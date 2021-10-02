10-serious-diseases-that-most-affect-men

Although the difference in life expectancy between men and women is narrowing, several factors still work against men’s health, such as higher rates of smoking and drinking and the trend of not seek help. Therefore, experts have been showing concern around men’s health. But do you know what are the most common diseases among men?

10. Liver Diseases Higher levels of alcohol consumption lead men to be more at risk for liver problems such as cirrhosis—where some liver cells are destroyed or fail to function properly, culminating in scarring, fibrosis, and tissue nodules and causing the liver to function poorly—and alcoholic liver disease. caused by drinking too much alcohol for a prolonged period of time. 9. Cardiovascular Disease According to the American Heart Association, one in three men suffers from cardiovascular disease (a term that encompasses coronary heart disease, which affects the blood vessels that supply the heart; hypertension and arteriosclerosis). In addition, an estimated 2.8 million men suffer strokes each year. According to the Ministry of Health, 65% of stroke cases are responsible for the development of coronary heart disease and heart attack. That is, by taking care of your heart, you also prevent yourself from stroke.

8. Lung Cancer Meanwhile, the American Lung Association points out that the number of men diagnosed with lung cancer grows every year. Smoking remains the main cause of this disease. According to Inca, lung cancer is the second most common in men and women in Brazil, and the first worldwide since 69, both in incidence and in mortality. About % of all new cases of cancer are lung cancer. We’ve already talked about this and other types of cancer here at Canaltech.