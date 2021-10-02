10-fun-facts-about-playstation

PlayStation is one of the most beloved brands in Brazil and the world, created by Sony in 1994. The video game has already had five generations, which are full of curiosities, controversies and innovations — with some that worked and others not so well.

O Canaltech separated 20 trivia about the brand; check it out below. Did you know everything?

10. PlayStation almost belonged to Nintendo

The PlayStation is the result of a partnership that did not work out between Sony and Nintendo at the end of the years 913 . But a prototype of that collaboration has almost seen the light of day: the Nintendo PlayStation.

Want to catch up on the hottest tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Have you ever thought if this worked? (Photo: Reproduction/Heritage Auctions) The console was Sony’s first attempt at creating a video game. The idea was simple: create a Super Nintendo (SNES) expansion with a CD player, as Nintendo didn’t really believe in this medium. The problem is that the owner of Mario wouldn’t make money from selling records, only from selling consoles; therefore, the company decided to end the partnership suddenly. Years later, Sony used the knowledge acquired to create the PlayStation that we know today. About 200 Nintendo prototypes PlayStation, making this the rarest console in the world. One of the units was sold at auction in 2007 for US$ 200 thousand, which today is equivalent to almost R$ 2 million. 9. PlayStation Logos We all know the iconic video game logo, created by designer Manabu Sakamoto. Previously, the version used was the color one, but currently Sony is betting on a monochromatic version. However, several concepts were created before Sakamoto reached the final logo. Check out some of the created options below: Did you like any of these logos? (Photo: Reproduction/Reddit) 8. PlayStation startup sound Do you remember what appeared on the screen when you turned on the original PlayStation? The artist Takafumi Fujisawa composed the sounds for this opening. He revealed that he created everything practically on his own, with complete creative freedom, using only the animations that appeared on the screen as a reference. The creative process took two weeks, and the recording was done in just two days. The artist’s intention was to tell a story, which starts with “you turned on your video game”, goes through “get ready for adventure” and ends with “all systems are working, now you can enjoy your PlayStation”. The sounds were also designed to run in a loop if the player could not read the disk or the system failed, indicating to the user that an error had occurred. Composer reveals how the PlayStation startup sound was created 7. Polygon Man Mascot Many think Crash Bandicoot was the mascot of the first PlayStation, but Sony has never officially recognized it as such. In fact, the console even had a real and official mascot in North America: the Polygon Man. The idea was that it would reflect the power of the video game, capable of rendering more polygons than the competition.

Propaganda published in NEXT Generation magazine, issue 8 (Photo: GameMagPrintAds/Twitter)

It goes without saying that the character did not fall in the public’s liking due to his frightening appearance. In 2012, he even made a special appearance as the final boss of the game PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. A beautiful tribute to an unsympathetic character.