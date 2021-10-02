10-google-apps-to-have-on-your-mobile

Google’s leading role among cell phones does not only happen with the presence of the Android operating system. The company also develops and makes available a number of useful apps that enhance the mobile experience. In addition, these tools are free and can be downloaded at any time from the Google Play Store or App Store.

The Android phones are accompanied by a bundle of native Google apps, with popular names like Gmail, Chrome, Drive and YouTube. However, if you like the company’s software, you can install many other options focused on productivity, organization, file management and even photo editing. See below 10 Google apps to install on your mobile!

1. Google Translator Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free The Google translation tool can even be accessed through your mobile browser. The app, however, stands out for offering different features, goes beyond the conventional translation options and explores your smartphone features. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Translator can be used to identify conversations (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

It is possible, for example, to translate from the camera. Just select the languages, point to some phrase or sign and wait for the result. There is no need to copy the text: the application displays the translated option with augmented reality, instead of the original sentence.

The application can also be used to transcribe speeches and perform simultaneous translation. Using the microphone, the Translator identifies dialogs and displays the results translated into the languages ​​of the people involved. Finally, it is possible to download language packs for offline use of the tool.