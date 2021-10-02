How to use the search filter in Trello

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 2, 2021
1
how-to-use-the-search-filter-in-trello

Trello (Android | iOS | Web) is a platform focused on project management that offers a series of features and functions for its users, one of them being the ability to use filters to perform custom searches.

  • How to use tags in Trello
  • How to edit your profile on Trello
  • How to share Trello boards

Through them, you can find — using tags, keywords, members or delivery times — cards with similar characteristics in their boards on the platform. Interested? Check out below how to use search filter in Trello!

  • How to change the visibility of a board in Trello
  • 6 to-do list apps to make your day more productive

Step 1: access a Trello board and press the “F” key or click on “Show Menu” in the upper right corner.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Access a Trello board and click on “Show Menu” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: with the menu open, select one of the available tags to create a filter.

Then use one of the tags to create a filter (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3

: even with the filter created, you can still enter keywords, members or delivery times to complement the search.

Enter keywords to complement the Trello search (Capture screenplay: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4

: if you no longer want to use the filter, just click on the “X” icon to close it.

To delete a filter, click on the “X” next to it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can use the search filters in Trello.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 2, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of ButanVac is safe and generates a good immune response against covid, study shows

ButanVac is safe and generates a good immune response against covid, study shows

September 29, 2021
Photo of BenQ introduces new portable projectors with Android TV and 2.1 stereo audio

BenQ introduces new portable projectors with Android TV and 2.1 stereo audio

September 15, 2021

vinod kumar bronze result: Discus thrower Vinod loses Paralympics bronze, declared ineligible in classification reassessment; Vinod Loses Paralympics Bronze

August 30, 2021
Photo of The players were surprised by what they were going through! They raided the football field

The players were surprised by what they were going through! They raided the football field

September 3, 2021
Back to top button