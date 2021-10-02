what-is-bioterrorism-and-what-are-the-most-used-biological-weapons?

Forget trench wars — a well-known military strategy used in World War I — or nuclear bombs — like those that hit the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II — current wars are much more sophisticated, and may even go unnoticed. This is the case of bioterrorism, also known as bacteriological warfare.

Ionizing radiation: how long can it stay in the human body?

Child dies after rare infection with “brain-eating bacteria” in the US

How Biosafety Laboratories Work ?

Bioterrorism can be defined as follows: intentional release or threat of release of biological agents — such as viruses, bacteria, fungi or other toxins — triggering disease and death in a healthy population, animals or crops. No matter how many deaths it causes, the bioterrorist’s goal is to further its social and political goals, causing the feeling that the government or local power cannot protect its citizens.

Bioterrorism is made from the spread of biological weapons, such as certain bacteria (Image: Reproduction/DragonImages/Envato)

To understand a classic case of bioterrorism in fiction, just remember the plot of the movie Inferno —based on the book by Dan Brown. In the story, symbolism professor Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) must protect the world from a billionaire who believes that planet Earth is overpopulated. To reduce the global population, the businessman developed a super plague, but the plans were prevented, with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

To contain any bioterrorist attacks, countries need to maintain “a public health system with strong disease surveillance, rapid epidemiological and laboratory investigation capacity, efficient medical management”, point out the Indian authors of an article on the topic, published in the scientific journal Medical Journal Armed Forces India ( MJAFI). In addition, there must be good communication with the local population and the availability of secure information.

What are the most used biological weapons?

To develop a biological weapon, biological agents found in nature can be modified by a terrorist group and become even more dangerous. In general, the idea is that these agents can be transmitted from person to person, and the infection should take hours or days to become apparent, which would allow for a greater number of infected people.

It is worth remembering that, according to the authors of the study, “bioterrorist attacks can be caused by any pathogenic microorganism. However, microorganisms (such as viruses, bacteria, fungi or toxins), to be effective as bioterrorist agents, must produce consistently a certain effect, death or illness, at low concentrations”.

Fungi, viruses and bacteria can be used by bioterrorists (Image: Reproduction/iLexx/Envato Elements)

In addition, “the agent must be highly contagious, have a period of short, predictable incubation time. The target population should have little or no immunity against the organism. The agent should be mass-produced,difficult to identify in the target population and little or no prophylaxis or treatment should be available in the native population”, they point out.

According to the Indian study, the most used bioterrorist agents are:

Bacillus anthracis, the bacteria responsible for causing Anthrax disease;

Bacillus anthracis, the bacteria responsible for causing Anthrax disease; Clostridium botulinum , the bacteria that triggers botulism;