neogrid-buys-marketing-startup-for-online-stores-for-r$-38.5-million

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Image: Reproduction/Pexels

Neogrid develops solutions with artificial intelligence to increase sales and profitability in industries, retailers and distributors. Its solution synchronizes supply chains, optimizes product offering and increases inventory turnover. The platform integrates more than 500 large retail chains and 40 thousand stores, with more than 2 million active products.

“We have been following Lett for five years and we understand that the time has come to make this move. In addition to adding the expertise they have in digital channels to Neogrid’s portfolio of solutions, it will be fundamental to our internationalization, as it already connects brands and retailers in important Latin American markets such as Mexico, Colombia , Chile and Argentina”, says Eduardo Ragasol, CEO of Neogrid.