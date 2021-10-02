Did you know that you can buy a R$ 25,000 electric car on AliExpress?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 2, 2021
2
did-you-know-that-you-can-buy-a-r$-25,000-electric-car-on-aliexpress?

Electric cars are so fashionable that even one of the best-known e-commerce in the world decided to take advantage of the hype. AliExpress, a service owned by Alibaba and which has a sales volume as or more expressive than Amazon and eBay, offers on its platform electric cars of the most varied models and prices. And with the promise of guaranteed delivery in Brazil, upon payment of a single freight (and salty, as we will see later).

  • Gearbest closed? AliExpress competitor is down for days
  • AliExpress: how to buy products from Brazil on the platform
  • How to buy products on AliExpress for R$ 1

Despite this apparent ease, is it really possible to order an electric car directly from China? And achieve this in just a few clicks on the AliExpress app, like we do when we want to buy gadgets, smartphones, 6 cent headphones or other accessories? That’s what the

Canaltech report asked the Federal Revenue Inspectorate of Brazil (RFB).

Jorge Luiz da Costa, Tax Auditor and Chief Inspector of the agency’s division in Natal (RN), clarified that it is, yes, possible to import a car from any part of the planet, but there are several requirements that need to be met, both by the buyer and the seller. In other words: the dream of clicking “buy”, putting your credit card number directly on the AliExpress app and waiting for the electric supercar to land at a Brazilian port of your choice, is not that simple.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

  • Correios auctions notebooks and cell phones between 68 thousand items returned

    • “All the transport logistics and customs clearance is under the responsibility of the courier company. Thus, the removal of the goods at the sender’s door, freight, insurance, procedures carried out before the RFB and other control bodies, and national transport to the recipient’s address, as a rule, are under the responsibility of the courier company . This does not remove the responsibility of importers and exporters in complying with the obligations provided for in customs legislation”, explained the auditor of the Revenue.

    Step by step import

    Image: Screenshot/Paulo Amaral

      Jorge Luiz da Costa also clarified that it is not just any seller who is authorized to send a vehicle from abroad to Brazil. This means, in simple terms, that it is very difficult to find, in an AliExpress ad, someone who meets the minimum requirements for the car that is displayed in the app to effectively reach the buyer’s hands.

      • Is a subscription car worth it? See 5 positive and 5 negative points

“The Federal Revenue Service of Brazil requires a prior authorization from every international express transport company that has intention to operate the customs clearance of international express shipments in the country. In operations through a courier company, there are 3 private parties: sender in the sending country, carrier (courier company) and recipient in the receiving country”, he pointed out.

According to the auditor of the agency, the step by step for the legal import of a car, regardless of the means of advertisement in which it was displayed, is as follows:

    Siscomex Qualification:

    This is the first step when importing, as this way the Federal Revenue will be able to do all the analysis of the importer and inspect;

  1. Obtaining the Radar enablement:

    the applicant must ask the seller to issue the Proforma Invoice, a purchase intention with all buyer and seller data, proposal validity, shipping forecast, detailed features of the model and its price with shipping;

  2. Get the necessary licenses: it is necessary to obtain some licenses at the time import and among them is the license granted by IBAMA, as the car needs to meet some specific requirements related to the environment. If the car is armored, authorization from the Army is required.

  3. Import License: after all this, the importer must request the Import License from the responsible agency;

  4. Payment:

    After everything is in hand, it is time to make the payment for the vehicle, which is made through an exchange contract. Upon confirmation of deposit, the seller will issue a commercial invoice and an export order. Okay, the car is already yours.

      “Fixed” shipping is also unrealistic

      The report of

      Canaltech

      found several models of electric cars advertised on AliExpress, with prices ranging from R$ thousand and R$ 660 thousand. All of them had a value very close to shipping, below R$ 9,000. According to Jorge Luiz da Costa, however, even if it were possible to make such a purchase simply by pressing the app button, the final cost would be much higher.

      Image: Screenshot/Paulo Amaral

        Tax Auditor and Chief Revenue Inspector in Natal warned that this is the 6th step in the list shown above. This is Customs Clearance: “After everything is done, it is time for customs clearance. The importer will go to the Federal Revenue with all the necessary documents and then make the DI. It will pay all taxes (Import Tax, IPI, PIS, COFINS and ICMS), which are calculated in cascade on the value of the goods with shipping. Only then will you spend about 80% of the car’s value. Then, of course, don’t forget to go to Detran to get the license, license, pay IPVA, etc.”

        • Shared cars become a trend in Europe and factories have to adapt

        The calculation of how much will be spent effectively with each of the taxes that will need to be paid (if you still haven’t given up on the idea of ​​buying a car via AliExpress) is available on the IRS website, through this link. To give just a little idea, the Revenue auditor made a simulation considering a fictitious customs value, as shown in the table below.

        Image: Reproduction/Federal Revenue

    What does the AliExpress seller say?

    A

    Canaltech

    report also contacted one of the advertisers on AliExpress to find out his side of this whole story. The Autoelectro Store, which was advertising a luxury car for US$ 500 thousand , was asked about the extra fees that would have to be paid if the purchase was made and stated the following:

    “Dear Sir, we can deliver the car by ship to the port you want . However, this shop is only suitable for professional car dealers and people who have import qualifications, ie pay import taxes themselves. It’s a b2b business (business to business).”

    Image: Capture of screen/Paulo Amaral

      • How much does Tesla’s best autonomous car cost?

      In short: the car even arrives at Brazil, as long as you, the buyer, are able to comply with all customs requirements of the Internal Revenue Service. After all, from what he showed in the contact with the report, he (and, probably, the others who work on the platform) will not assume any responsibility for the fees that will certainly be levied on the vehicle when it docks on a ship around here. So, are you going to risk it?

      Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

      Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 2, 2021
      2

Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of 4 apps to improve the quality of your photos and videos

4 apps to improve the quality of your photos and videos

August 22, 2021
Photo of A planet collided twice with the Earth to form the Moon, study points out

A planet collided twice with the Earth to form the Moon, study points out

September 27, 2021
Photo of How to tag enemies and objects in PUBG Mobile

How to tag enemies and objects in PUBG Mobile

September 16, 2021
Photo of Unprecedented brutality from the US uniformed Taliban! They burned her alive

Unprecedented brutality from the US uniformed Taliban! They burned her alive

August 21, 2021
Back to top button