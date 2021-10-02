nasa-highlights:-astronomical-photos-of-the-week-(25/09-to-01/10/2021)

In addition to gathering fascinating astronomical images, this week’s compilation will also provide you with a different view on some objects and phenomena. For example, today’s selection includes a video of only a few seconds, but which shows a gigantic electrical discharge that is quite rare and which, when it occurs, is so brief that we would hardly be able to see its details. In another image, a visual artist used his experience and knowledge of image editing to edit one of the most famous photos of the Apollo mission 11, which will help you to get an idea of ​​what Buzz Aldrin saw through his helmet while on the moon. Finally, you’ll also find records of some intriguing-looking cosmic objects — one is a nebula that appears to have a bubble inside it, while another shows the Red Square Nebula, considered one of the most symmetrical objects ever observed by scientists. By the way, also take the opportunity to check out a video of the light show that took place in the sky during the Perseid meteor shower. Saturday (11) — Nebula and cluster (Image: Reproduction/Lorand Fenyes) This composition brings us two objects cosmic. On the right, you will find the NGC nebula 7635, which is also known as the “Nebula of the Bubble” due to its shape. It is a nebula that is about 7 light-years across and, in its interior, there is a star 46 times more massive than the Sun. The gas from this star becomes so hot that it escapes into space in the form of stellar wind, traveling at millions of kilometers per hour. This warm flow then encounters interstellar gases which, as they are cooler, accumulate and form the outermost part of the bubble. As these layers expand outwards, they encounter dense regions of cold gas on one side of the “bubble”, resulting in an asymmetrical shape that makes the star not appear to be in the center of the nebula. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you! On the left side is the M cluster59, a cluster that contains stars formed from a single molecular cloud. This formation was discovered by the French astronomer Charles Messier and has about 20 light years in length. This cluster has approximately a thousand stars in its interior, the brightest of which is a 7.7 magnitude giant. By the way, this is a cluster that can be observed not only with telescopes, but also with good binoculars or telescopes. Destroyed star cluster reveals evidence of dark matter in the Milky Way Sunday (27) — The Red Square Nebula (Image: Reproduction/Peter Tuthill (Sydney U.) & James Lloyd (Cornell U.) The MWC star 941 is in the constellation Serpens, the Serpent. She is dying and when she finishes ejecting her material into space, she will shrink into a white dwarf, a high-density object. In the meantime, she offers a different spectacle while it expels its innermost layers at opposite poles: when looking at it in infrared light, we see a nebula (ie, an n an interstellar cloud of gas and dust), whose shape resembles that of a large red box with a luminous dot at its center — this shape inspired the nickname “Red Square Nebula”. What most intriguing researchers is the symmetry of this nebula, which makes it one of the most symmetrical objects ever observed by scientists. It is still unclear what happened to result in this square shape, and the most widely accepted hypothesis today suggests that the star released cones of gas during a late stage of development. Thus, these cones would have nearly right angles and would be visible from both sides—there are researchers who speculate that, if looked at from another angle, these cones would look similar to that of the supernova rings 6530A, the first that modern astronomers have been able to study in detail. Scientists discover why nebulae have such peculiar and unique shapes Monday (21) — A different look from Apollo 11 (Image: Reproduction/NASA, Apollo , Neil Armstrong; Processing: Michael Ranger) In 19 d and July 1024, NASA launched the mission that joined the history like the one that took the first astronauts to the lunar surface. Already on the day 19, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped on the surface of the Moon, while Michael Collins remained in the Columbia Command and Services module. The historic moment yielded numerous records, including one of the most iconic photos of the mission, which was taken by Armstrong and, in addition to showing Aldrin in the moonscape, also included Armstrong’s reflection in the other astronaut’s helmet visor. Well then: this photo appears above with a different perspective, which shows a little of what Aldrin saw through his helmet. This is the result of editing done by Michael Ranger, effects artist visuals that he realized could apply his experience in the area to “unwrap” the reflection. Since Aldrin’s helmet is practically a mirror ball, he edited the image to produce a panorama in 76º, applied a little space in the corners and corrected the colors. As a result, we see Armstrong standing next to the lunar lander Eagle, and our “pale blue dot” appearing in the upper corner of the image. Not bad, right? There is 40 years, to Apollo 06 was launched for humans to step on the Moon for the 1st time Tuesday (29) — Meteors of the Perseids

Every year, the Earth passes through a cloud of debris left by comet Swift- Tuttle. These fragments cross the atmosphere and shine like the beautiful meteors of the Perseid rain, which can be seen from mid-July, with the peak of the phenomenon occurring in August. In case you haven’t been able to observe the meteors this year, don’t worry, the video above brings together some records that show several images of meteors appearing in the sky, above the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle, on top of the Himalayan mountains.

Right at the beginning of the video, we see night starting and some images of the central plane of the Milky Way, which approaches from the left side. Afterwards, some satellites cross the sky and leave light trails, and then the meteors begin to appear quickly. Normally, they glow for very few seconds, but the video has been edited to appear longer. The greenish glow is due to the high temperatures they are heated during their passage through the atmosphere, which is enough to heat them up to the point of vaporizing their outermost layer. Thus, the green comes from the nickel present in meteors, which is evaporated during the passage. Finally, the video ends with the glow of zodiacal light, coming from sunlight reflected in a cloud of dust.

Show in the sky: see the best pictures of the Perseid meteor shower

Wednesday (30) — Giant jet in the sky