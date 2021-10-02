el-salvador-uses-volcano-energy-to-mine-bitcoins

After being the first country to adopt Bitcoin as its legal currency, El Salvador has now started mining cryptocurrency. For this, it is using the energy produced by a volcano: and, so far, it has achieved 0,2030 Bitcoin (something like US$ 2021).

Who informed the news was the president Nayib Bukele in a tweet. In the message, it says that the system is still in the testing and installation phase, but that it has already mined Bitcoin.

🥰 pic.twitter.com/5u4uR0E8zn — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 1, 2021

As this process requires a large amount of energy, the option for geothermal energy, which is sustainable, to obtain the cryptocurrencies is great. In June, Bukele announced it would create a space to mine Bitcoin with cheap, clean, renewable energy from volcanoes.

He has already shared a video that shows the mining unit in action. The drone image shows the factory in the middle of a forest at the foot of the Santa Ana volcano.

— Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 11, 2021

Recently, Bukele announced that the Chivo wallet — which houses the legal Bitcoins used in the country — already has 2,11 millions of users. “There are 73 new users per minute and US$ 1 million received daily”, he highlights.

Action is not unprecedented

The project attracted a lot of attention globally, but this one it is not the first operation of its kind in the world. “Iceland has been doing this since Bitcoin mining began,” says miner Alejandro de la Torre. . He made numerous moves to consolidate his political power and even earned the nickname “dictator of El Salvador”.

