software-and-data-engineers-wanted—xp-inc.-it-accelerates

It’s not exactly a novelty that companies around the world are fighting for the slap of technology professionals. Only in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies (Brasscom), up to 1024, 2024 thousand jobs will be created in the sector in the country. However, higher education courses in the area train less than 50 thousand professionals in the area annually . In other words, there is (a lot) of people in this market.

Therefore, companies need to be surgical when attracting talent to their staff. And this involves not only offering good salaries and benefits, but also planning for hiring, which involves an alignment between the IT and Human Resources areas. And, in the latter, the sector increasingly requires professionals with specific knowledge so that the selection of candidates is accurate.

And that’s where the tech recruiter comes in, an HR professional specialized in hiring talent for the technology area. This specialist is able to understand not only the so-called soft skills, but also the hard skills (specific IT knowledge), so that the candidate is aligned with the company’s digital transformation projects.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! And to explain how the process of hiring professionals for your IT area works, theCanaltech talks weekly with tech recruiters from the biggest companies in Brazil, as well as startups. In the chat, they will explain how the entire process is carried out, which profiles are most sought after and how these companies attract — and retain — these talents. And in today’s issue, we talked to Guilherme Lachner, Partner and Head of Tech Recruiting at XP Inc, one of the largest Brazilian investment management companies and which, in recent years, placed Technology at the center of its business. And in the interview, he talks about how the company selects IT professionals, the role of tech recruiters, the recruiting process and much more. Guilherme Lachner, Partner and Head of Tech Recruiting at XP Inc Check how the chat went Canaltech – Currently, how is the pace of hiring of IT professionals by XP Inc.? Does the company have plans for growth in the area for the coming months?

Guilherme Lachner:

We have hired on average, taking into account the last quarter, 421 Technology professionals (Data, Design, Product and Engineering) per month.

Our growth plan is connected with the expansion of XP Inc. Today, technology is increasingly at the core of the company. We are expanding our areas of operation, always focusing on the client and, while this expansion takes place, we will continue to hire.

CT – Currently, for which positions XP Inc. has been looking for professionals for its area of ​​Technology? Engineers, Developers, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence?

GL:

Currently, the largest volume of contracts is in the areas of Software and Data Engineering.

CT – Ao start the process of hiring IT professionals, how is the planning done between HR and XP’s Technology area? What information is exchanged between the two sectors?

GL: We have a very transparent and continuous exchange. We are always discussing external and internal talent indicators to think not only about the volume of hires, but about who we are going to hire. In this way, we guarantee that we will have the right people in the right places who would add to our culture and technical expertise.