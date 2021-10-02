did-you-know-that-you-can-buy-a-r$-25,000-electric-car-on-aliexpress?

Electric cars are so fashionable that even one of the best-known e-commerce in the world decided to take advantage of the hype. AliExpress, a service owned by Alibaba and which has a sales volume as or more expressive than Amazon and eBay, offers on its platform electric cars of the most varied models and prices. And with the promise of guaranteed delivery in Brazil, upon payment of a single freight (and salty, as we will see later).

Despite this apparent ease, is it really possible to order an electric car directly from China? And achieve this in just a few clicks on the AliExpress app, like we do when we want to buy gadgets, smartphones, 6 cent headphones or other accessories? That’s what the

Canaltech report asked the Federal Revenue Inspectorate of Brazil (RFB).

Jorge Luiz da Costa, Tax Auditor and Chief Inspector of the agency’s division in Natal (RN), clarified that it is, yes, possible to import a car from any part of the planet, but there are several requirements that need to be met, both by the buyer and the seller. In other words: the dream of clicking “buy”, putting your credit card number directly on the AliExpress app and waiting for the electric supercar to land at a Brazilian port of your choice, is not that simple.

Jorge Luiz da Costa, Tax Auditor and Chief Inspector of the agency's division in Natal (RN), clarified that it is, yes, possible to import a car from any part of the planet, but there are several requirements that need to be met, both by the buyer and the seller. In other words: the dream of clicking "buy", putting your credit card number directly on the AliExpress app and waiting for the electric supercar to land at a Brazilian port of your choice, is not that simple.

"All the transport logistics and customs clearance is under the responsibility of the courier company. Thus, the removal of the goods at the sender's door, freight, insurance, procedures carried out before the RFB and other control bodies, and national transport to the recipient's address, as a rule, are under the responsibility of the courier company. This does not remove the responsibility of importers and exporters in complying with the obligations provided for in customs legislation", explained the auditor of the Revenue.