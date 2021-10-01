James Bond's “No Time to Die” is used to spread malware

A movie buff, pay attention! If you can’t wait to watch No Time to Die, the new James Bond movie, hold back the emotion if you find a link that promises to have the work: many of them are disguised malware. Kaspersky researchers discovered the maneuver, who found several malicious files that pass by the title.

    In general, the package includes dangerous viruses: bred trojans to obtain login data and use it to create backdoors on users’ computers. Analysts have also found adware and ransomware that try to impersonate the movie.

    In addition, several phishing sites have alleged links to the production. After watching the first few minutes, however, the user needs to register and enter credit card details to continue. When you complete the registration, however, you can no longer watch. Cybercriminals then use the information to charge the card and keep it for further fraud.

    Image: Disclosure/MGM

    Tatyana Shcherbakova, an expert at Kaspersky, points out that movies have always been used by cybercriminals to spread malware and lead users to phishing sites. With the pandemic, debuts started to occur on legitimate streaming sites and this practice gained momentum.

    The scammers are ready to cash in on the long-awaited debuts. “The public is eager to see the film and forgets about cybersecurity,” points out Tatyana. “It’s important to keep an eye on the pages you visit, not download files from any website, and be careful when sharing personal information.”

    Kaspersky recommends that users be aware to file extensions. A video file, for example, will never have an .exe or .msi extension. Plus, it’s important to use security software that identifies malicious attachments and blocks phishing sites.

    Source: CNet

