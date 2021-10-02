TIM, Burger King, Adyen and more: see IT job openings and internships
The month of October has started and the demand from companies for professionals in the technology sector continues at full speed. And that includes positions for related areas, such as Digital Marketing, Product, UX, among others. And Canaltech selected the best job openings — including internship positions — from companies of all sizes.
Check which ones fit your profile and good luck!
Jobs
Boticário Group
Grupo Boticário is about 110 vacancies
- open in tech for work 57% remote — one of the new work models implemented by the company for its customers 12 thousand employees throughout the country.
About 160 Open positions for remote tech work are for various positions, including developers, product design, UX, data engineering specialist, among others. Interested parties can apply through the company’s careers page.
Plugify
Brazilian startup of Hardware as a Service (HaaS) that simplifies access and management of the IT infrastructure for companies of all sizes, Plugify announces the opening of six jobs in different areas. The startup is looking for analysts in the areas of controllership (senior), customer success ops, operations, helpdesk support (junior) and infrastructure (senior), in addition to a senior Python developer. The company also has an internship program.
For the position of controllership analyst, the company is looking for a professional with complete higher education in Accounting or Administration, and who has advanced Excel , experience in SAP and Big 4, in addition to intermediate English. As for the role of customer success ops analyst, the startup is looking for someone who has the resilience to face situations of deadline pressure and multiple demands; proactivity and flexibility in everyday life; “hands-on” profile; good logical reasoning and organization to ensure quality of deliveries. The same requirements are expected for candidates for operations analyst, but for this position, the professional must also be attending higher education in the IT area.
The junior helpdesk support analyst sought by the startup must master written communication and oral, in addition to having a good interpersonal relationship; have a resilient and proactive profile; experience customer service and love technology and the power it has to transform the world. The requirements for the senior infrastructure analyst are solid knowledge in AWS Cloud management, Microsoft, including SCCM, Intune, USMT; Infrastructure knowledge such as code (Puppet, Ansible, Terraform) and in scripting and programming in Python or Shell Script; in addition to notion of integration and continuous deployment (GITHUB Actions, Travis, Jenkins, GIT (Hub/Lab/Flow), TFS, VSTS BlueGreen Deployment).
Finally, for the senior Python developer vacancy, the company is looking for a professional who has completed higher education in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or in related areas; five years experience in Pythom development, in addition to knowledge in software architecture, relational databases and NoSQ, version control with GIT, good development practices (SOLID), SQLAlchemy and Plotly and Plotly Dash.
All vacancies have a home office work system and offer benefits such as Gympas and life insurance. Interested parties can apply by sending their resumes to this email.
Stark Bank
Fintech B2B focused on Open Banking, Stark Bank has 11 vacancies open for various sectors, such as finance, marketing, business and technology.
Among the opportunities offered are Talent Acquisition; Account Executive; Business Analyst; Brand design; Growth Marketing Manager; Marketing Analyst; Social Media Content; Customer Success Executive; Compliance Analyst, Software Engineer IOS and API
.
The contracting regime varies between CLT and PJ , the salary range varies between R$3 thousand and R$5 thousand. Interested parties must apply on the startup’s career site.
Ubots
Startup from the state of Rio Grande do Sul, specialized in developing digital service solutions, Ubots has 8 vacancies open, seven of which are under the CLT regime.
Among the opportunities offered are SRE – Devops Engineer, Full Back-end Developer, Full Front-end Developer, Full Stack Developer , People Development (Internal HR Consultant), Product Designer and Chatbots Designer. In addition to a Customer Success internship vacancy.
All vacancies are in remote format. To participate in the selection process, interested parties can apply by accessing the company’s career website.
Olivia
Data company specializing in the financial sector, which applies machine learning and artificial intelligence to develop intelligent financial solutions, Olivia has more than ten vacancies open to the technology area.
Positions that require knowledge in technology are for artificial intelligence engineer and data analyst, in addition to development specialists , as an Android development analyst, infosec leader, infrastructure engineer, QA engineer and analyst, and software engineer.
Interested parties can consult the full description of the vacancies and apply to them through the company’s careers page.
unique
Brazilian IDTech of digital identity protection solutions, unico opens the doors for hiring new technology professionals and is with 100 vacancies available for people of all ages and backgrounds.
Only for the technology area, the startup is hiring 57 talents, mostly in the roles of Backend Developer, SER, Product Manager and Machine Learning. Some of these vacancies are part of the “Mães na Engenharia” program, which offers reduced hours for mothers who want to return to the labor market. In addition, there are other opportunities for the business areas, with open positions in the Marketing, Sales, Clients and Projects teams.
English and higher education are not eliminatory requirements and the company has several benefits compatible with the market, in addition to internal programs and actions focused on the development and well-being of employees. Interested parties can consult the full description of the vacancies and apply for them through the company’s LinkedIn profile.
BS2
Digital Bank for Legal Entities (the popular PJ), BS2 is seeking professionals from different areas. The vacancies are to work in São Paulo and Minas Gerais. There are 16 opportunities open to the HR areas, Exchange, Credit, IT, Legal and Financial, among others, including vacancies for PCD.
