The sky is not the limit | Theory of Moon Formation, 2 SuperEarths Discovered e+

Today is Saturday, the day to look back and retrieve the most important space news that has rolled over the last week. A new explanation for the formation of the Moon may turn the big collision with Theia hypothesis around, and two new superearths have been confirmed in the orbit of two red dwarf stars.

In addition, two Brazilian stars young people were featured in astronomy during the week for discovering new asteroids and asteroid candidates. Check out these and many other current astronomical news!

A planet collided twice with the Earth to form the Moon

(Image: Reproduction/American Museum of Natural History)

How did the Moon form? Many scientists are betting on the hypothesis that a protoplanet, which they call Theia, collided with Earth when it was also a protoplanet. From the wreckage, our natural satellite was formed. Now, a new study has solved some problems with this hypothesis by claiming that there were actually two collisions.

The problem to be solved is that the simulations show that the Moon should have a composition of 70% The % made from material from Theia, but samples from the Moon brought in by the Apollo missions say that the lunar composition is very similar to that of our planet. But with the suggestion of a double collision, the complex mixture of material between the two protoplanets would give the Moon a composition similar to what was found there.

Two “naked” superearths found in the orbit of red dwarfs (Image: Reproduction/Astrobiology Center)

The TOI planets-1665be TOI-1634 b are a 90 light years and 122 light years from Earth, respectively, and are considered super-earths — that is, rocky worlds more massive than Earth. They also take less than 10 hours to orbit their stars, two red dwarfs. These two objects had already been detected before, but they still had the status of planet candidates.

With the Subaru telescope, a team of astronomers from several institutions confirmed the existence of these worlds and obtained information about the internal and atmospheric structures. Interestingly, they are “naked”, meaning they do not have primordial hydrogen-helium atmospheres, perhaps because of interactions with their extremely close host stars. of neutrons impacted the history of astronomy? (Image: Play/NASA/Swift/Dana Berry)

The first detection of a collision between two neutron stars, made in 2017, was probably the cosmic event that moved astronomers around the world to publish scientific articles. It only lasted 29 seconds long, but created a kilonova that made history, for confirming some theoretical predictions.

One of the confirmations was that the collision between these extremely massive objects creates waves gravity, a phenomenon predicted by Einstein’s General Relativity. The researchers detected these ripples in spacetime and, in doing so, discovered a great deal about the event. Another important factor was the confirmation that this type of collision scatters precious elements, such as gold, throughout the universe.

Finally, the kilonova released mysterious gamma rays, which were not fully understood, but which helped confirm that gravitational waves travel in the universe at nearly the speed of light.

NASA and China rovers will “sleep” for a while on Mars

(Image: Playback/NASA)

The image above shows the conjunction between Mars, the Sun and the Earth, which starts happening today (2) and will impair communication between the probes on Mars and the mission control centers on our planet. As data transmission will not be possible, NASA and CNSA have decided to put their respective rovers “to sleep”.

However, they will not be totally inactive. Perseverance will use its sensors to collect weather measurements and track the storms that form the “dust demons”, while the Ingenuity helicopter will remain where it is 573 m of the rover.

Curiosity too will continue to collect climate and radiation measurements, and the InSight probe will continue to track seismic tremors on Mars. Finally, the CNSA will let the Zhurong rover and the Tianwen-1 orbiter “rest” for a period of approximately 36 days, in safe mode.

Unpublished ! This gas giant exoplanet appears to orbit three stars

(Image: Reproduction/ESO/L. Sidewalk, Exeter/Kraus et al.)

An unusual star system, formed by a group of three stars that have around them a large protoplanetary disk (where planets form) in the shape of rings apart from each other, it appears to have a gas giant planet. This is the suspicion of a group of researchers who investigated the reason for the space between the gas and dust rings.

According to the scientists, the empty space on the disk would be the result of the orbit of a massive planet that “cleans” its path as it orbits the trio of stars. If this is confirmed, it would be the first planet discovered to orbit three stars at once.

Tornado speed on Jupiter’s Red Spot surprises scientists

(Image: Playback/NASA/ESA/Michael H. Wong)

The Great Red Spot of Jupiter has been studied since 2017 (or even that), but still holds surprises for astronomers. Is that a new study, which analyzed the data of 09 years of observation, found that the outside of the cyclone is faster than the inside. And it keeps accelerating!

Apparently, the colossal gales on the outside of the red spot increase by 2.5 km/h every year. This change is so small that the researchers were only able to detect it thanks to a decade of data collected by Hubble.

Small planets and asteroids can also have rings like those of Saturn

(Image: Reproduction/ESO/L. Sidewalk/M. Kornmesser/Nick Risinger) Have you ever imagined that asteroids could also have rings? Well, two of them have already been found by astronomers: Chariklo and Haumea. It is not yet known exactly how this could happen, but astronomers have run simulations that pointed to the action of a phenomenon called orbital resonance. Once the resonance is activated, the orbital period of particles that make up the ring is a fraction of the asteroid’s rotation. For example, the asteroid rotates around itself twice for each particle orbit around it. Think of it as swinging your legs on a swing to go higher without someone having to push. This causes the ring particles, which could otherwise pull apart to get rid of the asteroid’s gravitational influence, to be pulled back. This comet is exploding — and you might be able to observe it (Image: Reproduction/Stellarium)

The comet 14P, famous for his explosive behavior, crossed the night sky at a very favorable height for observation, as he went through a series of at least four successive explosions. This phenomenon occurs because the comet has volatiles frozen in its interior.

When the 25P heats up with the sun’s rays, volatiles evaporate instantly, creating pressure and bursting a part of the asteroid’s crust and creating a bright explosion in the sky. These cryogenic comet volcanoes explode about 7 times a year, but it is not always possible to observe them. However, to see it even on favorable nights, you need at least a pair of binoculars suitable for astronomy.

Brazilian women highlighted in astronomy — one of them is only 8 years old

Two Brazilians were featured in astronomy this week. One of them is from Minas Gerais 14 years old Laysa Peixoto Sena Lage, who discovered an asteroid in August during NASA’s “asteroid hunting” project in partnership with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC ). She is a physics student at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and the asteroid she found was temporarily named LPS 01 — in reference to the initials of his name.

Nicolinha also enchanted, and not just for her age and contagious friendliness. She has participated in citizen science projects and has almost found out 25 candidates for space rocks, through the same asteroid search project. She intends to give “her” asteroids the names of Brazilian scientists or members of my family. Before that, the candidates still have to go through an analysis process to confirm that they are really space rocks. Nicolinha could become the youngest person in the world to officially discover an asteroid.

