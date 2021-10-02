uber-explains-how-its-security-incident-support-works

App travel is used by many people these days, but unfortunately incidents can occur, even with all the precautions taken by the services.

“Uber only for women” arrives in São Caetano do Sul (SP)

Uber debuts motorcycle trips in Santo André

Uber is ordered to pay R$ 4 thousand in moral damages to the passenger

Uber, a pioneering startup in the travel through applications market, works permanently to make its platform as secure as possible for its users, deliverymen and partner drivers.

The company, to have an effective security control of more than 12 millions of trips carried out daily by its platform, it has developed a service system that gives priority to security cases that are reported in the application.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! After reported, cases are directed to a specialized security support team that contacts those involved and analyzes what happened, to then take the appropriate measures for the situation. The process carried out by the support team is carried out in several steps, and Uber shared it with Canaltech a summary of the steps taken after reporting an occurrence:

Identification of the case: The first action of the Uber support team is to understand if it is a case related to safety such as dangerous driving, inappropriate behavior or violent. If the problem is related to another type of situation (rate review, forgotten item, non-delivery) the case is directed to another platform team;

Information Collection : Once the security case is identified, an agent from the incident response team gathers the available information, such as the GPS record of displacement, for example, and often contacts those involved to better understand the situation. It is at this stage that the platform applies preventive actions such as, for example, the temporary blocking of the accounts of those involved while the investigations are ongoing;

Case analysis : Based on the reports, the agent analyzes the case based on available information, such as GPS log, audio recording and evaluation history of those involved;

Resolution of the case: After the analysis In the case, the agent evaluates the case and follows the protocol for each situation, which may include deactivating the offending party’s account, going through the activation of personal accident insurance present on all trips with Uber. All information is kept confidential, respecting Brazilian law, but may be provided to police authorities with investigative powers or by court order. Infograph demonstrating the steps Uber takes with complaints. (Image: Disclosure/Uber) All Uber team members focused on security incident response undergo constant training in communication techniques and analytical skills. The team also undergoes preparation to collect the reports in the best possible way, have empathy and welcome users and drivers. The members of the Uber response team also had training focused on violence from gender, racism and LGBTQphobia, carried out in partnership with the Feminist Network of Jurists (deFEMde). For more severe security cases, Uber has a Center of Excellence (COE – Center of Excellence) , the acronym in English) which has teams specialized in dealing with different types of situations. Through the Center, the company provides support for more complex cases and topics that require specialized knowledge. Investments in security In addition to the team specialized in security, Uber also constantly invests in new features for its platform and is always listening to feedback from users and partners to improve their systems. The company shared some other measures it takes to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the trip. Checking of drivers and delivery partners : All drivers and couriers undergo a criminal background check by a specialized company before being able to use the platform. The process is repeated at least once every 12 months. Uber also has a tool that performs real-time driver identity verification from selfies;

User Checks: The introduction of the checking of user documents. With this, some users who choose to pay for their first trip in cash, without providing data on the digital payment method (credit or debit card), will need to provide an identity document, such as RG or CNH, for greater driver safety;