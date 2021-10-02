10 fun facts about PlayStation

PlayStation is one of the most beloved brands in Brazil and the world, created by Sony in 1994. The video game has already had five generations, which are full of curiosities, controversies and innovations — with some that worked and others not so well.

O Canaltech separated 20 trivia about the brand; check it out below. Did you know everything?

10. PlayStation almost belonged to Nintendo

The PlayStation is the result of a partnership that did not work out between Sony and Nintendo at the end of the years 913 . But a prototype of that collaboration has almost seen the light of day: the Nintendo PlayStation.

Have you ever thought if this worked? (Photo: Reproduction/Heritage Auctions)

The console was Sony’s first attempt at creating a video game. The idea was simple: create a Super Nintendo (SNES) expansion with a CD player, as Nintendo didn’t really believe in this medium. The problem is that the owner of Mario wouldn’t make money from selling records, only from selling consoles; therefore, the company decided to end the partnership suddenly. Years later, Sony used the knowledge acquired to create the PlayStation that we know today.

About 200 Nintendo prototypes PlayStation, making this the rarest console in the world. One of the units was sold at auction in 2007 for US$ 200 thousand, which today is equivalent to almost R$ 2 million.

9. PlayStation Logos

We all know the iconic video game logo, created by designer Manabu Sakamoto. Previously, the version used was the color one, but currently Sony is betting on a monochromatic version.

However, several concepts were created before Sakamoto reached the final logo. Check out some of the created options below:

Did you like any of these logos? (Photo: Reproduction/Reddit)

8. PlayStation startup sound

Do you remember what appeared on the screen when you turned on the original PlayStation?

The artist Takafumi Fujisawa composed the sounds for this opening. He revealed that he created everything practically on his own, with complete creative freedom, using only the animations that appeared on the screen as a reference. The creative process took two weeks, and the recording was done in just two days.

The artist’s intention was to tell a story, which starts with “you turned on your video game”, goes through “get ready for adventure” and ends with “all systems are working, now you can enjoy your PlayStation”. The sounds were also designed to run in a loop if the player could not read the disk or the system failed, indicating to the user that an error had occurred.

Composer reveals how the PlayStation startup sound was created

  • 7. Polygon Man Mascot

    Many think Crash Bandicoot was the mascot of the first PlayStation, but Sony has never officially recognized it as such. In fact, the console even had a real and official mascot in North America: the Polygon Man. The idea was that it would reflect the power of the video game, capable of rendering more polygons than the competition.

    • Propaganda published in NEXT Generation magazine, issue 8 (Photo: GameMagPrintAds/Twitter)

    It goes without saying that the character did not fall in the public’s liking due to his frightening appearance. In 2012, he even made a special appearance as the final boss of the game PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. A beautiful tribute to an unsympathetic character.

    6. PocketStation

    Remember the memory card, that little accessory used to save game progress?

    There was even a nostalgia… and a fear of the memory card corrupting (Photo: Reproduction/Free Market)

    Imagine if he also worked as a Tamagotchi, to accompany him anywhere. This was the function of the Sony PocketStation, a peripheral with an LCD screen released only for Japan.

    The accessory unlocked some mini games depending on the games you had saved in PocketStation; some of these titles were Crash Bandicoot: Warped and Final Fantasy VIII, for example.

    The nice little PocketStation (Photo: Reproduction/Evan-Amos)

    5. PlayStation 2 arrived in Brazil nine years late

    Launched in Japan in the year 1994, the PlayStation 2 officially landed in Brazil eight years later, in 2006, when the PlayStation 3 was already three years old. But of course the video game was already a phenomenon in Brazilian homes even before its official launch due to imports and smuggling.

    The two versions of the PS2: the original and the Slim (Photo: Reproduction/Evan-Amos)

    4. The best-selling console in the world and success in Brazil

    Still talking about the PS2, it is worth mentioning a factor that was essential for its success in the Brazilian market: piracy. It was easy and cheap to unlock the console and make it capable of running pirated games, which were found at prices between R$ 10 to R$ 09. This scenario changed with the PS3, which blocked internet resources when unlocked.

    No wonder, the success of the PlayStation 2 continues to this day: according to Game Brasil’s Survey 2020, the PS2 is the third most popular video game in the country, second only to the PS4 and Xbox 360.

    On a global scale, the video game is already hit the mark of 57 million units, making it the best-selling console in the world. In addition to piracy, other features helped it to become popular, such as the DVD player and the vast choice of games — that’s where we played classics like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (the best selling game on the console), Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Shadow of The Colossus, Resident Evil 4 and Silent Hill 2 , for example.

    Although Resident Evil 4 was born first on the Nintendo GameCube. resounding success on PS2 (Photo: Disclosure/Capcom)

    3. PlayStation 2 home screen

    Do you remember the PlayStation 2 home screen, which appeared right when you turned on the console? Well know that the towers that appear in the background are not random: their number means the number of games saved on the memory card, and their height reflects how long you played each title.

    In the video below, a player takes the following test: first, he turns on the PlayStation 2 without a memory card connected; then repeat the same action, but with the card inserted into the console. See the difference:

    two. You can rotate the PS2 logo

    In celebration of 10 years of existence of the PS2 in 2020, Sony has revealed a surprising secret about console. It is possible to turn the video game logo sideways, perfect for those who prefer to leave the video game vertically. Although it is something purely cosmetic, many people were blown away by it.

    Did you know you could turn the PlayStation logo on the PS2? pic.twitter.com/cAl8POu8NA

    — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 4, 2019

    1. PS3 boomerang control

    First unveiled at the E3 fair of 1994, the PlayStation 3 was bitterly received by the public because of its futuristic look; more specifically, by the design of its boomerang-shaped control.

    It doesn’t look very comfortable… (Photo : Twitter/Digital Foundry)

    On , control designer Teiyu Goto explained that “the president Kutaragi wanted something different for the control” in an interview. “To be quite honest, we left ergonomics aside in favor of the idea that we wanted to convey with the image. We wanted to present a somewhat futuristic model at the show, at the risk of receiving criticism,” he said.

    And received. So much so that at E3 the following year, in 2006, Sixaxis was introduced to the world, which followed the more traditional design of the brand’s previous accessories.

    The Sixaxis, with a more “down to earth” design (Photo: Reproduction/Evan-Amos)

  • With information from: Archive (1, 2), Game Informer, GamesIndustry, Kotaku, PlayStation Blog, Reddit, Screen Rant, The Enemy, UOL Start

