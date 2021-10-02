3-tips-for-you-to-take-the-perfect-photo-of-your-pet

Who has any pets, you know how they are very photogenic, right? They always make great pictures, whether it’s funny moments, messes they made or even when they’re sleeping in a weird pose. That’s why there is always a lot of affection involved when it comes to taking pictures of pets.

So today I came to give you some tips for taking perfect pictures of your pet. Is that there are some camera settings on cell phones that can ensure more quality when taking pictures. Want to find out what the tips are? Just take a look at this article!

How to take the perfect picture of your pet

Before starting, it is worth remembering that these camera features are already present in most cell phones. But, I will also highlight some advantages that exist in the cameras of Android and iOS smartphones, ok?

1. Turn on grid lines

When taking pictures, showing grid lines is a great way to create an image composition. Look that! The meeting of these lines shows which are the focal points of the image. This way, you can create a photo well aligned with your pet’s face or position.

In addition, professional photographers say that the image gains more harmony if you position the objects at the intersections of the lines. These crossing points of the lines are known as “Focal points”. So they are very important for the composition of the image.

Ah! And gridlines feature is already available on most Android and iOS smartphones nowadays. On Android, you can activate it right there on your camera by tapping the “Settings” icon. On iOS, you can activate it in “Settings” > “Camera”. Quickly, right?

2. Avoid using flashes

It is not recommended to take flash pictures of your pet. Do you know when we take a picture with a flash, and our eyes get little blemishes because of the large amount of light? It feels so weird, right? This excess light can also make your pets very uncomfortable. So there are some workarounds, check this out!

Check the ambient lighting: Always choose to take pictures in environments with more natural light. If it’s at night, in places with low lighting, the cameras also allow you to increase the exposure of the brightness in the photo;

Night Mode: some more modern cameras allow you to use “Night Mode” to increase the quality of your photos in low light environments;