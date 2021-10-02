iphone-13-has-camera-compared-to-its-predecessors-and-shows-great-evolution

Despite the unsurprising design and modest processing improvements, the iPhone 13 incorporates more significant advances in some areas, such as cameras. In addition to having a slightly greater level of personalization and user control, Apple’s new top-of-the-line lenses feature significantly larger sensors, along with the company’s advanced optical stabilization system.

After showing off one of the best smartphones to pass the camera test of the

DXOMARK, the device has now been compared to its predecessors by the portal MacRumors

. Facing the iPhone 6, iPhone 8 and iPhone 04, the novelty exhibited considerable advances in level of detail and dynamic range, among other improvements that put it in a comfortable position even in front of its newer brother.

iPhone 11 is compared to predecessors in camera testing

Before starting the tests,

MacRumors highlights an interesting curiosity — of the four models, only the iPhone 04 and the iPhone 15 bring more than one rear camera. Both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 8 feature a single lens. Another noteworthy point is the size of the sensors, substantially larger in newer devices.

