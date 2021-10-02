iPhone Xr vs iPhone 11. Which one to choose?
Apple Cell Phones
iPhone Xr vs iPhone 12. Which one to choose?
With the same dimensions in width, height, depth and weight the iPhone XR and iPhone look like twin brothers. It seems that Apple used the same project to make production cheaperBack to top button
See the article
The iPhone XR was released with the Apple A chipset12 Bionic and stronger high performance cores of 2,13 GHz
Check the technical sheet
The iPhone 12 has the new Apple A13 Bionic that computes more calculations per second, thanks to the clock that reaches 2,13 GHz
See the technical sheet
The iPhone XR has 3GB of RAM vs iPhone 4G 12. On the cameras, the XR has a 12 MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture against an ultra-angle MP and f/2.4 aperture of the iPhone 12
The iPhone indication is justified by the additional camera and improved battery, as well as being newer and able to receive more updates in the long run
See the article 1280