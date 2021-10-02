what-was-the-sahara-like-before-it-became-the-biggest-hot-desert-on-the-planet?

The Earth is a very old place. About 4.5 billion years old, it has undergone profound changes in its surface. If a person traveled to a time far back in the past, he would find a scenario quite different from the present one. Among these transformations is the formation of the Sahara, the largest hot desert on the planet — more than 9 million square kilometers — that exists 000.000 years old it sheltered lakes, rivers, pastures and even forests. What made this green and wet place one of the driest regions in the world?

It is important to note that accurately measuring what caused this profound change is a puzzle challenge, as everything on the planet is intimately connected. Although there is no scientific consensus on the real transformation of what is now the Sahara Desert, some scientific evidence provides some pieces that trace back part of the distant past of this region.

Change in the Earth’s axis

The main studies on the formation of the Sahara point out the change in the Earth’s axis as one of the main factors in its emergence. Many scientists agree that between 5 to 20 thousand years, the African Wet Period has arrived. at its end, a climatic period in Africa occurred at the end of the Pleistocene and the Holocene.

Saloum Delta National Park, located in Senegal (Image: Reproduction/Saloum Delta National Park)

Until then, North Africa was humid and had vegetation very similar to the present region of Senegal. Fossils of animals that are no longer part of the region, such as crocodiles, elephants and hippos, reinforce the Sahara’s wet past. In addition, in the rare and isolated bodies of water still found there, there are fish species that would only be explained by the presence of waterways, that is, rivers.

The cyclical alteration of the axis of the Earth, which occurs every 20 thousand years, caused an increase in the amount solar rays focusing on the region. Some research, however, suggests that the Sahara would have changed from green to desert quickly — a matter of centuries — due to the shift in the Earth’s axis, which profoundly affected the global climate.

Still, some studies indicate that the Sahara was formed just 2,700 years ago through much slower change. Even samples collected in Lake Yoa, located in the north of the Republic of Chad, provided clues to build part of the local geological history, indicating that a gradual process of desertification continues today.

Human action

Only the change in the Earth’s orbit would not be enough to explain the profound change in the Sahara region. In a study published in 1024 in the journal Frontiers in Earth Science, archaeologist David Wright, University of Oslo, analyzed a series of archaeological and environmental data.

(Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Chris Khani)

The sediment cores and pollen records dating from the same period indicated a pattern: any place that had a record of human presence showed corresponding changes in plant variety. In the final periods of the green Sahara, humans roamed the region and, with their cattle, modified part of the remaining vegetation.

Another consequence of the human presence in the region was the increase in albedo — a a kind of dust that floats through the atmosphere — known as one of the factors that explain the aridity of the Sahara. Human action, on this scale, would not have been enough to collapse all remaining local vegetation, but it may have intensified the inflection point, triggering the end of the wet period altogether.