Software and Data Engineers Wanted—XP Inc. IT Accelerates
It’s not exactly a novelty that companies around the world are fighting for the slap of technology professionals. Only in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies (Brasscom), up to 1024, 2024 thousand jobs will be created in the sector in the country. However, higher education courses in the area train less than 50 thousand professionals in the area annually . In other words, there is (a lot) of people in this market.
Therefore, companies need to be surgical when attracting talent to their staff. And this involves not only offering good salaries and benefits, but also planning for hiring, which involves an alignment between the IT and Human Resources areas. And, in the latter, the sector increasingly requires professionals with specific knowledge so that the selection of candidates is accurate.
And that’s where the tech recruiter comes in, an HR professional specialized in hiring talent for the technology area. This specialist is able to understand not only the so-called soft skills, but also the hard skills (specific IT knowledge), so that the candidate is aligned with the company’s digital transformation projects.
Guilherme Lachner:
We have hired on average, taking into account the last quarter, 421 Technology professionals (Data, Design, Product and Engineering) per month.
Our growth plan is connected with the expansion of XP Inc. Today, technology is increasingly at the core of the company. We are expanding our areas of operation, always focusing on the client and, while this expansion takes place, we will continue to hire.
CT – Currently, for which positions XP Inc. has been looking for professionals for its area of Technology? Engineers, Developers, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence?
GL:
Currently, the largest volume of contracts is in the areas of Software and Data Engineering.
CT – Ao start the process of hiring IT professionals, how is the planning done between HR and XP’s Technology area? What information is exchanged between the two sectors?
GL: We have a very transparent and continuous exchange. We are always discussing external and internal talent indicators to think not only about the volume of hires, but about who we are going to hire. In this way, we guarantee that we will have the right people in the right places who would add to our culture and technical expertise.
CT – What knowledge does XP’s HR professional currently have to select IT professionals for the company’s staff? Does he have access to any course category to be able to select with more property for that area?
GL:
The technical knowledge will vary a lot depending on the position that the person will exercise in the company. As there are so many functions in the technology, it's difficult to put everyone in one box. What I would highlight is XP's behavior and attitude – one has to be intellectually curious. The most important thing is the culture when hiring. The recruiter's profile today is based on a few pillars and specialized in: interviews, candidate experience, business vision and market intelligence , stakeholder management and process design. The recruiter has increasingly become a professional capable of identifying the needs of internal customers and the business and transforming these pains into requirements to identify the right professionals in the market in terms of technical and behavioral skills.
GL:
CT – And what does XP look for today, in general, in an IT professional? The company prefers to invest in one more professional, so to speak, ready? Or do you opt for someone who can be molded “inside the house”? Or is there space for these two profiles?
GL:
CT – In general, how does the selection process of a professional in the area of Technology at XP work? How many steps does the candidate go through before being hired?
GL: Mostly, our process consists of 4 large steps. They are: Application, Qualification (stage with cultural and technical test), Interviews (at this moment, they are in contact with the People team and their possible future peers, leaders and stakeholders) and finally the offer.
Feedbacks are constant and happen at each stage, in order to prevent the candidate from spending too much time without a feedback from our team.
CT – A recent survey by HR Tech Vulpi indicates that 50% of professionals IT professionals abandon a selection process when there is a very long technical test in it. So how can XP address this issue: the need to know candidates’ qualifications without having to take overly long tests?