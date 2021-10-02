how-to-unfollow-multiple-people-on-tiktok

TikTok (Android | iOS | Web | Windows) is a short video social network that has grown exponentially in recent years. With more and more users producing new content, it is likely that you have started to follow many profiles and pages that, nowadays, are no longer of interest to you.

If this is your case, be aware that it is possible to unfollow one or several people from once on the platform, and this can be done extremely quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!

Step 1: open the TikTok app on your mobile, go to the “Discover” tab and search for a profile you want to unfollow.

On TikTok, go to the "Discover" tab and search for the profile you want to stop follow (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2 : with the profile open, tap the "Person" icon to unfollow only one contact. Tap the icon indicated above to unfollow a page (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3 : To unfollow multiple people at once, go to your "Profile" in the bottom menu and tap "Following". Access the "Profile" tab in the info menu erior and click "Following" (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : Click "Following" next to all the profiles you want to unfollow.

Click “Following” to unfollow multiple people at once on TikTok (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now unfollow multiple people on TikTok.