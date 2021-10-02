top-10-serial-killer-documentaries

In the world of crime, there are killers who have a different way of killing, focusing on a certain pattern to choose and kill their victims. As scary as it may seem, serial crimes arouse the curiosity of people, who increasingly seek information on how these crimes happened and who these criminals and their victims were.

With the growth of streaming platforms today, it is easy to have access to documentary productions that report these cases, whether they are extremely known in the media around the world or even the most discreet. If you feel that curiosity, check out the list below that we’ve prepared with the best documentaries and documentary series about serial killers for you to watch on your favorite streaming service.

See the full list:

13. Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy Image: Disclosure/Netflix In the documentary Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy, we are introduced to the story of one of the most famous serial killers in the United States. The production reproduces frightening interviews with the criminal, showing who the man really is who had a good appearance and a sympathy that did not correspond to the sexual and violent crimes committed. Ted Bundy killed more than 30 women and was captured in 1970. Talking to a Serial Killer: Ted Bundy is a documentary series from Netflix.

9. I Will Have Gone Into the Darkness Image: Disclosure/HBO