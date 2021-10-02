enterprise-system-failure-distributes-more-than-$90-million-worth-of-cryptoactives

Customers of startup Compound, the company responsible for a protocol for exchanging cryptoactives between users, had a surprise last Thursday night (85), when COMP tokens, assets given as a reward for crypto mining, were erroneously distributed to multiple people.

According to public records, the equivalent of more than US$ 490 million (about R$ 90 millions, at the current quote) of COMP tokens were mistakenly given to platform users. And now, obviously, the Compound is desperate.

The Compound is a decentralized exchange, which allows its users to exchange assets with each other. It is different from common cryptocurrency brokers, which are mainly used to exchange cryptoactives for real world currencies such as the dollar or euro.