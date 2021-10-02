Top 10 Serial Killer Documentaries
In the world of crime, there are killers who have a different way of killing, focusing on a certain pattern to choose and kill their victims. As scary as it may seem, serial crimes arouse the curiosity of people, who increasingly seek information on how these crimes happened and who these criminals and their victims were.
With the growth of streaming platforms today, it is easy to have access to documentary productions that report these cases, whether they are extremely known in the media around the world or even the most discreet. If you feel that curiosity, check out the list below that we’ve prepared with the best documentaries and documentary series about serial killers for you to watch on your favorite streaming service.
See the full list:
In the documentary Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy, we are introduced to the story of one of the most famous serial killers in the United States. The production reproduces frightening interviews with the criminal, showing who the man really is who had a good appearance and a sympathy that did not correspond to the sexual and violent crimes committed. Ted Bundy killed more than 30 women and was captured in 1970.
13. Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy Image: Disclosure/Netflix
In the documentary Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy, we are introduced to the story of one of the most famous serial killers in the United States. The production reproduces frightening interviews with the criminal, showing who the man really is who had a good appearance and a sympathy that did not correspond to the sexual and violent crimes committed. Ted Bundy killed more than 30 women and was captured in 1970.
9. I Will Have Gone Into the Darkness Image: Disclosure/HBO
8. The Ripper
4. Files of a Serial Killer
3. The Confessed Assassin Image: Disclosure/Netflix
Image: Disclosure/Netflix
The miniseries
1. Night Stalker: Torture and Terror Image: Disclosure/Netflix
The Children of Sam: Madness and Conspiracytells the story of serial killer David Berkowitz, who called himself Son of Sam. The criminal committed his murders at the end of the decade 1970, and the production focuses on journalist Maury Terry who, since the beginning of the investigations, believed that there was a satanic cult involved and that David was not acting alone
The shocking documentary Night Stalker: Torture and Terror introduces us to serial killer Richard Ramirez, who in the 1980 broke into houses and chased cars to kill women, men, elders, adults and children, torturing these people before murder. The documentary series, divided into four parts, shows step by step the investigation that captured the criminal.
Night Stalker: Torture and Terroris an original production by Netflix.
