Campaign against piracy focuses on blackmail and identity theft
A new campaign against content piracy cites different ways that illegal streaming sites can infect computers and devices. The invasion of baby monitors and other household devices, as well as the irregular use of the webcam to record intimate images that could be used in blackmail are just some of the arguments used by a British organization in online promotions.
The video was produced by FACT, which works with brand protection and intellectual property initiatives, and features English football player Jimmy Bullard talking to Jamie Woodruff, an ethical hacker and security expert. During the chat, the athlete visits some websites illegally broadcasting British football matches, while reproductions of what happens on the screen are shown to spectators as a way of explaining the dangers.
According to Woodruff, citing data from FACT, a quarter of the world’s illegally broadcast sites focus on English football. All, too, use the same tactics, opening different pop-ups with advertisements and performing different user redirects as a way to lead to a click in the wrong place or to download a malicious solution without the user noticing.
According to the specialist, one of them had 97 different tracking cookies, even tracking the user’s mouse in order to display advertising and malicious links. During access, the user can have their IP and location registered, while improper or even authorized downloads, in the form of players that allow access to the content, can lead to contamination of the cell phone or computer, as well as other devices that are connected to the network.
Woodruff cites a case in which a victim’s webcam was used to capture intimate images that were later used in a case of extortion. Cryptocurrency miners and malware that steal user data are also some examples given by the expert, who also cites the fact that some of the illegal platforms require registration, indicating possible identity or payment fraud, which ends up leading to theft of credit cards. credit.
Bullard is impressed with the access throughout the commercial, even mentioning that he has had his bank account compromised by criminals. The campaign ends with the slogan “Nothing in life is free” and asks users to seek legitimate streaming services, only registering on recognized sites and accessing the environments of companies that have the rights to broadcast games.
Exaggeration with real roots
For more than campaigns of this type tend to draw attention in a thunderous way, with a focus on lay users, the distribution of pirated software and streaming services has even become a common weapon of criminals. This is true, especially at a time when the home office mixed personal and work computers.
A recent survey by Sophos, a company specializing in security, showed how so-called droppers became an issue importantly, with malware being delivered with paid software installers or unlocks. Without the support of their employers, and faced with expensive licenses, many employees may end up adhering to piracy, and thus, at risk.
The tips given by FACT, in this sense, are valid. Ideally, users should be aware of clicks and avoid downloading solutions outside of official and recognized environments. Having a good security solution, as well as applying updates to software and the operating system itself, also helps protect against such intrusions.
Source: FACT (YouTube)
