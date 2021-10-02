7 reasons to watch Seinfeld on Netflix
After much waiting, Seinfeld
It was almost US$ 3 billion for the title to become a series with the Netflix imprint, but now that all the episodes are available, all that’s left is to enjoy, isn’t it? Seinfeld
7. Series for all types of moods
What makes them
sitcoms being so popular is the feeling of comfort in the format proposal in general : the episodes are short, with a simple plot and lightly faced. With Seinfeld
it’s no different: despite not having a fancy story and supporting all the humor and development of its events in the humorous capacity of the cast, the series is in very good hands when it comes to the fluidity of its scripts and the outcome of its events.
Because it is something so light and delicious to watch (either one or ten episodes at once), Seinfeld
, just like any other sitcom, is a series for all hours and all kinds of moods. Whether for a quick distraction after a long, hard day or a weekend marathon in front of the television, the program fulfills all requirements and delivers quality and fun entertainment.
6. Series helped the anxious during isolation
With the covid-19 pandemic, many people around the world have returned to themselves and to what it brought them more comfort. For many, nostalgia did the trick. Journalist Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett even wrote for The Guardian as Seinfeld
was her escapism during a year of social isolation in bustling New York City .
In the text, the author even goes so far as to state that “Friends has a reputation of being the best piece of comfortable comedy, but the best parts were inspired by Seinfeld
“. As it is a story set over the years 1990, the series was an excellent alternative for Generation Y in difficult times, as they were able to return to a less technological and much more complicated reality, but seen and handled in an extremely lighter way.
(Image: Disclosure / NBC) 5. Seinfeld has constancy
Unlike some
sitcoms, Seinfeld does not have a part where the series “goes bad”. It’s very common to see fans of certain productions declare that “such a series from that season loses its hand”, but in Seinfeld
things work a little different. Some say that the first season (which only has five episodes) has a slightly different tone from the following eight, but that in no way makes the series more difficult to watch.
4. Differentiated approach
While Family Ties and Full House
revolved around a family, Seinfeld brings four characters who have no blood ties to each other. In fact, one of the most interesting things about the series is that it features four obnoxious figures on the same screen who, oddly enough, have a lot of chemistry.
With the production mantra “no hugs, without learning”, the main characters hardly learned moral lessons. Indifference to the outside world and insensitivity towards unknown and even very close people is what made the dynamics portrayed on screen absolutely unique.
(Image: Disclosure / NBC) 3. A series about… nothing
Yes, exactly. Seinfeld
has long been described as “a show about nothing”, because the series is guided by humor interspersed with superficial conflicts and characters weird. The plot of each episode usually revolves around someone’s involvement in someone else’s life that will obviously generate results, damage, consequences — and whose protagonists will hardly learn any lessons from the experience.
Seinfeld
has broken this paradigm of separating the actors from the characters they play — which often leads the cast to live a kind of “life of dreams” when they are in front of the cameras. Many episodes were based on the everyday experiences of those behind the camera: screenwriters Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, the latter who plays himself.
two. Adults speak (and act) like adults
As many as there are sitcoms around with adults, It is very easy to step out of line with realism and fall into something imaginary. Seinfeld
Some people say that the characters in the series are “an exaggerated version of the traits most people see in themselves”. Jerry for example hunted down countless excuses to break up with the women he got involved with, but who wouldn’t mind someone who loves TV commercials that you hate? Despite all the flaws (which makes the characters great and real), Seinfeld
Some say that Larry David's departure from Season 9 of Seinfeld
1. If you finish too quickly, there’s still Curb Your Enthusiasm
In the story, he faces a series of small annoyances in his daily life, but of course, when it comes to him, the problems take on other proportions.
