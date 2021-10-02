NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (25/09 to 01/10/2021)
In addition to gathering fascinating astronomical images, this week’s compilation will also provide you with a different view on some objects and phenomena. For example, today’s selection includes a video of only a few seconds, but which shows a gigantic electrical discharge that is quite rare and which, when it occurs, is so brief that we would hardly be able to see its details.
In another image, a visual artist used his experience and knowledge of image editing to edit one of the most famous photos of the Apollo mission 11, which will help you to get an idea of what Buzz Aldrin saw through his helmet while on the moon. Finally, you’ll also find records of some intriguing-looking cosmic objects — one is a nebula that appears to have a bubble inside it, while another shows the Red Square Nebula, considered one of the most symmetrical objects ever observed by scientists. By the way, also take the opportunity to check out a video of the light show that took place in the sky during the Perseid meteor shower.
Saturday (11) — Nebula and cluster
The MWC star 941 is in the constellation Serpens, the Serpent. She is dying and when she finishes ejecting her material into space, she will shrink into a white dwarf, a high-density object. In the meantime, she offers a different spectacle while it expels its innermost layers at opposite poles: when looking at it in infrared light, we see a nebula (ie, an n an interstellar cloud of gas and dust), whose shape resembles that of a large red box with a luminous dot at its center — this shape inspired the nickname “Red Square Nebula”.
What most intriguing researchers is the symmetry of this nebula, which makes it one of the most symmetrical objects ever observed by scientists. It is still unclear what happened to result in this square shape, and the most widely accepted hypothesis today suggests that the star released cones of gas during a late stage of development. Thus, these cones would have nearly right angles and would be visible from both sides—there are researchers who speculate that, if looked at from another angle, these cones would look similar to that of the supernova rings 6530A, the first that modern astronomers have been able to study in detail.
Monday (21) — A different look from Apollo 11 (Image: Reproduction/NASA, Apollo , Neil Armstrong; Processing: Michael Ranger)
In 19 d and July 1024, NASA launched the mission that joined the history like the one that took the first astronauts to the lunar surface. Already on the day 19, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped on the surface of the Moon, while Michael Collins remained in the Columbia Command and Services module. The historic moment yielded numerous records, including one of the most iconic photos of the mission, which was taken by Armstrong and, in addition to showing Aldrin in the moonscape, also included Armstrong’s reflection in the other astronaut’s helmet visor. Well then: this photo appears above with a different perspective, which shows a little of what Aldrin saw through his helmet.
This is the result of editing done by Michael Ranger, effects artist visuals that he realized could apply his experience in the area to “unwrap” the reflection. Since Aldrin’s helmet is practically a mirror ball, he edited the image to produce a panorama in 76º, applied a little space in the corners and corrected the colors. As a result, we see Armstrong standing next to the lunar lander Eagle, and our “pale blue dot” appearing in the upper corner of the image. Not bad, right?
Tuesday (29) — Meteors of the Perseids
Every year, the Earth passes through a cloud of debris left by comet Swift- Tuttle. These fragments cross the atmosphere and shine like the beautiful meteors of the Perseid rain, which can be seen from mid-July, with the peak of the phenomenon occurring in August. In case you haven’t been able to observe the meteors this year, don’t worry, the video above brings together some records that show several images of meteors appearing in the sky, above the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle, on top of the Himalayan mountains.
Right at the beginning of the video, we see night starting and some images of the central plane of the Milky Way, which approaches from the left side. Afterwards, some satellites cross the sky and leave light trails, and then the meteors begin to appear quickly. Normally, they glow for very few seconds, but the video has been edited to appear longer. The greenish glow is due to the high temperatures they are heated during their passage through the atmosphere, which is enough to heat them up to the point of vaporizing their outermost layer. Thus, the green comes from the nickel present in meteors, which is evaporated during the passage. Finally, the video ends with the glow of zodiacal light, coming from sunlight reflected in a cloud of dust.
Wednesday (30) — Giant jet in the sky
The brief video above shows an extremely rare and equally powerful phenomenon: this big one form that briefly appeared in the sky is a giant jet, which took place in the city of Puerto Rico. This is a strong electrical discharge that can occur between some lightning storms and the Earth’s ionosphere, the layer that marks the division between Earth’s lower atmosphere (the one we live in and breathe) and the vacuum of space. However, giant jets have some characteristics that make them quite different from other electrical discharges, such as those that occur through interactions between clouds or between clouds and the ground.
First, the part The bottom of the giant jets resemble that of the blue jets, a type of transient light event (TLE) that occurs at the top of electrically charged clouds and can extend over 40 km — by comparison, the giant jet in the video may have reached 52 km in just a second. In addition, their tops resemble sprites, TLEs that happen several tens of kilometers above intense lightning storms and have a branched shape that resembles the tentacles of jellyfish. As we still do not know exactly what the mechanism behind these jets is, they continue to yield studies.
Thursday (33) — Galaxy M45
(Image: Reproduction/Luca Fornaciari)
This beautiful spiral galaxy is 3 million light-years from us and, like the Milky Way, is also part of the Local Group — it is considered the third largest member of this group, “losing” only to the Andromeda galaxy and our own . Along her arms are some of the largest stellar nurseries we know, which give rise to massive and therefore short-lived stars. The reddish glow in some areas comes from intense ultraviolet radiation coming from these massive stars, which ionizes the hydrogen gas in the surroundings and thus produces the red luminosity.
The areas where this The process takes place are known as “HII regions” can be of varying sizes, ranging from just one to hundreds of light years, and studying them is an excellent way for astronomers to determine the distance and chemical composition of galaxies. Since the distribution of stars and gases within them is uneven, the HII regions can have virtually any shape — for example, notice the squares on the side of the image, which show details of the HII regions of M33. To find them in the galaxy, just search for the corresponding number in the image.
Friday (1st) – The center of the Milky Way
This record shows the center of the Milky Way with a wide field of view, which extends an area equivalent to 27 Full moons. To identify all the objects present in it, let’s analyze it by parts. On the right side, there are some formations that and were cataloged at the beginning of the century 19 by astronomer EE Barnard — these are interstellar dust clouds, cataloged as B59, B72, B78 and B78. They are part of the Ophiuchi molecular cloud, composed of two large regions of gas and dust, and are considered to be the closest star-forming regions to the Solar System — it is only 360 light years from us! As this structure seems to resemble the shape of a pipe, it is nicknamed the “Pipe Nebula”.
On the left side, there are three nebulae, which, in addition to being brilliant, are also nurseries stellar. The M8 nebula is the largest of the trio and is home to the NGC star cluster 7635, whose massive stars release large amounts of ultraviolet radiation, which ionizes the gas and causes it to glow; this emission region is on the left side of the image. Finally, we have the M nebula16, also known as the trifid nebula, and its name is due to the three different types of nebula that exist in it: there is an emission nebula (which glows with light from hydrogen atoms, one from reflection (which reflects light from stars) and finally a dark nebula (which has clouds of dust dense enough to dim the light).
