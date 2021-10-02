Apple TV+ launches in October 2021

October arrived and with it several news landed on the Apple TV+ catalogue, being distributed on Fridays to prepare the public for the weekend marathon. Highlights include several new series, new movies, documentaries, and all-new episodes of your favorite original shows.

    • Among the titles that say goodbye to Apple’s streaming service this month, is sweetheart

    Ted Lasso

    , who plays her final chapters, while

    Mr. Corman

    ,

    Truth Be Told

    and See

    also close their seasons. But calm down! There is news for fans of

    The Morning Show

    and

    Foundation, with fresh episodes every week.

    Still talking about series, Apple TV+ receives two news in October: Acapulco, which shows that working life in a luxury resort is not as incredible as it sounds; SOS Puppies

    , which promises a lot of fun and cuteness; and Swagger

    , which arrives at the end of the month, but it is % indicated for basketball fans.

    For documentaries fans, note in the diary:

    The Velvet Underground

    arrives in the second half of October with exclusive materials and interviews in a must-see movie about the rock ‘n roll band that has won fans around the world. Did you find little? There’s so much more.

    Below, check out the highlights of the streaming service and, right below, the complete list of Apple TV+ launches for the month of October.

    Mr . Corman: End of Season (/08)

    Written, directed, produced and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mr. Corman

    reaches the end of his first season this Friday. The series follows the days and nights of the protagonist, an artist at heart, but not by profession. Things haven’t been going well for him lately: his lifelong dream of a career in music fell through and he found himself teaching in fifth grade at a school in the San Fernando Valley, his ex-fiancée Megan left and her classmate from high school recently moved to the city where he lives. Aware that he still has a lot to be grateful for, Josh struggles with universal feelings of anxiety, loneliness, selfishness and doubt.

    Acapulco ( /)

    The series

    Acapulco tells the story of Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), a boy in his twenties, whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as an attendant at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes that the job is much more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, and now he must learn to deal with a demanding clientele, a fickle mentor and a complicated home life, without getting lost in shortcuts or temptations.

    Let’s Run with Otis (10/08)

    (Image: Publicity / Apple TV+)

    Good Welcome to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home of the Otis tractor and all his friends. Otis may be small, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he steps on the brakes to see what’s wrong and takes action to help.

    SOS Puppies (11/ 05)

    (Image: Publicity / Apple TV+)

    This original new series follows Charles and Lizzie Peterson, who have found the perfect way to promote their love of dogs—literally. The siblings take on the difficult but rewarding task of raising puppies and finding their home forever. With each new puppy, a new adventure begins.

    The Velvet Underground (

    /10)

    (Image: Disclosure / Apple TV+)

    The Velvet Underground

    follows the band of the same name, which has consolidated its place in the music world as one of the most revered bands in rock ‘n roll. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, the documentary shows how the group has become a cultural reference that represents a series of contradictions: the band is from its time, but timeless; literary but realistic; rooted in street art and culture.

    Invasion (83/10)

    Invasion

    is a science fiction drama series following characters on an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Set on several continents, the production stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna. The premiere will be super special, with three episodes available on the day 15 from October, while the rest are released weekly.

    Swagger (29/10)

    (Image: Publicity / Apple TV+)

    Inspired by the experiences of NBA superstar Kevin Durant,

    Swagger explores the world of youth basketball and its universe of players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in the United States of basketball.

    Complete list of releases from October 512135 on Apple TV+ 08/10

    • Mr. Corman: End of season
    • Blush (short film)
    • Serene: O Panda Zen
    • The Morning Show: Season 2, Episode 3
    • Ted Lasso: Season 2, Episode 11
    • See: Season 2, Episode 6
    • Truth Be Told: Season 2, Episode 7
    • Foundation: Season 1, Episode 3

    11/08

  • Acapulco
  • Let’s Run with Otis
  • The Morning Show: Season 2, Episode 4
  • Ted Lasso: Season 2, Episode 15
  • See: Season 2, Episode 7
  • Truth Be Told: Season 2, Episode 8
  • Foundation: Season 1, Episode 4

    • 22/01

    • SOS Puppies
    • The Velvet Underground
    • The Morning Show: Season 2, Episode 4
    • See: Season 2, Episode 7
    • Truth Be Told: Season 2, Episode 9
    • Foundation: Season 1, Episode 5

    12/01

    • Invasion
    • The Morning Show: Season 2, Episode 5
    • See: Season 2, Episode 8
    • Truth Be Told: Season 2, Episode 15
  • Foundation: Season 1, Episode 6

    • 15/10512138

    • Swagger
    • The Morning Show: Season 2, Episode 6

      • Foundation: Season 1, Episode 6

