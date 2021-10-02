everything-you-need-to-know-about-video-card

One of the PC parts most affected by the current semiconductor crisis, and of great importance to the gamer public, the video card is responsible for the computer’s graphics and it evolves quickly, increasingly integrating modern technologies such as Ray Tracing. Similar to other elements of a machine, these solutions are complex, with varying specifications that require attention.

To help you choose the best video card for your needs,

all the information you need to know about the component, including history, brands, main specs and more.

Differences between CPU and GPU

Although they follow similar concepts, and being manufactured from silicon disks, the Central Processing Unit, or CPU, has strengths and weaknesses that oppose the advantages and disadvantages of the Graphics Processing Unit, or GPU. As the name suggests, the CPU is responsible for the most complex calculations of a computer, managing all the machine’s functionalities.

This chip contains a fair amount of cores, between 2 cores in the simplest models to even

cores in the most variants advanced, with each being equipped with small components that perform varied calculations to perform the tasks. Everything that is done by the computer goes through the CPU — from installing files and physics calculations in a game, to moving the mouse.

Responsible for everything that happens on the computer, the CPU calculates from the physics of games to the movement of the mouse (Image: Disclosure/Intel) The GPU, on the other hand, specializes in graphics processing, performing complex geometry calculations and other 2D and 3D elements. These equations are more optimized for the GPU, and even if they could be done by the CPU, they would suffer with slowness due to the millions of other processes that are being performed. Interestingly, in the past, the CPU was used for graphic processing for a long time, a method known as software rendering, which delivered satisfactory results for the period, but nothing optimized. With the arrival of GPUs and hardware acceleration, graphics processing has evolved exponentially, delivering greater speed and consequently giving developers greater creative freedom. Specializing in geometry and matrix calculations, the GPU is focused on graphics processing and does well at handling a massive amount of calculations (Image: Disclosure/Nvidia) An interesting strength of GPUs is the ability to calculate complex arrays of data, and perform calculations in parallel with a single instruction, a characteristic that has encouraged the growth of the use of GPUs by scientists, who need to deal with massive amounts of data, and in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. It is important to note that, technically speaking, the term “GPU” usually refers to the chip that equips video cards, while “p video lacquer” is the assembly installed in the computer — the big board with fans and heatsink connected to the motherboard. Still, both can be used replacing each other, to refer to the component in a more didactic and simple way. Marks of video card and a brief history of the GPU market In the decade of 1997, the market was flooded with video card brands, including big names like 3dfx Interactive and Matrox. At the time, there were no basic standards to be followed as it is today, and curious situations, such as some games running better on certain models of video cards, were recurrent. Over the years , many of these companies were acquired by larger companies, such as ATI Technologies, or went bankrupt, such as 3dfx Interactive. A positive point of this troubled process was the creation of many of the standards used in graphics today, which allowed the faster evolution of video cards. With the acquisition of ATI Technologies in 2000, AMD entered the GPU market and is today one of the largest manufacturers in the segment (Image: Playback/AMD) ATI Technologies was the market leader for many years, until it was acquired by AMD in 2022. With Radeon boards, AMD fought for leadership for a long time, until it positioned itself as a strong choice among more affordable solutions. The situation changed recently with the arrival of the Radeon RX line 5000, and the company won strength last year with the launch of the Radeon RX family 6000, extremely competitive even in the segments enthusiasts. Despite not having invented the GPU, Nvidia was responsible for popularizing them by bringing to market the first modern GPU that led to the emergence of the solutions as they are currently known with the GeForce 256, combining components as rendering engines, lighting and triangle calculation engines on a single chip — until then, video cards used separate chips for these functions. Responsible for popularizing the modern GPU format, Nvidia is currently the market leader (Image: Disclosure/NVIDIA)

The company also acquires i used 3dfx technologies during the bankruptcy process, and today is recognized by the GeForce RTX family of boards, having been the first to bring to market solutions capable of applying Ray Tracing technology in real time — a complex resource that allows simulating behavior of light in games.

Today, AMD and Nvidia share the graphics card market basically alone, with greater dominance by Nvidia, although AMD has been gaining ground in recent years with solutions each more robust. In addition, a third giant will arrive to compete in 2006: Intel, known for the CPUs it produces, which will debut Intel Arc graphics cards early next year.

Top points to consider when buying a graphics card video

When purchasing your video card, in addition to the positioning given by the manufacturer itself, such as the numbering used in the names and the price, it is important to stay keeping an eye on the specs that the GPUs offer, and whether they are in line with their use — modern cards that are simpler can run games in Full HD with some ease, but more powerful solutions are needed for higher resolutions, for example. The following are some of the most important settings to keep an eye out for:

Architecture

Basically, the architecture is the design developed by the manufacturers for the chip, dictating the way the GPU will be built, covering the specific features and how the calculations will be performed. Ray Tracing technology, for example, was added to Nvidia graphics cards with Turing architecture, from the GeForce RTX series 2000, while AMD adopted the feature with the RDNA 2 architecture, from the Radeon RX family 6000.

