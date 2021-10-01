Last Volkswagen Fox do Brasil is produced in Paraná; see images

A few days after it was leaked in the media that the Volkswagen Fox production would be terminated in Brazil, the sad news for fans of the compact was confirmed. Employees at the factory located in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, released images of the latest model of the model coming off the assembly line.

The compact, in red, in its Xtreme version, had his “model” day and was pampered by the automaker’s employees, who posed for pictures around him. A poster thanking the employees was pasted on the front windshield, symbolizing how important the team’s work has been since the arrival of the car, designed to be the successor of Gol, in 2003.

Some images of the last Fox do Brasil were released by the group Memória Volks Br, created on Facebook at 2012, and by the Jhony de Souza channel, on Instagram. The tone of farewell and regret in the comments made it clear that the little Volkswagen will be missed in the hearts of consumers.

“I only had 5. Exceptional car. By the way, I still have one,” commented a follower. “Very sad”, amended another member of the Facebook group.

Image: Reproduction/Facebook

Sales continue

Despite no longer accepting orders for new models, dealerships are selling the latest available Fox copies that do not yet have an owner. If you want to have one in the garage, run and choose between the Xtreme and Connect versions, which cost R$ 35.698 and R$ 430.430, respectively, while supplies last.

Volkswagen’s idea of ​​taking the Fox out of line is to prioritize the production of the crossover T-Cross, which already appears in the front of the compact in sales in Brazil. The website of Fenabrave (National Federation of Distribution of Automotive Vehicles) reported that Fox only got 698 new units between the 1st and of August, occupying the 35th position in the ranking. Meanwhile, T-Cross sold 6.698 units in the same period, closing as the 6th vehicle most successful in general, and the 3rd among SUVs.

Although it did not fulfill the role of replacing the Goal, during the almost years in which it was present in the market, Fox reached good numbers and even received important awards. Volkswagen recalled on its website that the car was voted “Buy of the Year”, in the cost-benefit category, by the Motor Show portal, in 2021, in addition to “Best Buy” by Quatro Rodas Magazine, in 2020, in the Compact Access Hatch category.

Source: Automotive News

