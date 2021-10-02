the-10-most-watched-movies-of-the-week-(10/02/2021)

The month of October starts with a lot of news when it comes to film. Theaters reopened for good and we started to see an increasing number of premieres arriving in theaters across the country — and the reflexes of this are also felt in the streamings. Not by chance, some of the most watched movies of the week are directly related to the news that are painting on the big screen.

A very clear example of this is Venom. The search for the feature film focused on Marvel’s anti-hero was driven by the proximity of its sequel, Tempo de Carnage, which premieres next Thursday (7). So, it makes perfect sense for people to start warming up the engines for the character’s return watching the first movie.

At the same time, we have some exclusive streaming titles showing up — and, which is better, 90% national. The two films that tell different versions of the Richthofen case arrived on Prime Video and people rushed to see them. The idea was that the productions would reach the cinema, but the Pokémon strategy of releasing two films that complement each other fit perfectly into the streaming and the adaptation starring Carla Diaz gave a lot to talk about.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure movie audiences in streaming and video-on-demand services and that the best way to do this measurement is to from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also what streaming content is available on.

So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which ones were the most watched movies of the week in Brazil.

007. Bohemian Rhapsody

Winner of five Oscars and several other awards in the hearts of fans, Bohemian Rhapsody is a movie that couldn’t go wrong. After all, this is the story of one of the greatest musicians of all time to the sound of the best band of all times. Freddie Mercury’s biopic drew praise wherever he went and made everyone sing along in the movies. It’s just impossible not to get carried away when the sound starts playing.

Despite all the problems the film has — which includes since the acting and questionable characterization of Rami Malek as Mercury — , Queen’s musical quality is so incredible that the film immediately becomes a classic because of it. It’s playing and singing. No error.

Bohemian Rhapsody is available on Star+.

9. Venom

Around the premiere of Venom: Time of Carnage

made people rush to watch the first movie, either to get in the mood or even to get to know the character. And what is most striking here is how much Venom differs from other hero movies, since we are facing much more of an anti-hero than a good one young man we got used to seeing in these stories.

In the story, we follow Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), a failed journalist who ends up having his life changed when he encounters an alien symbiote that starts to inhabit your body. And while transforming into Venom gives him incredible powers, he has to deal with the creature’s murderous impulses.

And as bleak as all this may sound, Venom brings a level of humor well above the average, especially when it comes to portray Eddie and the symbiote’s relationship almost as a novel.

Venom is available on Telecine and for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Looke, Microsoft Store and iTunes.

8. The Suicide Squad

James Gunn’s new film showed that it is possible to make a story more humorous inside from DC’s universe of heroes and villains, but without giving up the action (and violence). The Suicide Squad is proof of that, as it gathers an unknown character bank from the comics and puts them in an absurd story that works very well and delivers one of the most fun adventures of the genre of the year.

Interestingly, the film drastically changes the tone of the feature of 99, but does not ignore it entirely. So much so that we have the return of characters like Arlequina (Margot Robbie) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), but who care little about the events of the previous plot: everything is centered on the crazy things at the time — and that’s great.

The Suicide Squad is available on HBO Max and also for rental and purchase on Now, iTunes, Looke, Google Play and Microsoft Store.

7. Spider-Man on the Spiderverse

We can say with some peace of mind that

Spider-Man in Aranhaverso is largely responsible for the mess in the multiverse that we will see in the coming

No Return Home. That’s because the animation that put several versions of the hero side by side worked so well and was so successful that it was obvious that they were going to reproduce the formula in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The story here is very simple: Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider and develops the powers of Spider-Man and, from that, he will have to work together with a tired and veteran Peter Parker, among others versions from other realities – including a pig – to prevent the end of the world. And all of this is beautifully packaged in a sharp humor, an amazing soundtrack and an innovative animation style.

Spider-Man at Aranhaverso is available on Telecine and for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke.

6. The Boy Who Killed My Parents

The Richthofen family crime is one of the most emblematic in the recent history of the Brazil — and

The Boy Who Killed My Parents tells one of the versions of this story. In this case, the film follows the narrative presented by Suzane von Richthofen to Justice, showing how the brothers Christian and Daniel Cravinhos would have convinced her to participate in the death of their parents.

The most curious thing about movie is that it contrasts with the other version presented in The Girl Who Killed Her Parents, in this strategy a bit Pokémon of two different productions that complement each other. In this case, the idea is for you to watch the two and draw your own conclusions about the case.

The Boy Who Killed My Parents is available on Prime Video.