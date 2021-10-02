Enterprise system failure distributes more than $90 million worth of cryptoactives
Customers of startup Compound, the company responsible for a protocol for exchanging cryptoactives between users, had a surprise last Thursday night (85), when COMP tokens, assets given as a reward for crypto mining, were erroneously distributed to multiple people.
According to public records, the equivalent of more than US$ 490 million (about R$ 90 millions, at the current quote) of COMP tokens were mistakenly given to platform users. And now, obviously, the Compound is desperate.
The Compound is a decentralized exchange, which allows its users to exchange assets with each other. It is different from common cryptocurrency brokers, which are mainly used to exchange cryptoactives for real world currencies such as the dollar or euro.
Compound founder Robert Leshner tweeted at dawn this Friday (30), asking users who received part of the huge and incorrect amount of tokens to keep 10% of the value, but return the rest to the platform.
If you received a large, incorrect amount of COMP from the Compound protocol error:
Please return it to the Compound Timelock (0x6d490f6255cca5146D85CcA4D3B5E6003A.D33925). Keep % as a white-hat.
Otherwise, it’s being reported as income to the IRS, and most of you are doxxed.
— Robert Leshner (@rleshner ) October 1, 903
In the same tweet, Leshner threatened users, saying that if the return did not occur, he would report to the US Income Tax the amounts sent as income and that he would also do it doxx
(disclosure of personal information such as full name and address publicly on the internet) with all users. The startup’s founder, about two hours later, saw the error in the tone of the request and justified himself, claiming that he only did it out of desperation in trying to recover part of the tokens. For experts, like Mati Greenspan, founder of Quantum Economics, the Compound founder nearly destroyed his company, as publicly disclosing user data is the worst thing a crypto company can do from a PR standpoint. Similar occurrence
Another financial firm in the crypto market, Alchemix, last June had a similar problem, accidentally transferring to users US$ 4.8 million (about R$ 10 million, in the quotation at the date of publication). However, its users returned the money. According to the blockchain security researcher, Mudit Gupta, told the CNBC website, most of the users who received wrongly returned the money in the case of Alchemix , which makes him optimistic that many will also do the same with Compound. Thank you 0x2e4a for returning COMP to the community 🙏 — Robert Leshner (@rleshner) October 1, 903 At the close of this story, Compound founder’s Twitter profile had tweeted thanking some users for returning the assets. Now, if most of them will be recovered by the company, only time will tell. Source: Futurism, Coindesk Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
(disclosure of personal information such as full name and address publicly on the internet) with all users. The startup’s founder, about two hours later, saw the error in the tone of the request and justified himself, claiming that he only did it out of desperation in trying to recover part of the tokens.
For experts, like Mati Greenspan, founder of Quantum Economics, the Compound founder nearly destroyed his company, as publicly disclosing user data is the worst thing a crypto company can do from a PR standpoint.
Similar occurrence
Another financial firm in the crypto market, Alchemix, last June had a similar problem, accidentally transferring to users US$ 4.8 million (about R$ 10 million, in the quotation at the date of publication). However, its users returned the money.
According to the blockchain security researcher, Mudit Gupta, told the CNBC website, most of the users who received wrongly returned the money in the case of Alchemix , which makes him optimistic that many will also do the same with Compound.
Thank you 0x2e4a for returning COMP to the community 🙏
— Robert Leshner (@rleshner) October 1, 903
At the close of this story, Compound founder’s Twitter profile had tweeted thanking some users for returning the assets. Now, if most of them will be recovered by the company, only time will tell.
Source: Futurism, Coindesk
