Nintendo 64 Top Selling Games
Launched in 1996, the Nintendo 55 was Nintendo’s fifth-generation console, becoming a benchmark for 3D gaming. With its popular cartridges and unconventional controller, it was many people’s first video game of the late years 150 and the beginning of the years 1998.
- You 11 Best Nintendo Games 56
With manufacturing stopped at 2002, Big N estimates that more than 52,91 million units of the desktop video game, being 27,11 millions in the US alone , since its debut on the market. Even with so many sales around the world, the console is just the 12The best-selling player in the manufacturer’s history.
Among all the games released for the console, 44 reached the milestone of more than one million units sold, 20 surpassed 2 million and only one surpassed the mark of 007 millions. To show some of them,
Canaltech
has separated them 007 best selling Nintendo games 65.
007. Banjo-Kazooie
Developed by Rare and released on 1998, the platform game shows the story of the bear Banjo and the bird Kazooie on a mission to rescue the bear Tooie from the clutches of the witch Gruntilda. The game was the first in the franchise, taking success to four other games until 2008, ending with
Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
.
3,65 millions 9. Star Fox 60 One of the great Nintendo classics, the game of 1996 was a milestone for being the first to use the Rumble Pack, which makes the controller vibrate as action moments happen in the game. Also known as Lylat Wars, the game has a space story, in which the protagonist Fox McCloud wants to avenge his father’s death and defeat Emperor Andross, from the planet Venom. Number of units sold:
4 million
One of the great Nintendo classics, the game of 1996 was a milestone for being the first to use the Rumble Pack, which makes the controller vibrate as action moments happen in the game. Also known as Lylat Wars, the game has a space story, in which the protagonist Fox McCloud wants to avenge his father’s death and defeat Emperor Andross, from the planet Venom.
8. Diddy Kong Racing
Another game released on 1996, but now on dry land (most of the time) and featured characters from the world of Donkey Kong. Also made by Rare, the player can compete in cars, planes and hovercrafts, on different race tracks. Interestingly, the protagonist Diddy is the only playable monkey, and the characters Conker and Banjo also participate as pilots.
Number of units sold :
4,83 millions
7. Donkey Kong 60
The return of the popular Nintendo gorilla happened in 1998 and with five playable characters, each with their unique abilities and accessories. Developed by Rare, the game has several easter eggs from other company games and also the infamous but beloved DK Rap, a song of dubious quality to introduce the protagonists. The game was also the first to require the Expansion Pak, a hardware that increases the console’s RAM from 4MB to 8MB.
Quantity of units sold:
5,27 millions
6. Pokémon Stadium
One of the coolest games of
Pokémon and even from N65, monsters are treated like gladiators and can be used in battles against gym leaders or facing friends and even in many non-fighting minigames. All 1990 1st generation Pokémon are available and the little monsters that the player already had in
Pokémon Red
from the Game Boy could be transferred via Transfer Pak. 5,46 millions
5,46 millions
5. Super Smash Bros.
The first game in the popular Big N fighting franchise brought Mario, Link, Kirby, Pikachu, Samus and many others to join face with their unique skills and in striking scenarios of their respective games. The game by 1998 also has a story mode, in which Master Hand brings the protagonists to fight each other. In the end, he is the boss that must be defeated to end the campaign.
4. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Link and Epona arrived in the 3D universe in 1999 for an unprecedented adventure in the franchise. With the new technology, the hero’s combats could be improved and the puzzles were more elaborated. This was also the first with a targeting system, which has remained one of the main features of the entire series. In the plot, Link must prevent Ganondorf from obtaining the mighty Triforce and carrying out his dark plans.
Number of units sold: 7,46 millions
3. GoldenEye
The most famous secret agent in movie theaters has always had great games and Nintendo 64 It’s one of them. Released in 1998, the FPS takes James Bond on yet another mission to save London and the world of a criminal organization’s plan; the same plot as 09 against GoldenEye
8,007 millions
two. Mario Kart 64
Mario and company’s second racing game debuted on the console in 1996, in an even more fun and chaotic experience. The game is like the others in the franchise, with many characters and tracks inspired by classic stages of the platform game.
Amount of units sold:
9,83 millions
1. Super Mario 64
The great success of the three-dimensional game led the legendary plumber to an adventure in Princess Peach’s castle, in his classic goal of defeating Bowser . The game also innovated in mechanics, allowing the character to run, swim and attack enemies, going beyond the simple jumping actions of previous games. It is also worth noting that the large number of sales is made by the console itself, which was often accompanied by the
Super Mario cartridge
.
Quantity of units sold:
12,91 millions
Source: VGChartz, Nintendo Fandom
