campaign-against-piracy-focuses-on-blackmail-and-identity-theft

According to the specialist, one of them had 97 different tracking cookies, even tracking the user’s mouse in order to display advertising and malicious links. During access, the user can have their IP and location registered, while improper or even authorized downloads, in the form of players that allow access to the content, can lead to contamination of the cell phone or computer, as well as other devices that are connected to the network.

Woodruff cites a case in which a victim’s webcam was used to capture intimate images that were later used in a case of extortion. Cryptocurrency miners and malware that steal user data are also some examples given by the expert, who also cites the fact that some of the illegal platforms require registration, indicating possible identity or payment fraud, which ends up leading to theft of credit cards. credit.

Bullard is impressed with the access throughout the commercial, even mentioning that he has had his bank account compromised by criminals. The campaign ends with the slogan “Nothing in life is free” and asks users to seek legitimate streaming services, only registering on recognized sites and accessing the environments of companies that have the rights to broadcast games.

Exaggeration with real roots

For more than campaigns of this type tend to draw attention in a thunderous way, with a focus on lay users, the distribution of pirated software and streaming services has even become a common weapon of criminals. This is true, especially at a time when the home office mixed personal and work computers.

A recent survey by Sophos, a company specializing in security, showed how so-called droppers became an issue importantly, with malware being delivered with paid software installers or unlocks. Without the support of their employers, and faced with expensive licenses, many employees may end up adhering to piracy, and thus, at risk.

The tips given by FACT, in this sense, are valid. Ideally, users should be aware of clicks and avoid downloading solutions outside of official and recognized environments. Having a good security solution, as well as applying updates to software and the operating system itself, also helps protect against such intrusions.

Source: FACT (YouTube)