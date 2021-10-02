Neogrid buys marketing startup for online stores for R$ 38.5 million
Neogrid, a company from Santa Catarina specialized in leveraging the sale of e-commerce brands, acquired Lett from Minas Gerais, which focuses on solutions and digital marketing for the sector. The transaction, which was in the amount of R$ 14, 5 million, was created to complement business and expand Neogrid internationally.
The acquisition strategy will be to unite Neogrid’s information and business model with Lett’s platform to offer more dynamic tools to its manufacturing and retail customers. According to the announcement, the company from Minas Gerais presented a growth of 660% in the last year, in addition to operating in 38 countries and more than 225 e-commerces.
Active since 2014, Lett offers data analysis platforms for the pages of products for sale, in addition to integrated content distribution, to improve the performance of retailers. It was also recognized with awards such as 100 startups to watch, Startup Chile, Sinapse de Inovação, Inovativa Brasil, Startup Highlight of the Insights League Martechs, Seed and Sturtup Indústria.
Neogrid develops solutions with artificial intelligence to increase sales and profitability in industries, retailers and distributors. Its solution synchronizes supply chains, optimizes product offering and increases inventory turnover. The platform integrates more than 500 large retail chains and 40 thousand stores, with more than 2 million active products. "We have been following Lett for five years and we understand that the time has come to make this move. In addition to adding the expertise they have in digital channels to Neogrid's portfolio of solutions, it will be fundamental to our internationalization, as it already connects brands and retailers in important Latin American markets such as Mexico, Colombia , Chile and Argentina", says Eduardo Ragasol, CEO of Neogrid.
“We have been following Lett for five years and we understand that the time has come to make this move. In addition to adding the expertise they have in digital channels to Neogrid’s portfolio of solutions, it will be fundamental to our internationalization, as it already connects brands and retailers in important Latin American markets such as Mexico, Colombia , Chile and Argentina”, says Eduardo Ragasol, CEO of Neogrid.
