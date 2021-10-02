How to unfollow multiple people on TikTok
TikTok (Android | iOS | Web | Windows) is a short video social network that has grown exponentially in recent years. With more and more users producing new content, it is likely that you have started to follow many profiles and pages that, nowadays, are no longer of interest to you.
If this is your case, be aware that it is possible to unfollow one or several people from once on the platform, and this can be done extremely quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!
Step 1: open the TikTok app on your mobile, go to the “Discover” tab and search for a profile you want to unfollow.
Step 2: Click "Following" next to all the profiles you want to unfollow.
Ready! You can now unfollow multiple people on TikTok.
