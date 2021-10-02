How to use the search filter in Trello
Trello (Android | iOS | Web) is a platform focused on project management that offers a series of features and functions for its users, one of them being the ability to use filters to perform custom searches.
Through them, you can find — using tags, keywords, members or delivery times — cards with similar characteristics in their boards on the platform. Interested? Check out below how to use search filter in Trello!
Step 1: access a Trello board and press the “F” key or click on “Show Menu” in the upper right corner.
