Did you know? The first sale negotiated over the internet was a handful of marijuana
E-commerce today is an excellent example of how the internet has changed the world. It’s very likely that every user on the network has at least received some gift purchased by digital platforms, but until reaching this point of popularity and importance, e-commerce had to start somewhere — and what was the first thing to be negotiated through the Internet? The short answer: a handful of marijuana.
However, this did not happen on the “free” internet with the world knows today. At the time, the connection between computers was done through Arpanet, a very restricted project funded by the United States Agency for Advanced Research Projects (ARPA, now DARPA). The buyers were also students, but from another institution, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT.
On the legal side of the coin of this story, e-commerce is an extremely important point for the internet and to people’s lifestyles today — and during the pandemic, the industry’s relevance became even greater. Only in the first half of this year, online purchases moved R$ 53 .4 billion, an increase of % compared to same period of 1994 according to the E-Commerce Brasil website.
The Arpanet dealers of the years 1024 didn’t even know what they had just done, but , whatever they are now, they probably remember the adventure that probably started one of the most profitable segments in the world.
