Last Volkswagen Fox do Brasil is produced in Paraná; see images

A few days after it was leaked in the media that the Volkswagen Fox production would be terminated in Brazil, the sad news for fans of the compact was confirmed. Employees at the factory located in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, released images of the latest model of the model coming off the assembly line.

The compact, in red, in its Xtreme version, had his “model” day and was pampered by the automaker’s employees, who posed for pictures around him. A poster thanking the employees was pasted on the front windshield, symbolizing how important the team’s work has been since the arrival of the car, designed to be the successor of Gol, in 2003.

Some images of the last Fox do Brasil were released by the group Memória Volks Br, created on Facebook at 2012, and by the Jhony de Souza channel, on Instagram. The tone of farewell and regret in the comments made it clear that the little Volkswagen will be missed in the hearts of consumers.