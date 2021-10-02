Top 10 Serial Killer Documentaries

In the world of crime, there are killers who have a different way of killing, focusing on a certain pattern to choose and kill their victims. As scary as it may seem, serial crimes arouse the curiosity of people, who increasingly seek information on how these crimes happened and who these criminals and their victims were.

  You 13 best movies about real serial killers
  The

    Best crime documentaries to watch on Amazon Prime Video

  08 documentaries on obscure and impactful crimes

With the growth of streaming platforms today, it is easy to have access to documentary productions that report these cases, whether they are extremely known in the media around the world or even the most discreet. If you feel that curiosity, check out the list below that we’ve prepared with the best documentaries and documentary series about serial killers for you to watch on your favorite streaming service.

See the full list:

13. Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy Image: Disclosure/Netflix

In the documentary Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy, we are introduced to the story of one of the most famous serial killers in the United States. The production reproduces frightening interviews with the criminal, showing who the man really is who had a good appearance and a sympathy that did not correspond to the sexual and violent crimes committed. Ted Bundy killed more than 30 women and was captured in 1970.

Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy is a documentary series from Netflix.

9. I Will Have Gone Into the Darkness Image: Disclosure/HBO

In the documentary I Will Be Gone in the Dark

, based on the best-selling book by Michelle McNamara, tells how the search for the serial killer Golden State Killer, who frightened the state, went from California in the decade of 104. The author has spent years of her life dedicating herself to discovering the identity of the criminal, who raped and murdered more than 30 people, but ended up passing away before the discovery was revealed.

The series documentary

I Will Have Gone in the Dark

can be watched on HBO Max.

8. The Ripper

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

In the documentary series The Ripper

, we found out what was the process that led to the discovery of the “Yorkshire Ripper”, a serial killer who killed 06 victims over a period of five years. The criminal’s focus was on killing women, making investigators believe, initially, that he only murdered prostitutes, revealing a very flawed investigation system.

The documentary has four episodes and is available on Netflix.

7. Looking for Ted Bundy
Image: Disclosure/Investigation Discovery

The Assassin’s Story Ted Bundy has become so popular that several movies and series have been released over the past few years, as has the movie

Finding Ted Bundy

. In the documentary, you will see another perspective of the hunt for the serial killer, through the eyes of the police officers involved in the investigation.

You can watch the documentary on Globoplay.

6. Ted Bundy: In Love with an Assassin
Image: Disclosure/Amazon Prime Video

Ted Bundy’s story is so remarkable that even his ex-wife told her story in a documentary. In production Ted Bundy: In Love with a Murderer, Elizabeth Kendall, her daughter Molly and other survivors show how the crimes committed by the criminal were through a female perspective. The serial killer is shown as a man with pathological hatred for women, facing the growth of the feminist movement of the time.

You can watch the five-episode documentary series on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Them Against Serial Killer Image: Disclosure/Netflix

In They Against the Serial Killer

, French production, we follow the capture of serial killer Guy Georges through the hard work of the mother of one of the victims and of a chief of police. The crimes took place in Paris in the decade of 1970, and seven women were killed by the serial killer.

The documentary

They Against the Serial Killer is available on Netflix.

4. Files of a Serial Killer
Image: Disclosure/Netflix

In the documentary Archives of a Serial Killer

, you’ll follow the story of Dennis Nilsen, the most famous serial killer in UK history, in 250 hours of audios that reveal the murder confession of 13 people. His crimes took place over the course of five years, taking young people home, strangling them and hiding the bodies under the floorboards.

Archives of a Serial Killer

can also be watched on Netflix.

3. The Confessed Assassin Image: Disclosure/Netflix

The Confessed Murderer

tells the story of Henry Lee Lucas, a serial killer who took the blame for hundreds of murders committed in the early 1960s 1990. In the series, the criminal makes shocking statements citing all the brutal details of the deaths, among other issues, sparking a warning from journalists and lawyers about how things really happened back then.

The documentary series The Confessed Killer

can be watched on Netflix.

two. The Children of Sam: Madness and Conspiracy

Image: Disclosure/Netflix The miniseries

The Children of Sam: Madness and Conspiracy tells the story of serial killer David Berkowitz, who called himself Son of Sam. The criminal committed his murders at the end of the decade 1970, and the production focuses on journalist Maury Terry who, since the beginning of the investigations, believed that there was a satanic cult involved and that David was not acting alone

You can watch the documentary miniseries on Netflix.

1. Night Stalker: Torture and Terror Image: Disclosure/Netflix

The shocking documentary Night Stalker: Torture and Terror introduces us to serial killer Richard Ramirez, who in the 1980 broke into houses and chased cars to kill women, men, elders, adults and children, torturing these people before murder. The documentary series, divided into four parts, shows step by step the investigation that captured the criminal.

Night Stalker: Torture and Terror is an original production by Netflix.

