7-reasons-to-watch-seinfeld-on-netflix

After much waiting, Seinfeld

is finally part of Netflix’s exclusive production catalogue. The comedy series of the decade 1990 was a real success and has been developed by nine seasons, following the traditional (and even quite simple) premise of following the daily life of four friends in New York.

comedy series of the years 2000 you need to watch

10 must-see comedy series to watch at Disney+

The best original comedy series from Netflix

It was almost US$ 3 billion for the title to become a series with the Netflix imprint, but now that all the episodes are available, all that’s left is to enjoy, isn’t it? Seinfeld

is without a doubt one of the best comedy series on television and maintains a loyal following to this day. With that in mind, we’ve listed seven reasons why you should give Jerry Seinfeld, George Constanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer a chance. Check out! Seinfeld has finally joined Netflix! (Image: Disclosure / NBC)

Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch titles famous from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

7. Series for all types of moods

What makes them