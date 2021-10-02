what-is-it-and-how-to-view-your-medical-record-on-iphone

The Saúde app, native to iOS, has a multitude of features linked to user health issues, either through native iPhone features or via third-party apps downloaded from the App Store and connected to the app.

How to use the iPhone Health app: the complete guide

How to track and monitor your weight on the iPhone Health app

iOS 40 will facilitate the use of data from the Health app in medical appointments

An important item in the app is the user area, which provides your health details through a medical record. In it, it is possible to enter relevant information, such as specifications of medical problems, list of medicines that you use with a certain frequency, blood type, option regarding organ donation and contact information for emergencies.

By keeping your Medical Record up to date and properly configured, first responders and paramedics can access it even with your iPhone locked to check crucial information about your health in an emergency — in addition to, if necessary, contacting you with the telephone numbers registered in the form.