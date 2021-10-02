3 tips for you to take the perfect photo of your pet
Who has any pets, you know how they are very photogenic, right? They always make great pictures, whether it’s funny moments, messes they made or even when they’re sleeping in a weird pose. That’s why there is always a lot of affection involved when it comes to taking pictures of pets.
- How to take pictures of those who move your hidden cell phone
-
- 5 essential apps for those who like to take selfie
- Check out 3 tips to take better photos on your mobile
So today I came to give you some tips for taking perfect pictures of your pet. Is that there are some camera settings on cell phones that can ensure more quality when taking pictures. Want to find out what the tips are? Just take a look at this article!
How to take the perfect picture of your pet
Before starting, it is worth remembering that these camera features are already present in most cell phones. But, I will also highlight some advantages that exist in the cameras of Android and iOS smartphones, ok?
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
1. Turn on grid lines
When taking pictures, showing grid lines is a great way to create an image composition. Look that! The meeting of these lines shows which are the focal points of the image. This way, you can create a photo well aligned with your pet’s face or position.
In addition, professional photographers say that the image gains more harmony if you position the objects at the intersections of the lines. These crossing points of the lines are known as “Focal points”. So they are very important for the composition of the image.
Ah! And gridlines feature is already available on most Android and iOS smartphones nowadays. On Android, you can activate it right there on your camera by tapping the “Settings” icon. On iOS, you can activate it in “Settings” > “Camera”. Quickly, right?
2. Avoid using flashes
It is not recommended to take flash pictures of your pet. Do you know when we take a picture with a flash, and our eyes get little blemishes because of the large amount of light? It feels so weird, right? This excess light can also make your pets very uncomfortable. So there are some workarounds, check this out!
3. Adjust the focus well
Another important tip, is always to adjust the digital focus of your camera on the biggest highlight of the photo. The camera’s portrait mode still can’t recognize animals as well, but they offer great alternatives for that. On both Android and iOS, you can “lock” your camera’s focus by pressing and holding on a spot in the photo. Thus, it is easier to take a picture with better quality when your pet is lying with its belly up.
But if your pets are too agitated at the time of the photo, you can take advantage of features like “Pro Mode” and “Sports Mode” to enjoy a more dynamic focus. In addition, the feature of “Sequential Photos” is also great to catch that perfect moment of your pet.
Bonus tip
Enjoy other camera modes
Nowadays too there are really cool features on the cameras that people hardly use, you know? For example, on iOS, we have “Live photo” mode. It allows you to take a photo lasting a few seconds, so you can see what your pet’s best pose is by placing the image (frame) at the moment you choose. To use “Live foto”, it’s very simple: just activate the option in the upper right corner before taking your photos. On Android, the camera offers many advantages. You can use Pro Mode, Dynamic Focus, HDR and more. These more advanced camera features usually come together in the “More” category. 511763 Ready! With these tips, it’s easier to take amazing photos of your pets. Did you like this article? Share these tips with your friends. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 511763 511763 511763 511763
Enjoy other camera modes
Nowadays too there are really cool features on the cameras that people hardly use, you know? For example, on iOS, we have “Live photo” mode. It allows you to take a photo lasting a few seconds, so you can see what your pet’s best pose is by placing the image (frame) at the moment you choose. To use “Live foto”, it’s very simple: just activate the option in the upper right corner before taking your photos.
On Android, the camera offers many advantages. You can use Pro Mode, Dynamic Focus, HDR and more. These more advanced camera features usually come together in the “More” category.
511763
Ready! With these tips, it’s easier to take amazing photos of your pets. Did you like this article? Share these tips with your friends.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
511763 511763 511763 511763