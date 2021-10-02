10 Google apps to have on your mobile
Google’s leading role among cell phones does not only happen with the presence of the Android operating system. The company also develops and makes available a number of useful apps that enhance the mobile experience. In addition, these tools are free and can be downloaded at any time from the Google Play Store or App Store.
The Android phones are accompanied by a bundle of native Google apps, with popular names like Gmail, Chrome, Drive and YouTube. However, if you like the company’s software, you can install many other options focused on productivity, organization, file management and even photo editing. See below 10 Google apps to install on your mobile!
1. Google Translator
Android, iOS The Google translation tool can even be accessed through your mobile browser. The app, however, stands out for offering different features, goes beyond the conventional translation options and explores your smartphone features.
Android, iOS
The Google translation tool can even be accessed through your mobile browser. The app, however, stands out for offering different features, goes beyond the conventional translation options and explores your smartphone features.
Translator can be used to identify conversations (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
It is possible, for example, to translate from the camera. Just select the languages, point to some phrase or sign and wait for the result. There is no need to copy the text: the application displays the translated option with augmented reality, instead of the original sentence.
- How to use Google Translator without internet on cell phone
The application can also be used to transcribe speeches and perform simultaneous translation. Using the microphone, the Translator identifies dialogs and displays the results translated into the languages of the people involved. Finally, it is possible to download language packs for offline use of the tool.
2. Google Keep
Want to make your photos with a unique touch? Snapseed, Google’s image editor, is worth trying. The app is a complete option to adjust your photos with predefined filters and different tools to add effects or change image elements. Snapseed is an interesting image editor (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
It is recommended to take some time to explore all the editing tools present in the application. Snapseed concentrates features present in professional editors, such as changing levels, HDR effects and exposure effects. You can apply these effects to the entire image, or select a specific point on the screen to enter your adjustments. For a quick solution, there is the possibility to choose between the different filters available. Your edits can be exported to the mobile gallery and the application supports editing in JPG and RAW. 9. Google Podcasts
7. Google Maps
23. Google
The GPS navigation app is a very important tool to plan your daily commute. With Google Maps, it is possible to calculate routes for journeys on foot, by cars, motorcycles, bicycles or public transport. So that you are not late for any important appointment, the platform has up-to-date information on traffic in real time and allows you to find the right time to leave the house.
Maps is also a useful application to get to know your city or travel better. The platform has a large database of commercial establishments, tourist spots and other important places, with information on opening hours, contact methods and busiest periods.
The app also has up-to-date information about public transport, with forecasts arrival times for bus and train lines. It is also possible to download the most used maps and routes for offline use.
8. Snapseed
Want to make your photos with a unique touch? Snapseed, Google’s image editor, is worth trying. The app is a complete option to adjust your photos with predefined filters and different tools to add effects or change image elements.
Snapseed is an interesting image editor (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
It is recommended to take some time to explore all the editing tools present in the application. Snapseed concentrates features present in professional editors, such as changing levels, HDR effects and exposure effects. You can apply these effects to the entire image, or select a specific point on the screen to enter your adjustments.
For a quick solution, there is the possibility to choose between the different filters available. Your edits can be exported to the mobile gallery and the application supports editing in JPG and RAW.
9. Google Podcasts
Android, iOS
Have a favorite podcast? You’ll probably find it on Google Podcasts. The application is an alternative to listen to episodes for free, without the need to use a music streaming service, and even alerts you with news and latest chapters.
When subscribing to a podcast as a favorite, you can configure to receive notifications of new episodes and do the automatic download on every release. On the “Explore” tab, the platform makes available programs on the rise and separates the catalog into thematic categories. That way, it’s easy to learn about new possibilities and find your next podcast to line up.
The application player concentrates functions found in other podcast aggregators. You can fast-forward or rewind in thirty seconds, change speed, create a sleep timer, and stream content to compatible speakers and other devices.
The Google app itself couldn’t be left out, right? This software is a versatile option for your mobile phone and concentrates some of the company’s main tools, such as search, Google Assistant and Google Lens. The app works as a great hub to check information about your routine, follow news that interests you and search for different subjects.
The application interface is separated into different categories. In the “Discover” tab, news and articles are displayed based on your interests and research trends, with the option to filter which topics you want to read. The “Your day” tab provides information about Google Calendar events, weather forecasts for your city and other highlights on topics followed by your profile, such as financial actions and sporting results.
The list of features present in the app also includes support for Google Assistant, to perform voice commands and automate actions from your mobile phone. There is also access to Google Lens, an interesting function that uses your camera to identify texts, perform mathematical operations and scan QR Codes.
