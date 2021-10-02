tim,-burger-king,-adyen-and-more:-see-it-job-openings-and-internships

Check which ones fit your profile and good luck!

Jobs

Boticário Group

Grupo Boticário is about 110 vacancies

About 160 Open positions for remote tech work are for various positions, including developers, product design, UX, data engineering specialist, among others. Interested parties can apply through the company’s careers page.

Plugify

Brazilian startup of Hardware as a Service (HaaS) that simplifies access and management of the IT infrastructure for companies of all sizes, Plugify announces the opening of six jobs in different areas. The startup is looking for analysts in the areas of controllership (senior), customer success ops, operations, helpdesk support (junior) and infrastructure (senior), in addition to a senior Python developer. The company also has an internship program.

For the position of controllership analyst, the company is looking for a professional with complete higher education in Accounting or Administration, and who has advanced Excel , experience in SAP and Big 4, in addition to intermediate English. As for the role of customer success ops analyst, the startup is looking for someone who has the resilience to face situations of deadline pressure and multiple demands; proactivity and flexibility in everyday life; “hands-on” profile; good logical reasoning and organization to ensure quality of deliveries. The same requirements are expected for candidates for operations analyst, but for this position, the professional must also be attending higher education in the IT area.

The junior helpdesk support analyst sought by the startup must master written communication and oral, in addition to having a good interpersonal relationship; have a resilient and proactive profile; experience customer service and love technology and the power it has to transform the world. The requirements for the senior infrastructure analyst are solid knowledge in AWS Cloud management, Microsoft, including SCCM, Intune, USMT; Infrastructure knowledge such as code (Puppet, Ansible, Terraform) and in scripting and programming in Python or Shell Script; in addition to notion of integration and continuous deployment (GITHUB Actions, Travis, Jenkins, GIT (Hub/Lab/Flow), TFS, VSTS BlueGreen Deployment). Finally, for the senior Python developer vacancy, the company is looking for a professional who has completed higher education in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or in related areas; five years experience in Pythom development, in addition to knowledge in software architecture, relational databases and NoSQ, version control with GIT, good development practices (SOLID), SQLAlchemy and Plotly and Plotly Dash. All vacancies have a home office work system and offer benefits such as Gympas and life insurance. Interested parties can apply by sending their resumes to this email. Stark Bank Fintech B2B focused on Open Banking, Stark Bank has 11 vacancies open for various sectors, such as finance, marketing, business and technology. Among the opportunities offered are Talent Acquisition; Account Executive; Business Analyst; Brand design; Growth Marketing Manager; Marketing Analyst; Social Media Content; Customer Success Executive; Compliance Analyst, Software Engineer IOS and API

.

The contracting regime varies between CLT and PJ , the salary range varies between R$3 thousand and R$5 thousand. Interested parties must apply on the startup’s career site.