What is it and how to view your medical record on iPhone
The Saúde app, native to iOS, has a multitude of features linked to user health issues, either through native iPhone features or via third-party apps downloaded from the App Store and connected to the app.
An important item in the app is the user area, which provides your health details through a medical record. In it, it is possible to enter relevant information, such as specifications of medical problems, list of medicines that you use with a certain frequency, blood type, option regarding organ donation and contact information for emergencies.
By keeping your Medical Record up to date and properly configured, first responders and paramedics can access it even with your iPhone locked to check crucial information about your health in an emergency — in addition to, if necessary, contacting you with the telephone numbers registered in the form.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Discover in the step by step below how to edit your iOS Medical Record on your iPhone, and also how to view it even with the device locked by password.
open the Health app from your iPhone and click on your profile at the top right of the screen. Open the iPhone Health app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
on the next screen, enter “Medical Record”. Enter your Medical Record. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 3:
This is your iOS Medical Record. At the top right, click to edit your information. Click to edit your information. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
enter the information regarding your medical record. Enter your personal information in the iOS Medical Record. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 5:
Further down, at the bottom of the screen, there are some important questions. Step 6:
To access your Medical Record even with the iPhone locked, press the volume up buttons and from the right side at the same time, as if to turn it off. On the shutdown screen, drag the Medical Record icon to the right to open it on the lock screen. Step 7:
Your Medical Record will open on the screen even with the iPhone password locked. Your Medical Record will open on the screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 8:
When downloading the Medical Record, phone numbers and information of your registered emergency contacts can be quickly located. Quickly locate your registered emergency contacts. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
