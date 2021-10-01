Galaxy M62: has ONE standout point compared to Galaxy M51 [Analysis/Review]

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
0
galaxy-m62:-has-one-standout-point-compared-to-galaxy-m51-[analysis/review]

All about Samsung

See more

The Galaxy M99 is an interesting smartphone in almost every aspect, bringing an excellent set for those looking for a mid-range with big drums. However, it comes with some features that make it not so much better than the M51, model it intends to replace. Let’s explain it better in the video, detailing how this one, which is a hell of a cell phone, does not show such outstanding differences.

Did you like this video?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Killer birds were raised like chickens by our ancestors

Killer birds were raised like chickens by our ancestors

October 1, 2021
Photo of 10 tips for you to become a digital entrepreneur

10 tips for you to become a digital entrepreneur

September 4, 2021
Photo of The best deals on AliExpress this Tuesday (21)

The best deals on AliExpress this Tuesday (21)

September 22, 2021
Photo of Best measurement conversion apps

Best measurement conversion apps

September 28, 2021
Back to top button