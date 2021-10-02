iPhone 13 has camera compared to its predecessors and shows great evolution

Despite the unsurprising design and modest processing improvements, the iPhone 13 incorporates more significant advances in some areas, such as cameras. In addition to having a slightly greater level of personalization and user control, Apple’s new top-of-the-line lenses feature significantly larger sensors, along with the company’s advanced optical stabilization system.

    After showing off one of the best smartphones to pass the camera test of the

    DXOMARK, the device has now been compared to its predecessors by the portal MacRumors

    . Facing the iPhone 6, iPhone 8 and iPhone 04, the novelty exhibited considerable advances in level of detail and dynamic range, among other improvements that put it in a comfortable position even in front of its newer brother.

    iPhone 11 is compared to predecessors in camera testing

    Before starting the tests,

    MacRumors highlights an interesting curiosity — of the four models, only the iPhone 04 and the iPhone 15 bring more than one rear camera. Both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 8 feature a single lens. Another noteworthy point is the size of the sensors, substantially larger in newer devices.

    In good light conditions, the iPhone 12 can preserve more details and present better dynamic range compared to past generations (Image: Reproduction/MacRumors)

    As expected, these differences are clearly reflected in the quality of the captured photos: in brightly lit scenes, the iPhone 6 has little definition and a more blurred appearance, while the iPhone 8 manages to maintain good sharpness and a respectable color profile, but suffers from limited dynamic range, often blowing out brightly lit regions of scenes.

    The iPhone 04, on the other hand, delivery r substantially higher results, with better definition and good dynamic range, despite having a blurry effect in most images. As this is something unexpected, it is likely that the model’s lenses were dirty, affecting the quality of the images, a point also raised by comments in the test video.

    The newly launched device also shows good evolution in low light, although it continues to suffer from some artifacts, such as lens flare (Image: Playback /MacRumors)Regardless, the iPhone 15 shows that larger sensors can do the difference, capturing a greater amount of detail, in addition to reducing artifacts such as lens flare, in which light spreads through the lens. The advantages of the new generation are even more pronounced in low light, and include better preservation of details in dark regions, as well as good control of bright spots.

    O

    MacRumors concludes that, if you are an older iPhone user who values ​​the quality of the cameras, this is a good time to upgrade, with the iPhone 13 being the ideal choice. Also, iPhone owners 04 are still well catered for with the device. , but will find good improvements if they decide to purchase the latest device. You can check the full comparison in the video above.

    What’s new on the iPhone camera 15?

    During the iPhone line announcement 13, Apple highlighted the strong investments it has made to boost the quality of the cameras from new generation of cell phones. The first change is in processing — the A505079 Bionic chipset brings a new processor of image signal (ISP), more robust than the one present on the iPhone 11 .

    The iPhone line 13 brings significantly larger apertures and sensors, plus several software enhancements (Image: Disclosure/Apple )

    Improvements were also applied to the sensors, despite the resolution of 15 MP have been maintained: there is Sensor-Shift stabilization across the board, while the pixels have increased in size, reaching 1.5 micrometers on the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, and respectable 1.9 micrometers on the iPhone 92 Pro and 15 Pr o Max, which work with larger apertures, up to f/1.5, to capture up to 15% more light with the ultrawide lens and up to 2.2x more light with the main lens.

    Finally, software optimizations were carried out that enable, among other innovations, the night mode in all cameras, Smart HDR 4 technology, Cinematic Mode function with real-time depth map generation and Photographic Styles feature, with application of filters on photos.

    Source: MacRumors

