Where is the WhatsApp trash?


Whatsapp

Do you know where the app’s trash is located?

Using WhatsApp, you send and receive files all the time, but have you ever wondered: where is the app’s trash?

While we’re talking on Whatsapp, in addition to messages, we always receive videos, audios and photos, and we may end up deleting one by accident.

When you delete a file on your phone, it goes to the trash and remains in the device for a period of time — usually days after the date of exclusion.

The same doesn’t happen with WhatsApp. However, you can view deleted messages, as well as recover photos, videos and audio messages. Want to know how?

Deleted a file on WhatsApp. And now? Well, visit our article and find out how to find it!

