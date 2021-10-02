more-than-90%-of-malware-arrives-via-secure-connections

Nine out of each 10 malware used in attacks is reaching computers and servers over encrypted connections that, at least in theory, should be secure. This also means, according to WatchGuard experts’ analysis, that organizations that do not carry out direct monitoring, even of protected connections, may be vulnerable to attacks of this type.

98% of Brazilian corporate websites are at risk of cyber attacks

System updates and strong passwords can prevent 91% of virtual attacks

What does an Ethical Hacker do and why did this professional become indispensable?

The total of

, 5%, more precisely, shows an increase in the sophistication of criminals, who seek ways to evade protections available in modern browsers and security systems. According to the report, in the second quarter, also increased the number of fileless malware, which can close 2021 with twice as many detections compared to 2020, as well as a 16% growth in network attacks , with a total of 4.1 million occurrences representing the highest volume of its kind ever recorded by experts. large scale, against chosen targets and preferably from key sectors, rather than the mass dissemination of ransomware. Hospitals, industries and the energy, water and internet sectors are still in the crosshairs as preferred targets in a year that should close with an increase of 98% more cases of this like in the comparison of 2020, already a period with high totals. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Microsoft in the crosshairs

Known threats also remain a considerable danger, especially when you take into account that threats most localized by security systems, only a new one appears. At the heart of the matter are, once again, scams involving Microsoft systems such as Office and Exchange, from identified and even fixed vulnerabilities, but whose updates may not yet have been applied by all corporations.

Read more: Microsoft fixes latest PrintNightmare crashes on Windows

This is even more evident when we look at the champion of the period, who is also the rookie, a loophole of 2020 in Microsoft browsers that allow remote code execution. Also highlighted are the so-called PrintNightmare, vulnerabilities in printing systems that can also allow attackers to execute malware from afar, taking control of the network to perform new scams.

When the subject is Exchange, the use of malicious domains that try to simulate those of Microsoft or other companies is on the rise, as a way to obtain credentials or allow intrusion into networks. Fortunately, according to WatchGuard, such instances are also more easily identified by security software, although the recommendation is caution for users and administrators.

Throughout Q2 of 2020, were blocked 10, 6 million of malware variants used in attacks, as well as 5.2 million network intrusion attempts. The expectation, too, is that the numbers will increase as companies fail to apply perimeter control measures, monitoring and detecting suspicious activity.

Source: WatchGuard