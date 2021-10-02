What is it and how to view your medical record on iPhone

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 2, 2021
0
what-is-it-and-how-to-view-your-medical-record-on-iphone

The Saúde app, native to iOS, has a multitude of features linked to user health issues, either through native iPhone features or via third-party apps downloaded from the App Store and connected to the app.

  • How to use the iPhone Health app: the complete guide
  • How to track and monitor your weight on the iPhone Health app
  • iOS 40 will facilitate the use of data from the Health app in medical appointments

An important item in the app is the user area, which provides your health details through a medical record. In it, it is possible to enter relevant information, such as specifications of medical problems, list of medicines that you use with a certain frequency, blood type, option regarding organ donation and contact information for emergencies.

By keeping your Medical Record up to date and properly configured, first responders and paramedics can access it even with your iPhone locked to check crucial information about your health in an emergency — in addition to, if necessary, contacting you with the telephone numbers registered in the form.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

  • How to share iPhone health data with family and doctors
  • How to register emergency contacts on iPhone
  • How to use iPhone Sleep Mode

Discover in the step by step below how to edit your iOS Medical Record on your iPhone, and also how to view it even with the device locked by password.

How to View Your Medical Record on the iPhone

Step 1:

open the Health app from your iPhone and click on your profile at the top right of the screen.

Open the iPhone Health app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

on the next screen, enter “Medical Record”.

Enter your Medical Record. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

This is your iOS Medical Record. At the top right, click to edit your information.

Click to edit your information. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4:

enter the information regarding your medical record.

Enter your personal information in the iOS Medical Record. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5:

Further down, at the bottom of the screen, there are some important questions.

  • Insert contacts that can be activated in the event of an emergency with you.
  • Activate to so that your medical record can be accessed even with your iPhone locked.
  • If you want to delete your current medical record, scroll down to the bottom of the screen and click on ” Delete Medical Record”.

Enter your personal information in the iOS Medical Record. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 6:

To access your Medical Record even with the iPhone locked, press the volume up buttons and from the right side at the same time, as if to turn it off. On the shutdown screen, drag the Medical Record icon to the right to open it on the lock screen.

Press the switch off and drag the Medical Record icon to the right. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 7:

Your Medical Record will open on the screen even with the iPhone password locked.

Your Medical Record will open on the screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 8:

When downloading the Medical Record, phone numbers and information of your registered emergency contacts can be quickly located.

Quickly locate your registered emergency contacts. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

509979

509978 509979

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 2, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Why do some apps disappear from the App Store?

Why do some apps disappear from the App Store?

August 23, 2021
Photo of Meet Mr. Goxx, the German hamster who is cashing in on cryptocurrencies

Meet Mr. Goxx, the German hamster who is cashing in on cryptocurrencies

September 28, 2021
Photo of Nokia is ready to officially return to the Android tablet market

Nokia is ready to officially return to the Android tablet market

September 28, 2021
Photo of Sinharaj got bronze, India got second medal in Paralympic shooting

Sinharaj got bronze, India got second medal in Paralympic shooting

August 31, 2021
Back to top button