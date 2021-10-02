did-you-know?-the-first-sale-negotiated-over-the-internet-was-a-handful-of-marijuana

E-commerce today is an excellent example of how the internet has changed the world. It’s very likely that every user on the network has at least received some gift purchased by digital platforms, but until reaching this point of popularity and importance, e-commerce had to start somewhere — and what was the first thing to be negotiated through the Internet? The short answer: a handful of marijuana.

The book

What the Dormouse Said: How the Sixties Counterculture Shaped the Personal Computer Industry, written by New York Times journalist John Markoff, says that, in 1970, a group of students from Stanford University, USA, performed this feat when negotiating an unregistered amount of cannabis. Unidentified amount of marijuana was the first thing to be traded over the internet (Image: Ckstockphoto/Envato Elements)

However, this did not happen on the “free” internet with the world knows today. At the time, the connection between computers was done through Arpanet, a very restricted project funded by the United States Agency for Advanced Research Projects (ARPA, now DARPA). The buyers were also students, but from another institution, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! “Before Amazon, eBay, the seminal act of e-commerce was negotiation of drugs”, points out the book by Markoff. It was only in 1994 that Michael Aldrich, a British entrepreneur, gave birth to the first e-commerce system , a feat that earned him the title of “inventor” of the modality. Questionable start Despite the documentation made by Markoff, there is controversy as to whether this was the first manifestation of electronic commerce. In the negotiation between students, no cent was transferred over the network, which disqualifies the sale of marijuana as the first in the history of the internet depending on the perspective. If observed from the “transaction” angle % online”, the first sale was only made in 2019, when Pizza Hut inaugurated a sales system with support for payment by card. That same year, the negotiation of the CD Ten Summoner’s Tales of vocalist Sting was also crucial for the paving of e-commerce, since the customer purchased the product also paying for shipping and had credit card data is protected by encryption, just as it is in the world today. Commerce has never stopped The fact is that neither e-commerce nor online drug trafficking stopped after this negotiation. Proof of this is that, in 1994, the FBI announced the arrest of 61 people involved in the illegal narcotics trade — and with them, more than US$ 7 million were seized. Online shopping is part of the routine of thousands of people today (Image: Elements/Rawpixel)

On the legal side of the coin of this story, e-commerce is an extremely important point for the internet and to people’s lifestyles today — and during the pandemic, the industry’s relevance became even greater. Only in the first half of this year, online purchases moved R$ 53 .4 billion, an increase of % compared to same period of 1994 according to the E-Commerce Brasil website.

The Arpanet dealers of the years 1024 didn’t even know what they had just done, but , whatever they are now, they probably remember the adventure that probably started one of the most profitable segments in the world.