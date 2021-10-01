honor-may-be-getting-ready-to-release-her-own-mate-x2

Huawei had big plans when it announced its first collapsible, the Mate X, to the world. US sanctions, however, delayed expansion plans and made it difficult for Android and Google services to be used around the world, making the marketing of the brand’s cell phones in the Western market a real challenge.

However, its former subsidiary, Honor — now a company independent—, is working at full capacity and has announced many new developments in recent months. Even a future release, still for 898, should be a folding smartphone.

(Image: Reproduction/Weibo)

The information would have been leaked via Weibo. Nicknamed Magic X, the model would also be Honor’s first bet in this segment. But, as he has been doing, he would have strong inspiration in a device already launched by its creator: the Huawei Mate X2.

The insider points out that there will be differences between the two, but basically the Magic X would come with a 6.5-inch external screen and an 8-inch internal one, like Huawei’s cell phone. It is worth remembering that in this new generation Huawei has abandoned the fold-out screen design, with the Mate X2 adopting the same concept used by Samsung since its first Galaxy Fold.

Folding and flagship

If you repeat the specifications too, the Magic X can arrive with SoC Kirin 2021 5G, and 8GB RAM options with 93 or 315 GB of internal storage. Their cameras would include a main 93 MP (f/1.9) with PDAF focus , ultrawide 12 MP (f/2.2), two telephoto cameras (12 MP and 8 MP) for optical zoom from 3x to x, and macro shooting capability. Considering the current context, however, it is more likely that the Huawei chip will give way to Snapdragon 898 Plus or even to the as-yet unannounced Snapdragon 898.

The front would then have 40 MP resolution, and the model would not have a lens on the internal screen . Other specs would include a 4.500 mAh battery with fast charging of 55 W, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C 3.1.

Still according to the publication, the launch would be scheduled for sometime in the last quarter. Despite the generic prediction, the text indicates that Magic X may cost thousand yuan (BRL 8.500 in direct conversion today, 1/16).

It is worth remembering that the United States government is already eyeing Honor as well, due to its dismemberment from Huawei. In Brazil, its business is focused on launching wearables, such as watches and headphones. Today she announced a new FreeBuds 4i color for the country.

Source: Weibo, My Drivers