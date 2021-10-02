how-to-use-account-management-on-ps5

These days it’s hard to find an electronic device that doesn’t offer account management and parental control features. And on the PlayStation 5 things are no different: Sony’s console allows you to create profiles for each member of the family and set security options, especially if there are children and teenagers using the video game.

Below, we’ll teach you how you can use parental controls and account management on the PS5 to protect your data and restrict access to certain games, apps and functions.

About account management on the PS5

The PlayStation 5 parental controls have exactly the same concept as other account management tools. That is, you define everything that other people will be able to use on the device, including releasing or blocking permissions for utilities that are on the console.

For this reason, the tutorial below assumes that you already have a registered default account on PlayStation Network (PSN). This account will be used as the main profile used to manage the others and that only you or the other responsible will have access.

Also, the addition of accounts under parental control cannot be done directly via the PS5, since the procedure is restricted to the Sony website on the internet (via computer or cell phone). However, after one or more accounts have been added, management can be done either on the PC and smartphone or on the PlayStation 5.