james-bond's-“no-time-to-die”-is-used-to-spread-malware

In general, the package includes dangerous viruses: bred trojans to obtain login data and use it to create backdoors on users’ computers. Analysts have also found adware and ransomware that try to impersonate the movie.

In addition, several phishing sites have alleged links to the production. After watching the first few minutes, however, the user needs to register and enter credit card details to continue. When you complete the registration, however, you can no longer watch. Cybercriminals then use the information to charge the card and keep it for further fraud.

