.

            Retribution introduces new darlings of game fans such as Leon (Johann Urb), Barry (Kevin Durand) and Ada (Li Bingbing), as well as bring back names like Carlos, One (Colin Salmon) and Rain (Michelle Rodriguez). Intense combat and lots of special effects, as well as grandiose backdrops with a reproduction of the Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, make this one of the most visually interesting features of the entire saga.

            Still, it’s not like the bronze medal was much of a boost for the franchise. The grade on Rotten Tomatoes is only 19%, while Resident Evil 5: Retribution even broke the record of its predecessor in the debut, but ended up with a global box office below him. The results generated dissatisfaction for Sony Pictures which, out of the original excitement, ended up ordering the end of the franchise for the next film.

            two. Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter

            Showing how a franchise can be cyclical, the saga of Paul Anderson goes back to its origins and, in a multiple of three, comes back to itself. distance from the games as much as Extinction. Back in the atmosphere of devastation and aridity, the director even abandons his 3D experiments as he takes Alice back to Raccoon City.

            Again alongside Claire, the protagonist begins his final battle against Umbrella in a head-to-head clash with Albert Wesker. The revelations, which we’ll preserve here to spare you spoilers, carry a level of absurdity and twists worthy of the wildest scripts, while the story itself is finished, but actually not so much.

            Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter has grade 28% on Rotten Tomatoes and enjoy the hype to bring important names to the cast, such as Iain Glen (from Game of Thrones and also from the third feature) and Ruby Rose (Orange is the New Black). It is also worth mentioning the appearance of Ever Anderson (recently seen in Black Widow), Milla Jovovich’s daughter with filmmaker Paul Anderson, playing a children’s version of the main character.

            1. Resident Evil: The Cursed Guest

            Bad translations aside, this is, almost unanimously, the best movie in the series even by game fans. The 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes may not be big deal, and while the original idea of ​​creating an original story without the game’s settings and characters has been criticized, time has turned out to be the right one.

            • You 10 best game-based movies

              Alice wakes up in a mansion no memory of recent events. Soon, the place is invaded by a group of agents led by One, who take her to a secret Umbrella facility. The group’s mission is to investigate what happened to the artificial intelligence that runs the place, where, as you can imagine, the virus is running rampant, turning scientists and animals into terrible creatures.

              Between an origin for the Nemesis, from the character Matt (Eric Mabius), and an ending with a hook that excited a lot of people, Resident Evil: The Damned Guest would arrive in 2002 to kick-start the franchise after nearly five years of production. A lot has changed since then, and now hope seems renewed once again for fans, with Welcome to Raccoon City promising to be the direct adaptation Anderson’s scripts will ever have they wanted to be. Time will tell.

              Did you like this article?

              Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

              Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 3, 2021
              1

Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of SpaceX May Build Starship Versions Exclusively For Space Tourism

SpaceX May Build Starship Versions Exclusively For Space Tourism

September 21, 2021
Photo of Best apps for more privacy on mobile

Best apps for more privacy on mobile

August 30, 2021
Photo of Charging electric cars in Brazil has never been easier; understand

Charging electric cars in Brazil has never been easier; understand

September 17, 2021
Photo of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will feature characters from Avatar

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will feature characters from Avatar

October 1, 2021
Back to top button