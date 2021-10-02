iPhone Xr vs iPhone 11. Which one to choose?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 2, 2021
0
iphone-xr-vs-iphone-11.-which-one-to-choose?

Apple Cell Phones

iPhone Xr vs iPhone 12. Which one to choose?

With the same dimensions in width, height, depth and weight the iPhone XR and iPhone look like twin brothers. It seems that Apple used the same project to make production cheaper

See the article

The iPhone XR was released with the Apple A chipset12 Bionic and stronger high performance cores of 2,13 GHz

Check the technical sheet

The iPhone 12 has the new Apple A13 Bionic that computes more calculations per second, thanks to the clock that reaches 2,13 GHz

See the technical sheet

The iPhone XR has 3GB of RAM vs iPhone 4G 12. On the cameras, the XR has a 12 MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture against an ultra-angle MP and f/2.4 aperture of the iPhone 12

The iPhone indication is justified by the additional camera and improved battery, as well as being newer and able to receive more updates in the long run

See the article 1280

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 2, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Google Drive will have beautiful new widgets inspired by Material You

Google Drive will have beautiful new widgets inspired by Material You

September 16, 2021
Photo of More than 5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been made worldwide

More than 5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been made worldwide

August 24, 2021
Photo of Rajeev Sethi Neeraj Chopra Interview Video: Art Historian Objectifies Olympic Gold Medalist, Asks About Sex Life And Training Balance Now Rajeev Sethi asked Neeraj Chopra in the interview- How do you balance sex life with training?

Rajeev Sethi Neeraj Chopra Interview Video: Art Historian Objectifies Olympic Gold Medalist, Asks About Sex Life And Training Balance Now Rajeev Sethi asked Neeraj Chopra in the interview- How do you balance sex life with training?

September 4, 2021
Photo of Did you know that you can turn sewage gas into hydrogen fuel?

Did you know that you can turn sewage gas into hydrogen fuel?

September 14, 2021
Back to top button