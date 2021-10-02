Software and Data Engineers Wanted—XP Inc. IT Accelerates

It’s not exactly a novelty that companies around the world are fighting for the slap of technology professionals. Only in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies (Brasscom), up to 1024, 2024 thousand jobs will be created in the sector in the country. However, higher education courses in the area train less than 50 thousand professionals in the area annually . In other words, there is (a lot) of people in this market.

Therefore, companies need to be surgical when attracting talent to their staff. And this involves not only offering good salaries and benefits, but also planning for hiring, which involves an alignment between the IT and Human Resources areas. And, in the latter, the sector increasingly requires professionals with specific knowledge so that the selection of candidates is accurate.

And that’s where the tech recruiter comes in, an HR professional specialized in hiring talent for the technology area. This specialist is able to understand not only the so-called soft skills, but also the hard skills (specific IT knowledge), so that the candidate is aligned with the company’s digital transformation projects.

And in today’s issue, we talked to Guilherme Lachner, Partner and Head of Tech Recruiting at XP Inc, one of the largest Brazilian investment management companies and which, in recent years, placed Technology at the center of its business.

And in the interview, he talks about how the company selects IT professionals, the role of tech recruiters, the recruiting process and much more.

Guilherme Lachner, Partner and Head of Tech Recruiting at XP Inc

Check how the chat went

Canaltech – Currently, how is the pace of hiring of IT professionals by XP Inc.? Does the company have plans for growth in the area for the coming months?

Guilherme Lachner:

We have hired on average, taking into account the last quarter, 421 Technology professionals (Data, Design, Product and Engineering) per month.

Our growth plan is connected with the expansion of XP Inc. Today, technology is increasingly at the core of the company. We are expanding our areas of operation, always focusing on the client and, while this expansion takes place, we will continue to hire.

CT – Currently, for which positions XP Inc. has been looking for professionals for its area of ​​Technology? Engineers, Developers, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence?

GL:

Currently, the largest volume of contracts is in the areas of Software and Data Engineering.

CT – Ao start the process of hiring IT professionals, how is the planning done between HR and XP’s Technology area? What information is exchanged between the two sectors?

GL: We have a very transparent and continuous exchange. We are always discussing external and internal talent indicators to think not only about the volume of hires, but about who we are going to hire. In this way, we guarantee that we will have the right people in the right places who would add to our culture and technical expertise.

CT – What knowledge does XP’s HR professional currently have to select IT professionals for the company’s staff? Does he have access to any course category to be able to select with more property for that area?

GL:

The technical knowledge will vary a lot depending on the position that the person will exercise in the company. As there are so many functions in the technology, it’s difficult to put everyone in one box. What I would highlight is XP’s behavior and attitude – one has to be intellectually curious. The most important thing is the culture when hiring.

The recruiter’s profile today is based on a few pillars and specialized in: interviews, candidate experience, business vision and market intelligence , stakeholder management and process design. The recruiter has increasingly become a professional capable of identifying the needs of internal customers and the business and transforming these pains into requirements to identify the right professionals in the market in terms of technical and behavioral skills.

CT – And what does XP look for today, in general, in an IT professional? The company prefers to invest in one more professional, so to speak, ready? Or do you opt for someone who can be molded “inside the house”? Or is there space for these two profiles?

GL:

We love to mix profiles in the formation of squads, ensuring a diversity of background and experience. It is important to have senior professionals who will work not only on more complex codes and algorithms, as well as examples for more junior professionals, who are just starting their careers.

CT – In general, how does the selection process of a professional in the area of ​​Technology at XP work? How many steps does the candidate go through before being hired?

GL: Mostly, our process consists of 4 large steps. They are: Application, Qualification (stage with cultural and technical test), Interviews (at this moment, they are in contact with the People team and their possible future peers, leaders and stakeholders) and finally the offer.

Feedbacks are constant and happen at each stage, in order to prevent the candidate from spending too much time without a feedback from our team.

CT – A recent survey by HR Tech Vulpi indicates that 50% of professionals IT professionals abandon a selection process when there is a very long technical test in it. So how can XP address this issue: the need to know candidates’ qualifications without having to take overly long tests?

GL:

We believe that tests, when properly applied and constructed, are fun, challenging and quick to perform. This has been our motto here on the team – to create a selection process that looks like a journey in which the candidate leaves a better professional than when he entered.

Tests are to help the candidate and recruiters to give match
. When the tests are built just to improve the life of the recruiting team, they are doomed to failure because they lack a vision centered on the candidate person who, in the universe of technology, is in a highly heated market and coveted by other large companies.

CT – How has XP been dealing with the shortage of IT professionals in the market? What precautions has the company been taking to get the profile of the professional hired right?

GL : We are aware of this shortage, it is a challenge for companies and especially for XP Inc., which has accelerated its transformation as a technology company. Therefore, over these months, we launched a series of initiatives with partners such as Reprograma, Trybe and Resilia, with the objective of training and training professionals in the area, in addition to bringing diversity to the market.

We believe that people are a key part of XP’s future success. Our focus is to combine diversity, quality and speed in the selection process. We sat down with the team several times to discuss our strategy and which of the three variables we will prioritize for each strategy.

We know that agility is essential given the heating of the market, however, the worst hiring is one that is done in a hurry, failing to assess critical points for the decision to hire. In the end it’s bad for both sides. We built a selective process that is agile, today it takes us on average 19 to 19 days to hire a technology professional, but who does not give up the quality and diversity to hire.

CT – And how does XP work with talent retention in such a disputed area and where the turnover rate is considered high?

GL:

Let’s face the retention word as engagement. The conceptual difference is that retaining seems to us to be more inclined to someone who already wants to leave and engagement is what keeps the culture and energy vibrant in the company.

We are building engagement strategies in different fields, non-financial and financial. We ran a climate and culture survey for our technology community and, based on the results, we unfolded the actions for our employees.

For example, in the past there were internal discussions about work rhythm and balance of life among tech teams. We built an agenda of actions for well-being and mental health and created a survey that measured the quality of actions on a monthly basis. We created an off-site and remote happy hour schedule, as well as a short-Friday.

We believe that long-performance is connected to quality of life and mental health, so it is a priority theme for the People and Management and Technology leadership area.



CT – With remote working extended due to the Covid pandemic-, space was opened up for companies to hire professionals from all over the country. Does XP work with this Anywhere Office model? If so, is it also valid for professionals from abroad or is it restricted to Brazil?

GL:

Flexibility and autonomy are fundamental pillars of our attraction strategy and #XPAnywhere was a great performance lever in hiring people around Brazil and the world. Today we have several professionals from areas such as Growth, Products and Engineering living abroad. And in Brazil, we have professionals living in all states of the country.

CT – Today, what is the average remuneration offered by XP at Junior levels , Full and Senior in your IT area? Do employees also have a benefit package?

GL: We prefer not to publicize because we want to attract people for the desire to work at XP and grow with us, not just for the remuneration. But, we can say that the benefits and remuneration package is very competitive in relation to the market.