Among the benefits offered are health and dental plans (extended to spouse and children), voucher -meal and food, daycare assistance, agreement with Gympass, Day off for birthdays, 39 weekly hours of work, private pension, corporate education platform, psychological, financial and legal guidance, in addition to differentiated rates for investments, among others.
The interested parties can consult the full description of the vacancies and apply for them on the company’s careers page.
Adyen
Digital payments platform, Adyen has just announced that it has unlimited slots for developers in Brazil, that is, the company will hire all the talent it can.
The company informs that the development team has a remuneration above the market average and a premium health plan. There is also the exchange of learning through an exchange program, which allows employees to spend up to three months in one of the 39 offices around the world.
In addition to hiring, Adyen has also invested in capacity building and training programs through a partnership with two NGOs that provide programming training for young people in situation. of vulnerability. The first is Recode, which trains full-stack programmers with Recode Pro. The second is Generation, a global NGO that, in Brazil, offers free Java programming courses.
Interested parties can consult the full description of the vacancies and apply for them on the company’s careers page.
Internships & Trainees
General Mills
Company food multinational, Genral Mills has extended the deadline for applications to 14 of October
- for your internship program 2021. With opportunities in Greater São Paulo and in cities in the South and Southeast of Brazil, applications can be made here by university students in the penultimate and final year of higher education, completing the course in December 2021 or .
The cities that integrate the program are: Pouso Alegre (MG), with places for Continuous Improvement and Quality; Cambará (PR) for Quality and Manufacturing; and São Bernardo do Campo (SP) for Finance, Research and Development, Marketing and Purchasing. As in the edition 2020, the selection process will be 57% online and managers will not have access to candidates’ faculties. Entrants will take logical reasoning and English tests – knowledge of the language is desirable but will not be a knockout factor. They will also participate in group dynamics before the final interview and internship proposal.
Those selected will have a grant, medical and dental assistance, life insurance, meal/refectory vouchers , chartered (depending on the location) and transportation vouchers. In addition, throughout the internship, they will have a project related to the area in which they will work, mentoring and a training schedule designed for their development.
Entries can be made on the special page from the program.
Ultra Group
Business conglomerate that operates in segments such as gas, fuel, convenience, chemical, logistics and healthcare, Grupo Ultra announced the opening of the “Grupo Ultra Internship Program 2021”, which has the doors open to 26 talents. The program has training trails and supports with managers and advisors. In addition, the company offers medical assistance, Gympass, home office, flexible hours, paid break, life insurance and food stamps. The only prerequisite is to have training between December 2020 and December 2023, from the Administration, Accounting, Actuarial Sciences, Economics, Engineering, International Relations, Information Technology and related areas courses. Interns will o act in São Paulo and Campinas (SP). Enrollments will be until the day 12 of October and must be made on the special website of the program.
Zendesk
Global company, focused on improving customer service experiences, Zendesk is looking for 11 young talents to be part of the “Program of Zendesk Internship 2020”. To participate, the student must be expected to complete the course from December
The company offers a benefits package that includes food stamps, internet reimbursement, transportation vouchers, life insurance, partnership with Gympass for discounts, CarePlus health and dental plan, reimbursement of language study expenses and assistance of R$ 1.00,000 for purchasing office supplies. The salary of selected candidates will be R$ 2 thousand.
Enrollments will until the day 14 of October and can be made on the special page of the program.
BK Brasil
BK Brasil, master franchisee of Burger King and Popeyes in the country, started the selection for the Trainee Program 2020, which takes the name of “A successful career for you to devour”.
Applicants need to have an eye toward technological innovations, in addition to undergraduate or graduate degrees completed in Decemberand December 2020, domain of the Office Package and availability for change. All courses are welcome.
From the program 2020, the company promotes the process of choosing candidates blindly, prioritizing the technical and behavioral skills of each one. This year, participants will also undergo a creative selection model, where they will develop projects that impact society and the company throughout the selection, which will take place entirely online.
Opportunities have a one-year contract and have the following benefits: health and dental plan, including dependents; meal ticket; food vouchers; transportation/charter or parking voucher; Gympass; life insurance; partnership with courses and universities; quality of life programs (Well Gestar, Move and Dr. Aon); financial, legal and psychological assistance program and variable remuneration.
Interested parties can apply until 26 of October on the special page of the program.
TIM
TIM has open enrollment for its Young Apprentice Program, which selects young people between 16 and 21 years for a first opportunity in the job market. Vacancies are available 100 in 11 states and the operator, committed to valuing diversity and inclusion in its organizational culture, intends to fill half of the positions with black people.
The opportunities are for stores and administrative areas of the company in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Ceará , Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Pará, Amazonas and Goiás. People with disabilities of all ages can also participate in the selection process.
The purpose of the program is to promote the social inclusion of young people through their first job, offering professional training and monitoring and developing the skills needed for the world of work. Therefore, previous experiences are not required in the selection process, which values characteristics such as creativity, empathy, collaboration, proactivity and open mind. Candidates who have completed or are attending high school can apply.
Those who are approved will have a contract of 15 months, with a workload of six hours and possibilities of completion. In addition to the stipend, a smartphone with a data and voice chip and benefits such as food, meal and transportation vouchers, health and dental plans, life insurance, funeral assistance, participation in TIM’s insurance program and time off are offered on his birthday. Enrollments are due until October 8th and can be made on the program’s special website.
