These days it’s hard to find an electronic device that doesn’t offer account management and parental control features. And on the PlayStation 5 things are no different: Sony’s console allows you to create profiles for each member of the family and set security options, especially if there are children and teenagers using the video game.

Below, we’ll teach you how you can use parental controls and account management on the PS5 to protect your data and restrict access to certain games, apps and functions.

About account management on the PS5

The PlayStation 5 parental controls have exactly the same concept as other account management tools. That is, you define everything that other people will be able to use on the device, including releasing or blocking permissions for utilities that are on the console.

For this reason, the tutorial below assumes that you already have a registered default account on PlayStation Network (PSN). This account will be used as the main profile used to manage the others and that only you or the other responsible will have access.

Also, the addition of accounts under parental control cannot be done directly via the PS5, since the procedure is restricted to the Sony website on the internet (via computer or cell phone). However, after one or more accounts have been added, management can be done either on the PC and smartphone or on the PlayStation 5.

How to use account management on PS5

Activating the feature to add new accounts on PS5

Step 1: Turn on the PS5. From the home screen, open “Settings”, which is under the gear icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

The PS5 parental control options are in the console settings. Let’s access them (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2: select the option “Family and parental controls.”

Save this option as we will need it it in a few steps of this tutorial (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: choose “Management of family”.

Click on this option to start the management multiple accounts on PS5 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: for security reasons, enter the password of the account that will be used as the main profile to manage the other accounts. You can also do this authentication through the PlayStation App.

You have the option to manually enter your PSN password or authenticate through the PlayStation App (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: go to playstation.com/acct/family or point your cell phone camera to read the QR Code on the screen.

Until September 837, it is not yet possible to perform the following steps directly from the PS5. Have a cell phone or PC nearby to continue (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6: on the website, which must be accessed by PC or smartphone, enter your access email on PSN and click on “Continue”.

Log in with your PSN credentials on the Sony website (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 7: now enter your password and click on “Start Session”.

Enter your password and proceed to the next screen (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 8: When the page loads, click “Configure Now”.

For each new account addition to parental control, you will need to click this option on the home screen (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 9: you will have options to add an adult or a child. For adults, just enter the email, but as we are talking about children in this tutorial, click on the option “Add a child”.

To add new adults, the only requirement is the person’s email address. For children and teenagers, the process takes a little longer (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 04: enter the child’s date of birth and then click “Next”.

You can enter any date you like, but if the person is of legal age, an error message will be displayed. Be sure to enter the child or adolescent’s correct birth date (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 08: enter an email address (it cannot be the same one you use on the main account) and create a password. Then click on “Next”.

Enter the e-mail address of the child or teenager and create a password so that the user can access the PSN on the PS5 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 08: From now on, the site will show some important messages about profiles added in parental accounts. The first is about what you, as the owner of the main account, can authorize on the children’s accounts.

Click “Next”.

The site will display various warnings about how parental control and management works of accounts on the PS5. Just read it calmly and proceed (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 11: the next message informs that the child will be able to “select different levels of personalized PlayStation experiences”. It’s nothing to do with parental control, but rather what it will be able to change in the console settings.

Click “Confirm”.

For children, this message will also be shown, but it’s nothing that allows changes by the child (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 12: now you can define more carefully what can be viewed, used and modified by the child on the PS5. There are options for setting the age range of games and movies, using the PS VR headset and accessing the internet browser.

After modifying what you want, click “Confirm” again.

Now yes, it is from here that you can make some definitions of what will be available to the child or teenager while they are using the PS5 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 13: On the next screen, another parental control setting is about purchases and communication with other players. You can define if the child will have any monthly expenses for games and DLCs or if they will be able to chat online with someone while playing video games.

Choose your preferences and click “Confirm”.

Also define if there will be a monthly amount for expenses and if the child will be able to communicate with other players in online games (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 14:

set the child’s account time zone and click “Confirm”.

Please mark a time zone. In Brazil, there are some city options, and most of them use the suffix “UTC-: ” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 14: one more settings screen, now to stipulate a time for that account to play on PS5. Check your preferences and click “Confirm”.

If you prefer, you can still restrict the time your child can use the PS5. If the time runs out and she is still on the console, the device is locked until the next use (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 16: finish by clicking on “Agree and add to the family”.

Agree to the final terms to close the procedure (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 16: you will see a message informing you of creating the child’s account. A message will also be sent to your main email. Click “OK”.

Finish by clicking “OK”. You will receive an email informing you of the addition of the new account (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Ready! You have added an account to PS5 parental controls. For every new account you want put under your responsibility, just access the website playstation.com/acct/family, click on “Add family member” and follow the steps mentioned above.

Every time you want to put a new account on PS5 management, just repeat all the steps above (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Setting parental controls on the PS5 (for already added accounts)

Step 1: with the PS5 turned on, go to the gear icon in the upper right corner of the screen to open “Settings”.

This method is only valid for accounts already added in PS5 Parental Controls. Open the console settings (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2: choose “Family and controls parental.”

Open again the option to manage families in PS5 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: Select “PS5 Console Restrictions”.

All previously added accounts can be accessed through this option (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: If this is the first time you have accessed parental controls on the PS5, enter the code “” (without quotes).

By default, the PS5 has a security code to prevent children from changing the PS5’s parental settings (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5:

go to “Change your console restriction passcode” and create a new four-number password. It is only through this code that it will be possible to change access options to games, applications and other console functions.

Create a new four-number password to block access to this page on PS5 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6: Go back to “Family and Parental Controls” and go in “Family Management”.

Go back once more to the “Family management” option (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 7: Select in a profile you want to edit the restrictions.

510210

Each family member added to account management will be visible on this screen. Select any of them to change the content restrictions (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 8: each profile can be customized individually, which means you can apply restrictions to all profiles or set specific settings for each account.

510209

Note that it is the same screen as seen before on your PSN account on your computer/mobile. However, as the account has already been added, you can now modify your restrictions on the PS5 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

See how easy it is? Now you no longer have to worry about kids or teens playing adult-themed games, or family members or strangers snooping around on your PS5.