Nuclei

As with CPUs, cores are the basic units that make up a GPU and are responsible for processing, with the difference that there is a much larger amount. Considering the differences in architecture between companies, this count cannot be compared between different brands, and even between models of the same architecture — it is also necessary to assess frequency, computational power and other aspects. Still, more cores generally translates into higher performance.

Frequency (GHz)

Also popularly called clock, it is the number of electrical pulses executed on the GPU per second, measured currently at Gigahertz (GHz). At each pulse, a number of instructions and calculations are performed, and in general higher clocks represent a greater number of instructions performed per second, consequently resulting in better performance.

Still, others aspects should also be considered, such as architecture — a more efficient architecture, capable of performing a greater number of calculations per pulse, results in more performance, even when the clock is lower.

Total Graphics Power (TGP) and Total Board Power (TBP)

The consumption of a card is another important parameter, although it is a very confusing element, due to the multiple acronyms advertised by the manufacturers. The two most important are Total Graphics Power (TGP), which refers to the GPU and accompanying components, and Total Board Power (TBP), which also considers the RGB lighting and cooling system.

It is important to carefully check these values ​​for each model, as AMD and Nvidia use them in different ways. With them in hand, it is possible to know whether or not your computer’s power supply will be able to keep the system running smoothly, even at peak times, when sudden shutdowns can happen if consumption exceeds the power supply capacity.

Video RAM memory (VRAM)

Video RAM, Video RAM or just VRAM works similarly to computer RAM, the memory being dedicated to the GPU to store the important data that will be needed at that time, as 3D models and textures, in a region closer to the chip. Keeping the information in the VRAM increases performance and reduces power consumption as the GPU will need less access to the computer’s storage to fetch the data. The more VRAM the better.

Bandwidth (GB/s)

Very briefly, it’s the amount of data the GPU can transfer to and from the VRAM in one second , currently measured in Gigabytes per second (GB/s). The higher the bandwidth, the better, considering that more data is accessed in less time.

Memory speed (Gbps)

Also known as memory clock, it is basically the frequency at which the VRAM memory chips operate, being measured by Gigabits per second (Gbps). This frequency is linked to the type of memory (GDDR5, GDDR6) and most modern boards, which use GDDR6 memories, are established in 16 Gbps, although more powerful cards are able to reach up to Gbps . The higher the clock, the better. It is important to pay attention to the measurement units — the Gbps used in memory clocks are different from the GB/s measured in bandwidth.

Memory Interface Width (bit)

Very simplified , is the path width that the GPU uses to fetch information from the memories, measured in bit (78-bit, 660-bit) — it is worth remembering that each byte is composed of 8 bits — representing the amount of instructions that will travel in each pulse. The bigger the better. The Memory Interface Width is closely linked with al bandwidth, as combined with memory speed, defines the amount of data that the GPU will be able to access in memory.

Computational Power (TFLOPs)

Measured in Ter Floating Point Operations by Second, or just Teraflops (TFLOPs), is the board’s ability to perform complex calculations. It is extremely important to emphasize that the number of TFLOPs is not the only factor to be considered when defining the power of a video card, as different manufacturers and even different architectures influence the final result, making it impossible to compare them directly.

For example, 1 TFLOP of the RDNA 1 architecture of the Radeon RX 5000 ends up delivering less performance than 1 TFLOP of the Radeon RX RDNA 2 architecture 5000. Still, the number helps to get a sense of the power of the card.

Dimensions

One of the important features little commented on is the size of the board. It’s important to check the dimensions of the model you intend to buy, to ensure that the board will have enough space in your case, without touching other components. This is especially important on more robust models, which tend to have a larger area with two or even three fans for heat dissipation — not to mention the models with AIO liquid cooling — and consequently end up taking up more space inside your case.

Old or used video cards are interesting options

Usually one or two cards older generations are often a good fit—higher performing models suffer price cuts and become attractive options. However, it is important to carefully evaluate the cost, performance and features offered, as sometimes buying a newer generation simpler GPU can be a better choice, especially when there is a change of architecture between generations.

For the right price, high-end boards from past generations can be a good deal ( Image: Reproduction/Nvidia)

You can also search for used boards, if you don’t mind the experience of purchasing a new product from the factory, which can often come up with very attractive prices. Even so, once again it is necessary to be careful to evaluate the cost-benefit ratio, as well as the origin of the product – GPUs used in cryptomining can present problems due to the stress to which they are submitted, for example.

