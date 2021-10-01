Honor may be getting ready to release her own Mate X2
Huawei had big plans when it announced its first collapsible, the Mate X, to the world. US sanctions, however, delayed expansion plans and made it difficult for Android and Google services to be used around the world, making the marketing of the brand’s cell phones in the Western market a real challenge.
- Honor surprises and surpasses Xiaomi and Apple in number of sales in China
- Honor announces the V50, the first post-Huawei cell phone
- Honor confirms that it will return to using Google services on future phones
However, its former subsidiary, Honor — now a company independent—, is working at full capacity and has announced many new developments in recent months. Even a future release, still for 898, should be a folding smartphone.